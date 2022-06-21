35 Incredible All-Inclusive Resorts to Add to Your Vacation Wishlist

We all know that one of the best parts about going on vacation is coming back feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. But what's even better is not having to spend a fortune while you're away. That's where all-inclusive resorts come in.

The Best All-Inclusive Resorts to Add to Your Vacation Wishlist

All-inclusive resorts take the hassle out of planning a trip and are a great way to get the most bang for your buck. But with so many all-inclusive resorts to choose from, it can be hard to know which one is right for you. To help you narrow down your choices, we've rounded up 35 of the best all-inclusive resorts worldwide. So whether you're looking for a romantic getaway, a family-friendly vacation, or an adventure-packed trip, there's sure to be an all-inclusive resort that's perfect for you. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next all-inclusive vacation today!

Image Credit: Unsplash.

All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico

The all-inclusive resorts in Mexico range from luxurious beachfront properties to secluded jungle hideaways. And no matter your budget, there is an all-inclusive resort that's perfect for you. Mexico is an excellent destination for all types of travelers. It is easy to get to for most travelers, with airlines offering flights from many major cities across North America. And once you're there, all-inclusive resorts offer an affordable way to enjoy all Mexico offers.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Vista Encantada Spa Resort & Residences, San Jose del Cabo

Vista Encantada Spa Resort & Residences in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, which opened in fall 2019 just before the pandemic, is a 36-room adults-oriented boutique hotel overlooking the Sea of Cortez, featuring butler service, 24-hour room service, one of Mexico's largest open-air rooftop pools, local design, locally inspired treatments at Milagro Wellness Spa, a baby concierge, and a balcony & hot tub in every suite, among other fun amenities. The luxe property offers craft mixology at rooftop bar Ático.

Image Credit: Encantada Spa Resort & Residences.

Princess Mundo Imperial, Acapulco

Princess Mundo Imperial in Acapulco, Mexico, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Opened in 1971, Princess Mundo Imperial helped establish Acapulco as a hotspot for Hollywood's jet setters. With 1,011 rooms across three towers and its main pyramid-shaped building inspired by ancient Aztec architecture – the hotel has hosted a bevy of legendary stars and politicians since its opening, like John F. Kennedy, Elizabeth Taylor, Anthony Hopkins, Dustin Hoffman, and George Harrison, to name a few.

Image Credit: Princess Mundo Imperial.

Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen

As one of the top three best all-inclusive resorts in Riviera Maya, according to Tripadvisor, Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, is a luxurious getaway. The property hugs the coast where the Caribbean Sea meets the Yucatán jungle, making visitors feel like they're a world away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Image Credit: Grand Velas.

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

Located on the Baja peninsula of Mexico, Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos in San Jose del Cabo offers beach, sun, and spas. This is an adults-only all-inclusive resort in Mexico and is an oasis of opulence for a kid-free vacation. Dip into four different beachfront pools, head to the state-of-the-art spa for rejuvenating massages and treatments, and enjoy culinary excellence at the top-rated restaurants.

Image Credit: Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos.

Heaven at the Hard Rock Hotel, Riviera Maya

Heaven at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya is an adults-only resort true to the Hard Rock vibe. After hours, the grotto pool becomes a nightclub for dancing and cocktails. In addition, the Rock Spa has 75 treatment rooms for massages, skin care treatments, hydrotherapy, a sauna, and a beauty salon.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, Riviera Maya

Luxury meets family-friendly at the Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa in the Riviera Maya. Parents can indulge at the world-class Dreams Spa by Pevonia, while the kids can play with other children at the Kids Club. Enjoy outdoor movie nights, theme nights, and even cocktail-making classes or dance classes, all without leaving the resort.

Image Credit: Dreams Resorts & Spas.

Paradisus, Playa del Carmen

Located along the Playa del Carmen enclave on the east coast of Mexico, the Paradisus Playa del Carmen is an all-inclusive, four-Diamond resort. Designed for the entire family to have fun and experience great vacations, guests enjoy world-class amenities, top-notch service, and beautiful beaches.

Image Credit: Paradisus Playa del Carmen.

