The Best (And Worst) Cities in The U.S. For Owning a Cat

A recent Forbes Advisor study examined the best and worst cities in the United States for owning a pet, including cat ownership. With over 66% of US households owning a pet, it's essential to consider where the best places in the country are for pets and their owners, and which are genuinely pet-friendly cities.

The Study Explained

It's important to understand the study parameters before diving into the data. As part of the study, Forbes Advisor looked at the 91 most populous cities in the US and then used data across several categories to determine a final score.

Part of that data was explicitly looking at dog ownership. Still, the elements of the study aimed at cats included looking at the average costs of veterinary treatment for cats, how easy it was to find a veterinarian for your cat, and how pet-friendly the city was overall.

Number One Overall

Tucson, Arizona, is the number one city in the US for owning a cat. It scored well in all three major categories, including being the tenth best for cat vet costs, sixth best in the country for access to vets, and 19th best for pet-friendly spaces.

While some of those placings may seem low, Tucson is the best overall if you own a cat when averaging the scores.

Best City for Vet Costs

If your most significant concern about owning a cat is the cost of veterinary care, Memphis, Tennessee, has the country's lowest average prices for cat care.

This part of the score looked at the average prices for a visit to a veterinarian's office, regular vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries, and professional dental cleaning for cats. The data was taken from Banfield Pet Hospital's own study in 2023.

Interestingly, Memphis only finished 21st place in the overall study, scoring poorly for vet access and pet-friendly spaces.

Best City for Vet Access

The best city in the US for veterinarian access is Plano, Texas, which also finished sixth in the list of best cities and had a strong score for pet-friendly spaces. Still, it scored lower because of the cost of vet visits.

This part of the study considered two things: how many veterinary offices there are in the city per 10,000 establishments and how many qualified veterinarians there were per 10,000 residents. Both factors were given equal weight in the scoring.

Best City for Pet-Friendly Spaces

Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the best city for pet-friendly spaces in the US. This part of the study isn't as clear-cut regarding cat ownership, as it also includes the number of dog parks per 100,000 residents.

However, the other two factors are still relevant for cat owners: the percentage of pet-friendly apartments in the city and the number of pet stores per 10,000 establishments. After all, it's better to be able to access a pet store when you need something in a hurry than having to order everything online and wait for shipping.

Albuquerque scored well in other areas, finishing seventh in the top 10 list. It could have done better in access to veterinarians.

Other Cities in The Top 10

The cities that made the top 10 list for the best cities to own a cat that aren't first in any category include Raleigh, North Carolina in second place; Nashville, Tennessee in third; Wichita, Kansas in fourth; and Cincinnati, Ohio in fifth place.

Rounding out that top 10 are Kansas City, Missouri, in eighth place; Louisville, Kentucky, in ninth; and Glendale, Arizona, in tenth place. Four out of the top 10 cities for owning a cat are in the Southeast.

Worst City Overall

The worst city for owning a cat is Los Angeles, California, of the 91 most populous cities in the US. Still, of all the major cities, LA is the one that makes life most difficult for owning a pet.

It scores poorly for cat veterinarian costs and for access to veterinarians, but its lowest score is for access to pet-friendly spaces, including apartments that welcome cats, and pet stores.

The Worst of The Rest

Breaking it down by category, San Francisco is the worst city for average veterinary costs. However, the city does offer average access to pet-friendly spaces.

New York City has the lowest number of veterinary offices or veterinarians. And just a short distance away, Newark, New Jersey scores the worst for access to pet-friendly spaces.

Other cities that ranked poorly in the study include two more California cities: San Jose and Fresno. Boston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore are other large cities that could be better for cat parents.

Time To Relocate?

According to a Realtor.com study, 68% of pet owners would pass on a home if it didn't meet their pets' needs, even if it was perfect in every other way. But does this study mean people should evaluate their entire city and consider moving?

It's unlikely, but residents in the worst cities should consider their pets carefully when moving home for any reason since they are more likely to need help accessing a veterinarian or to have access to pet-friendly apartments or pet stores.

These can be overcome by buying a home or choosing your location carefully. Still, the study reminds us that all family members should be carefully considered in housing choices.

Differences for Dogs?

Forbes Advisor carried out the study to look at pet ownership in general, and the cities named in this guide are also the best for dog owners.

While a separate scoring system was used to measure access to dog veterinarians, the best and worst cities didn't vary much. While there was slightly better access to dog veterinarians in every city, it didn't change the ranking order, so both dog and cat owners living in Tucson can relax knowing they are in the best city in the country for their pets.

This article was produced by Floppycats and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.