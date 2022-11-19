The Best All-inclusive Honeymoon Packages for Newlyweds

When it comes to taking a honeymoon after your wedding, it can be daunting and exciting to plan a week-long trip. You have to consider all the details: from what to pack and where to go to attractions and activities when you get there. It's a lot of work and research!

There's another way. All-inclusive honeymoon packages are a super popular option. This vacation style takes all the guesswork out of planning your trip, leaving you free to relax and enjoy your time away.

Which option is better for you? If you love planning every trip detail, booking itself might be your best choice. If you're feeling fatigued after months of wedding planning, an all-inclusive honeymoon package will relieve the pressure of another big decision.

Best All-inclusive Honeymoon Packages: Simple and Stress-free

Here are some reasons why all-inclusive honeymoons are so popular among newlyweds:

All expenses are covered in the booking cost, so there is no need to worry about budgeting while on vacation. A wide variety of activities are available at all-inclusive resorts, from swimming and sunbathing to golfing and spa treatments. All-inclusive resorts are available in many couples' favorite honeymoon destinations or locations. Booking an all-inclusive vacation is easy and can be done through a travel agent or online booking site. Couples can rest assured knowing every detail of their trip has been taken care of, from transportation arrangements to dining reservations. These packages may include additional upgrades and unique experiences for honeymooners, offering great value for money. Everything is pre-planned, so you can focus on enjoying your time with your new spouse.

If you're looking for a hassle-free way to take your post-wedding vacation, then all-inclusive honeymoon packages are worth considering. Relax and enjoy your time away while all of the details are taken care of for you.

Top Honeymoon Destinations With All-inclusive Resorts

There are all-inclusive resorts available worldwide, but these are some of the most popular destinations for newlyweds:

The Bahamas

With white sandy beaches and turquoise waters, the Bahamas is a top choice for all-inclusive honeymoons. Numerous all-inclusive resorts offer swimming, sunbathing, snorkeling, and windsurfing. If you're looking for something extra luxurious, consider a resort with overwater bungalows or villas for an unforgettable stay in paradise. Breathtaking ocean views are standard at all-inclusive honeymoon resorts on these islands.

Mexico

Mexico is another popular destination for all-inclusive honeymoons and has so much to offer, from romance to adventure. Resorts in Mexico offer all the amenities newlyweds could want, including golf courses, spa treatments, and fine dining. Choose a luxury resort on the West coast of Mexico in Cabo and enjoy epic sunsets from an infinity pool while enjoying a bottle of champagne. Or consider an adult-only resort in Riviera Maya where you can indulge in delicious food with 24-hour room service or a couples massage. Cozumel is home to incredible coral reefs that are amazing to explore if you're into scuba diving or snorkeling.

Jamaica

With its laid-back atmosphere and beautiful scenery, Jamaica is the perfect place to relax and enjoy your honeymoon. All-inclusive resorts in Jamaica offer a wide range of activities, such as swimming, hiking, kayaking, and horseback riding, some of which may come at an extra fee but are well worth it. The white sand beaches of the South coast of Jamaica are stunning – it's impossible not to feel relaxed in this tropical oasis. Jamaica is home to many top honeymoon resorts, such as Sandals Royal Caribbean or Sandals Montego Bay, the flagship resort of the Sandals brand.

Hawaii

For couples who want to experience a bit of everything, Hawaii is the perfect destination. There are all-inclusive resorts on all the major islands, each of which offers a different array of activities and entertainment. From swimming to hiking, and from biking to tennis, there are plenty of physical activities. You can also enjoy cultural experiences, such as an authentic hula dance performance at a luau. You'll find plenty to keep you busy on an all-inclusive honeymoon in Hawaii.

Best All-inclusive Honeymoon Resort Brands

Some top resort brands offer all-inclusive deals if you're looking for an all-inclusive honeymoon package. And if you're considering a destination wedding, ask about any wedding deals as well – some resorts offer a free wedding package when you meet a minimum number of room nights.

Sandals Resorts

If you are looking for the best all-inclusive honeymoon package, look no further than Sandals. Their website says love is all you need. Everything else is included. With locations in the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia, Sandals offers everything you need for a post-wedding getaway. Upgraded packages include accommodations, meals, and more. The brand is exclusively adults-only, providing a luxurious atmosphere for romance and relaxation.

Beaches Resorts

Beaches is another top all-inclusive resort brand for honeymooners. Locations in Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, and the Bahamas, Beaches offer all-inclusive packages that include meals, drinks, activities, and more. Newlyweds can choose from various room types. Beaches is a family-friendly brand, so it's perfect if you're honeymooning with the whole family.

Secrets Resorts & Spas

For couples looking for a genuinely luxurious all-inclusive experience, Secrets Resorts & Spas is a perfect choice. With locations in Mexico, Jamaica, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic, Secrets offers all-inclusive packages that include accommodations, meals, drinks, activities, and more. Each resort is adults-only, so you can rest assured that you'll be able to enjoy your honeymoon without any interruptions.

Couples Resorts

Couples Resorts is a great all-inclusive adults-only option for honeymooners looking for value. With locations exclusively in Jamaica, Couples Resorts offers all-inclusive packages with accommodations, meals, drinks, activities, and more. What sets Couples Resorts apart from other all-inclusive resorts is their focus on providing a romantic experience for all guests.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma offers luxurious all-inclusive resorts throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. Their properties feature swim-up bars, gourmet restaurants, and private beaches to enjoy. Choose from resort packages that include accommodations, meals, drinks, activities, and more, with various room styles. You can rent a villa through Karisma if you want privacy or choose an upgraded room with added amenities like a hot tub.

How To Find Deals on All-inclusive Honeymoon Packages

All-inclusive honeymoon packages can be expensive. But don't worry; there are plenty of ways to find deals!

Try Searching on a Travel Portal

A great way to find deals on all-inclusive resorts is to search for them on websites like Expedia or Travelocity. Just enter your desired destination and dates, and you'll be able to compare prices and find the perfect trip for you and your new spouse.

Consider a Travel Agent

If you'd like personalized service and advice, you could call a travel agent and ask for help finding a package that fits your needs. You can save time and money by using a professional to help you plan your dream trip. A travel agent can also help you arrange your flights and transportation between the airport and your honeymoon resort.

Check Resort Websites

Often, resort brands will post special offers on their websites and give better discounts for booking directly, so it always helps to check. You may find seasonal promotions you can take advantage of and even exclusive upgrades for reserving your trip. In addition, some resorts offer group and veteran or military discounts, so be sure to check.

Redeem Travel Rewards

If you're a Credit Card points and miles enthusiast, you can redeem your travel rewards for a free honeymoon! Thanks to a partnership between Hyatt and AMR resorts, you can book several all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean using Hyatt points. Hilton and Marriott also have several all-inclusive properties you can book with points.

Bon Voyage!

Now that you know about all-inclusive honeymoon packages, it's time to start planning your post-wedding getaway. Whether you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation or an action-packed adventure, there's an all-inclusive resort that's perfect for you. Happy honeymooning!

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.