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, Nuevo Vallarta

Embrace all different kinds of experiences at the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. Tee off on one of the 18-hole golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf, or head to the S.E. Spa for a wellness retreat.

Image Credit: Grand Velas.

Akumal Bay Beach & Wellness Resort, Akumal

Akumal Bay Beach & Wellness Resort stretches across a mile of the beach between Playa del Carmen and Tulum. Guests can enjoy exciting activities like snorkeling with sea turtles or exploring the live coral reef off the shore. Re-center and rejuvenate with daily Yoga and meditation classes.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun, Cancun

Another all-inclusive adults-only resort in Mexico is the Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun. It's rated the Top Cancun resort on Tripadvisor, offering incredible experiences like swimming with dolphins and touring an ancient Mayan city.

Image Credit: Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun.

Grand Velas Los Cabos, San Jose del Cabo

Grand Velas Los Cabos in San Jose del Cabo is another ultimate all-inclusive beach getaway with multi-tiered infinity pools that overlook the Sea of Cortez. Besides the property's amenities and incredible dining experiences, accommodations are exceptionally spacious, offering private terraces and even private pools in select suites.

Image Credit: Grand Velas.

Excellence Playa Mujeres, Cancun

Nine restaurants, 11 bars, seven pools, a full-service spa, and plenty of activities ranging from bike tours to archery can be found at the Excellence Playa Mujeres in Cancun, Mexico. This adults-only all-inclusive resort has everything you could want on a much-needed getaway. So skip the vacation planning and itinerary building. Instead, wake up each day and follow whatever your heart desires.

Image Credit: Excellence Playa Mujeres.

Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

With a full roster of activities for everyone in your travel party to enjoy, the Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas is all about wellness and relaxation. Some rooms come with their own private plunge pool, offering the ultimate privacy and peacefulness.

Image Credit: Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort.

Fiesta Americana Condesa, Cancun

Restaurants at Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun range from casual to fine dining, giving options for families and picky-eaters. Besides direct beach access, this all-inclusive resort also has an impressive system of interconnected pools throughout the entire property, including a zero-entry pirate ship pool and waterslides for younger children.

Image Credit: Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun.

The Royal Cancun, Mexico

Ideal for family vacations, The Royal Cancun offers spacious two-bedroom villas for everyone to stretch out in and direct beach access. Parents can also relax while the kids go to a kids' club with fun activities and even a playground.

Image Credit: The Royal Cancun.

All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean

The Caribbean is known for its many islands, reefs, cays, and extraordinary beaches. Travelers flock to the Caribbean for the tropical weather and turquoise water. There are many different islands in the Caribbean, and each one has its own flair and vibe. Choosing which all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean is tough with so many choices, but here are some great options to enjoy the hospitality and warmth the region is known for.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Divi Carina Bay Resort & Casino, St. Croix

From the famed Divi Resort group, this adults-only resort is the only location in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Home to just 50 rooms, guests can enjoy an exclusive and intimate experience from a world-class team of staff ready to attend to your every need. On the property, you'll find a gorgeous beachfront pool to soak in the views of the bay or enjoy a little peace and quiet at the secluded hillside pool.

For those looking to get moving, pickleball and tennis courts are available on-site, and water activities are waiting for you to tap into your sense of adventure and help you enjoy the beautiful Caribbean Sea in all of its glory. The casino is the perfect place to end your night with a little bit of fun and hopefully a little bit of luck. As for food and beverages, enjoy a collection of restaurants, cafes, and bars in a variety of styles and settings, from poolside grills to sleek lobby bars to late-night bites.

Image Credit: Divi Carina Bay Resort & Casino.

Sanctuary Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

Located in Punta Cana, the Sanctuary Cap Cana is a sanctuary situated on 30,000 acres of manicured gardens and Spanish Colonial-style architecture. Known for being an exclusive adults-only all-inclusive resort, the private community is made up of numerous beaches to escape to and the Punta Espada Golf Club.

Image Credit: Sanctuary Cap Cana.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Looking for the ultimate family-friendly all-inclusive resort with your family's favorite cartoon characters? Welcome to the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Located on Uvero Alto Beach, you'll have non-stop fun with the Aqua Nick Playground, Character Central, and other activities like snorkeling, cooking classes, or even Spanish lessons.

