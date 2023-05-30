25 of the Best and Worst Celebrity Tippers According to Servers

In the United States, servers rely on tips to make a living. Whether or not someone tips their server is an excellent indicator of how good of a person they are, which is why it's interesting to learn about celebrity tipping habits from those who've served them.

A user on a popular online forum asked those in the service industry to share their stories of the best and worst celebrity tippers they've encountered at work. Servers shared their experiences in the comments.

1. Best: Bill Hader

Bill Hader, an American actor famous for his stint on Saturday Night Live (1975-) and his darkly comedic HBO series Barry (2018-), is known among servers for leaving excellent tips. Commenters on the forum agree that they'd expect nothing less from this voice-acting genius.

2. Worst: LeBron James

Professional LA Lakers player LeBron James may be famous for his basketball skills. Still, he's infamous for being a terrible tipper with an entitled attitude. One server from Cleveland shares, “Lebron James believes that servers should be honored to serve him and tips between zero and five percent.”

3. Best: Post Malone

Servers say that this rapper both loves expensive Bordeaux and tips exceptionally well. On top of that, he is polite and friendly, which always makes a server's shift more pleasant.

4. Worst: 50 Cent

50 Cent, the rapper famous for his hit songs like ‘Candy Shop' and ‘In da Club' does not tip well. One waiter claims that he served 50 Cent once, who tried to leave without covering the total bill. When the waiter chased him down, he was annoyed and scrounged together enough cash to cover the rest of the bill but didn't provide a tip.

5. Best: Dave Chapelle

This American stand-up comedy legend is reportedly delightful to wait on. One server who waited on Dave Chapelle says he was “incredibly respectful and polite! He referred to me by my name and tipped more than 100% in cash.”

6. Worst: John Mellencamp

Musician John Mellencamp, formerly known as Johnny Cougar or John Cougar Mellencamp, is a terrible tipper. On top of that, one waitress says he called her names. “I'm strawberry blonde, and he called me Gingeroni the whole time.”

7. Best: Nicolas Cage

The iconic National Treasure (2004) star Nicolas Cage likes to take his family out for dinner and treats the waitstaff well. One server at a restaurant Nick frequents said he'd often leave most of a bottle of wine for the servers and always left a hefty tip.

8. Worst: Scottie Pippen

Former professional basketball player for the Bulls, Scottie Pippen, is known among Chicago's service industry as “No Tippen Pippen” because he's always rude and never leaves a tip at a restaurant or bar. “He is legendary in his miserliness,” warns one commenter.

9. Best: Aubrey Plaza

The comedic genius Aubrey Plaza from Parks and Recreation (2009-2015) is just as polite as she is funny. One restaurant employee notes that Plaza visited her restaurant, where a fellow server waited on her. She was kind and left a great tip.

10. Worst: Michael Jordan

The man known as the greatest basketball player of all time is also among the worst celebrity tippers. A server at a restaurant in the city Jordan often visits for a fishing tournament asserts that he is a terrible customer.

11. Best: Missy Elliot

Missy Elliot, a famous rapper from the early 2000s, is reported to tip well. One server claims Elliot gave her a generous tip and was friendly and kind during every encounter.

12. Worst: Neil Patrick Harris

While How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014) star Neil Patrick Harris is kind to the waitstaff when he goes out to dine, that, unfortunately, doesn't mean he tips well. A server who waited on the actor shares, “He came in with his family and was very gracious and kind at all times, but was a terrible tipper.”

13. Best: Chad Ochocinco Johnson

Service industry workers in Miami and Cincinnati know that when former NBA star Chad Ochocinco Johnson walks into their restaurant, they want to serve him. One server claims Johnson left a whopping $766 tip at a fast-food restaurant with this note on the receipt: “I caught 766 passes in my career… catch this!”

14. Worst: Adrian Grenier

Known for his acting roles in Entourage (2004-2011) and The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Adrien Grenier reportedly leaves sucky tips. One waiter claims that Grenier is arrogant and refuses to tip well.

15. Best: Bob Odenkirk

The star of Better Call Saul (2015-2022) always treats the restaurant waitstaff with respect. “I've waited on a ton of celebrities, but Bob Odenkirk is the best celebrity tipper I waited on,” alleges one individual on the thread.

16. Worst: Josh Groban

This famous early 2000s singer-songwriter may have sold 25 million records worldwide, but he still refuses to tip. “Josh Groban came into my bar, got comped by the owner, and didn't tip one thin dime,” one bartender complains.

17. Best: Miley Cirus

Child star turned pop singer Miley Cyrus treats servers right. One waitstaff member at a restaurant in Nashville claims Cyrus came in with a large party and made the server's job easy. After she got her leftover veggie fajitas to go, she tipped 200%.

18. Worst: Paul Pierce

Former Celtics player Paul Pierce is known among Boston servers as having an incredibly kind wife, but the good news stops there. One waiter who served Pierce multiple times warns others that he always leaves a less than ten percent tip.

19. Best: Terry Crews

Comedic actor Terry Crews is known for being the life of the party both on and off-screen. One server shares that Crews left an excellent tip when they waited on him, plus his energy was lively and kindhearted.

20. Worst: Billy Joel

One server on the thread says American singer Billy Joel was a “brutal” tipper. Other commenters joke that he doesn't listen to his own lyrics in ‘Piano Man' where he sings, “They sit at the bar and put bread in my jar.”

21. Best: Shaquille O'Neal

If you're a server, you'll be lucky if you ever find basketball star Shaquille O'Neal in your section. Not only does he tip incredibly well, but he's also known for paying the tab of every table he can see in the restaurant, leaving an excellent tip on every bill.

22. Worst: Criss Angel

Famous Las Vegas magician and performer Criss Angel is known among servers for his terrible attitude and minute tips. Despite boasting a net worth of over $70 million, he can't dish out a tip to support Vegas servers.

23. Best: Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is famous for his comedic roles in many Hollywood films. According to servers, his personality is just as funny and personable in real life. On top of that, he leaves excellent tips.

24. Worst: Tyreek Hill

Famous NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill is, unfortunately, a terrible tipper. Even though he makes an average of over $600,000 yearly, he won't tip his servers.

25. Best: Jack Black

This comedic genius stars in Kung Fu Panda (2008) and School of Rock (2003) and is just as bubbly and charismatic in real life as he is in his roles. One server says Jack Black is also a fantastic tipper. ” He tipped like $300 on a tab around $500.”

To all the waitstaff out there: have you ever served a celebrity, and did they leave you a good tip?