22 Best Amber Heard Movies Ranked and Where To Watch Them

Coming into the acting scene in the early 2000s, Austin, TX-born Amber Heard quickly rose to fame, partly due to her presence in films like Zombieland, highly regarded by fans, and also due to her spotlight in media from lawsuits and the like.

From superhero companions to small-town girl-next-door classics, these are the 22 best Amber Heard movies ranked and where you can watch them.

1. Zombieland (2009)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Zombieland is not only Amber Heard’s best film in her entire career, but it is a prime example of how to make a zombie film in the 21st century. Not afraid to make fun of itself and the genre, this movie balances comedy and horror on an unprecedented level. It helps, too, that Heard and the other stars put their all into their campy performances.

2. Friday Night Lights (2004)

Where to Watch: Netflix

One of the earliest roles for Heard as a supporting character in this sports drama classic is also one of her best. After a small Texas town obsessed with football loses its star player due to an injury, a new coach and the entire town must deal with the consequences and move forward.

This moving drama is one of the best examples of a sports film done right.

3. Aquaman (2018)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Aquaman is one of the better DC movies to come out of the cinematic universe. Heard is decent as Mera, the love interest of the titular underwater hero. Still, Jason Momoa as the Justice League hero, genuinely makes this gorgeously-rendered underwater world a journey worth experiencing.

4. Pineapple Express (2008)

Where to Watch: Peacock

Heard plays a background role in this beloved and horribly ludicrous comedy about a couple of druggies who end up on the run after witnessing a murder. It goes so far beyond its already unbelievable premise but sells the viewer on the execution the entire way.

5. North Country (2005)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This is a moving and powerful drama about a group of women who work at an iron mine in Minnesota, where they are subjected to harassment and abuse nearly daily. With a groundbreaking lawsuit, this film was far ahead of its time and poignant in its powerful message.

6. Justice League (2017)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Amber Heard debuts as Mera, the love interest of Aquaman, in this ensemble superhero flick that is as messy as it is brimming with cinematic quality. While it took quite a long time for this movie to get its fix in the Snyder Cut, there is still something to love about the Justice League.

7. Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Channing Tatum rejoins the male stripper lifestyle for one last time, joining in for all the hot and heavy laughs this series is known for. While it may not be the best of the bunch, it’s still a lot of fun to watch, and that's due to its cast that goes all in on this ridiculous premise.

8. Her Smell (2018)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Forget The Handmaid’s Tale because one of the most underrated movies of Elisabeth Moss’s career is Her Smell. A dark and musically-charged story about a musician who destroys the relationships of everyone around her, including her fantastic co-stars, is worth a watch, even if it could have been a bit more cohesive.

9. The Danish Girl (2015)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This stunning biopic might not have the best script or pacing in the world, but it benefits from its tremendous cast and story. Eddie Redmayne stars as a person preparing to undergo one of history's first sex-change operations.

10. The Joneses (2009)

This is an intriguing satire that features a couple of marketers who try to swindle an entire wealthy neighborhood into giving up much of their money. It leads to some fun antics and goofs, but it doesn’t go quite as far as its satirical take on consumer culture should.

11. One More Time (2015)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Amber Heard and Christopher Walken star as an unlikely duo as daughter and father, with the two trying to reconnect in their love and pursuit of music. The ideas are all there and ready to be a great film, but like some other movies on this list, the execution is a bit too safe.

12. The Rum Diary (2011)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Johnny Depp stars as a journalist who travels to Puerto Rico and becomes obsessed with the fiancée of a wealthy businessman, played by Heard. A lot is happening in this drama, but it fails to find focus amidst all of the chaos in its story.

13. Drive Angry (2011)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

In one of the strangest Nicolas Cage movies of all time, he plays a man literally coming from hell to get revenge on the people who murdered his daughter and took her child. Trying to get the child back, he enlists the help of Heard for an over-the-top, messy, but somewhat entertaining thriller.

14. All The Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Amber Heard stars as the titular lead in this horror teen flick about a girl heading to a party where all of the men there have eyes for her. But as two students end up murdered, it becomes clear that something else is going on. Once again, the premise is solid, but the execution is as predictable as can be.

15. The Ward (2011)

Where to Watch: YouTube (for rent)

Far from the John Carpenter of old, this final film from the legendary director mostly misses more than it hits. It stars Heard as a patient of a ward who believes that a dead former patient is walking around the place, looking for revenge. Though its premise is solid, its execution is a misstep at times.

16. Machete Kills (2013)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This sequel does so little with its phenomenal cast, paling in comparison to the original Machete movie. Danny Trejo returns and fights alongside and against genre giants like Michelle Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Antonio Banderas, Cuba Gooding Jr., and others. Still, it is mostly as basic of an over-the-top violent thriller as can be.

17. I Do Until I Don’t (2017)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Heard again finds herself as one of the supporting characters in this bland and fairly typical adult rom-com. It features a woman interviewing three couples to find out more about marriage, but it does little with its characters.

18. 3 Days To Kill (2014)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Showtime

Kevin Costner stars in this action thriller where he must keep his daughter, played by the wonderful Hailee Steinfield, safe while finishing off a final mission that will complete his career. Heard plays a key role in this thriller that is pretty by the numbers but worth checking out.

19. Gully (2019)

Where to Watch: Paramount+, Prime Video

Heard once again takes a backseat in this large ensemble cast about a group of friends who take to the streets in Los Angeles to go hog-wild with unparalleled partying. While far more serious than it sounds, it doesn’t quite stick the landing with some of its trickier topics.

20. Syrup (2013)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Amber Heard stars in this lowkey adult comedy-drama about a corporate worker coming up with a brilliant idea that he needs help keeping it safe from spies. It is pretty bland and predictable, but it offers an entertaining enough watch once.

21. The Adderall Diaries (2015)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Heard takes another backseat supporting role in this film about James Franco’s character investigating a murder case and reconnecting with his father while taking a break from writing. A lot is happening in this film, even though it doesn’t all come together well.

22. Never Back Down (2008)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This is about as basic of a teenage fight movie as they come. A young man moves to town and instantly gets into a fight, losing and causing him to train to get revenge against his assailant. Heard plays a significant supporting role in this otherwise predictable film.