Image Credit: Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana.

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

This gated, private all-inclusive resort community in Cap Cana will delight every member of your group. With its own golf courses on-site, a swim-up bar, many infinity pools, and 12 restaurants, no wonder travelers highly rate it.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Warwick Paradise Island, Bahamas

A fresh and modern spin on all-inclusive resorts in the Bahamas is the Warwick Paradise Island resort. Located on Nassau Harbor, accommodations have private balconies with epic views over the harbor and beach. Complimentary snorkeling equipment is provided for guests to use in the private enclosed swimming area of some of the island's best waters.

Image Credit: Warwick Paradise Island.

All-Inclusive Resorts in the United States and Canada

You may be surprised that we have devoted an entire section to all-inclusive resorts in North America, but there are so many diverse options you will have a hard time choosing just one. There are the typical vacation resorts you would expect in Mexico or the Caribbean, but there are also guest ranches and wellness centers that offer incredible getaways.

Image Credit: Bungalows Key Largo.

Tanque Verde Ranch, Arizona

Established in 1868, Tanque Verde Ranch is an iconic property with a deep-rooted history in Tucson – so much so that for its 150th anniversary in 2018, Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild proclaimed March to be Tanque Verde Ranch Month. The main attraction at this ultimate dude ranch is the 100+ horses available for various lessons and rides from sun-up to sunset through miles of exciting trails, winding their way through desert and mountain scenery. Additional activities include fishing, hiking, mountain biking, tennis & pickleball, archery, swimming, and more.

Image Credit: Tanque Verde Ranch.

Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Florida

This is a vacation you can go on with your kids and feel 200% comfortable and actually relax yourself. Club Med Sandpiper Bay offers a childcare program that is fantastic. The staff truly cares about your kids and goes above and beyond to make them comfortable with the new environment. The high-quality tennis lessons you get at the resort are high caliber and make you want to come back every day. Take a dip in the adult-only hot tub and pool before picking up the kids.

Image Credit: Club Med Sandpiper Bay.

Hilton Head Health, South Carolina

Not all all-inclusive vacations are just about relaxation and all-you-can-eat buffets. At Hilton Head Health it's all-you-can-do fitness classes, wellness lectures, meditation, beach walks, and 3 healthy & delicious meals each day. Hilton Head Health leverages the South Carolina island amenities by offering experiences like kayaking, beach yoga, SUP, and more. The beach is a short 1.5-mile bike ride (or walk) away from the main campus & inn. There is a pool where guests can both relax or join in the group fitness classes (usually 2-3 pool-specific classes offered each day). There are a number of different programs you can choose from – ranging from 4+ weeks to 3-4 days/depending on your goals.

Image Credit: Hilton Head Health.

Bungalows Key Largo, Florida

Those looking for an adults-only all-inclusive experience will be able to vacation in paradise when you visit Bungalows Key Largo. The resort offers an all-inclusive lifestyle, with amenities that are sure not only to relax but also rejuvenate the mind–including a spectacular pool bar as well as a cozy cocktail lounge.

Image Credit: Bungalows Key Largo.

Three Bars Ranch, Cranbrook, BC

Three Bars Guest Ranch is owned and operated by the Beckley Family and they truly wish for each and every guest to experience and enjoy life on their ranch. The main lodge overlooks the valley and you can see the Canadian Rocky Mountains and the Purcell Mountain range surrounding the ranch.

The ranch sits on more than 35,000 acres of diverse terrain which means that guests won't have to do the same trail twice unless they wish to. Situated in between St Mary's River and Perry Creek, guests can enjoy gorgeous horseback rides along the river or afternoons white water rafting. Three Bars Ranch has one of the best riding programs in Canada and the quality and care of their horses are evident every day on the ranch. Guests as young as six years old are allowed to take part in the trail rides and the wranglers are some of the best in the business.

Image Credit: Karpiak Caravan.

Twin Farms, Vermont

When it comes to all-inclusive resorts, you may be thinking of Cancun hotels or Caribbean resorts. However, Twin Farms in Vermont is one of the best all-inclusive properties in the USA, snugged among 300 acres of the New England countryside. With a long list of included activities for each season, you can spend your day exploring or relaxing in the shadow of the Green Mountains. Image Credit: Twin Farms.

Migis Lodge, Maine

With its own private island, tennis courts, kayaks, and wellness center, Migis Lodge is a beloved family-friendly all-inclusive resort in southern Maine. Located on Sebago Lake, guests can take advantage of all the activities as a family or in the supervised kids club.

Image Credit: Migis Lodge.

Mohonk Mountain House, New York

Mohonk Mountain House is a unique and luxurious resort located just 90 miles north of New York City, perfect for residents of neighboring states looking to vacation without getting on a plane. With its abundance of activities, from golfing or hiking to meditation classes and spa treatments, there's something here that will suit any need you may have – relaxation mode in the heated outdoor mineral pool or getting active on the shores of Lake Mohonk. You will be amazed at the list of activities included in the all-inclusive package.

Image Credit: Mohonk Mountain House.

The Ranch at Rock Creek, Montana

The Ranch at Rock Creek promises guests once-in-a-lifetime adventures in a scenic valley year-round. Through balancing the authentic 19th-century lifestyle with luxurious all-inclusive amenities, this ranch in Montana has earned a spot on the “World’s First Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Guest Ranch.”

The ranch offers guests a unique fly fishing experience during their stay, horseback riding is popular on the property as guests enjoy spectacular views of the awe-inspiring Montana landscape. Later, guests can head over to the ranches shooting sports complex featuring trap, skeet, and various pistol and rifle ranges. For more adventurous guests, hit the trails through cross-country mountain biking, hiking, and geotagging activities.

Image Credit: The Ranch at Rock Creek.

Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado

Dunton Hot Springs is one of the best resorts in Colorado. The resort is small, secluded, and set in a pin-rimmed valley. The log cabins there are hand-built and give the visitors a chance to dwell in the most captivating views. All meals and beverages are included in the cost you pay for the cabin. You can also enjoy the six hot spring pools. It's the main attraction of that area. There are certain packages in which you can also go mountain biking and skiing. It's the best and most romantic location for couples planning their honeymoon.

Image Credit: Dunton Hot Springs.

All-Inclusive Resorts in the Meditteranean

The Meditteranean is considered one of the world's most beautiful regions, with its sparkling water and historical villages lining its coast. The French Riviera gets roughly 300 days of sun each year and is famous for all those colorful umbrellas lining its beaches.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Barcelo Hydra Beach Resort, Greece

The Barceló Hydra Beach Resort is a resort that combines the beauty of Greece with modernity. This hotel has access to three gorgeous beaches in Argolida near stunning views and historical places. Step into a world full of lush greenery, where the gentle sound of waves lapping against your toes and salty air fill you with happiness.

Image Credit: Barcelo Hydra Beach Resort.

Bellis Deluxe Hotel, Turkey

The resort village of Belek is a must for those looking to enjoy an unforgettable stay on the shores of the beautiful Mediterranean Sea. The sandy beach with a gentle slope makes it ideal for children, while its air-filled with pine trees and eucalyptus plants provide excellent health benefits too. In addition, you can enjoy spa services, water slides, a mini-zoo, an equestrian club, or play tennis.

Image Credit: Bellis Deluxe Hotel.

Grand Palladium White Island Resort and Spa, Spain

A lavish choice in the Mediterranean, the Grand Palladium White Island Resort features 430 guest rooms and lowered loungers in the pool that you will want to relax in all week long. With its own private beach, four restaurants, and an expansive spa, you may never want to leave the resort.

Image Credit: Grand Palladium White Island Resort and Spa.

The Westin Dragonara Resort, Malta

The Westin Dragonara Resort provides a striking backdrop for generations to enjoy. The facilities are designed with both adults and children in mind, making it the perfect place for relaxation. The Westin Dragonara Resort is a modern, cosmopolitan getaway with an old-world village feel.

Image Credit: The Westin Dragonara Resort.

