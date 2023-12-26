Exploring the Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Singles

The quest for love is center stage in an era defined by dynamic social shifts and evolving lifestyle preferences.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 46.4% of adults in the United States are single, accounting for about 117.6 million unmarried individuals, which represents nearly every other adult aged 18 and over. Against this backdrop, Zumper, a housing platform, released its latest report, The Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Singles.

Zumper’s study looked at contemporary data and lifestyle trends. Key factors such as median rent prices, the percentage of singles in the population, dating satisfaction, cost of living, median income, unemployment rates, and access to dining and entertainment were all taken into account.

The Top 10 Best Cities for Singles, Ranked

Some American cities stand out as havens for singles, offering a blend of social opportunities, economic stability, and a dynamic dating scene.

Atlanta, GA

Atlanta secures the top spot on the list with a 57% singles population. The city offers a dynamic dating scene and a slightly lower cost of living. Despite its median 1-bedroom rent of $1,688 per month, its median non-family income is $71,069. That contributes to its appeal, making it an ideal place for those seeking companionship.

St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, Missouri, clinches the second position with an affordable average rent of $864 per month and a welcoming atmosphere for singles. While the unemployment rate of 4.4% is slightly higher than the national average of 3.9%, the low median non-family income of $38,199, combined with affordable rent, ensures budget-minded singles can live comfortably.

Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, Minnesota is in the third spot and boasts a median 1-bedroom apartment rent of $1,289 monthly. With over 55% of its population being single, the city creates an ideal setting for those seeking companionship. Economic stability is maintained with an unemployment rate of 4.60% and a median non-family income of $54,558.

Boston, MA

Fourth on the list, Boston, Massachusetts, stands out with a high median rent of $2,697 per month. However, the city’s vibrant atmosphere for singles, with the percentage of singles surpassing 58% of the population, and a non-family income of $75,252, compensates for the higher costs. The city offers great entertainment options and a top-notch restaurant scene.

Madison, WI

The fifth position belongs to Madison, Wisconsin, which offers a monthly median rent of $1,387. With over 53% of its population being single, the city fosters a lively singles community. Ample entertainment options and a burgeoning restaurant scene contribute to singles' overall quality of life. Budget-minded singles can find many things to do with no money in the city. Madison maintains its economic stability with a low unemployment rate of 2.20% and a median non-family income of $50,711.

Washington, D.C.

Ranking sixth, Washington, D.C. boasts over 57% of its population being single, creating a city where like-minded individuals are likely to connect. Abundant entertainment options and a rich culinary scene contribute to the city’s appeal, resulting in an above-average dating satisfaction score. The high median non-family income of $82,505 makes Washington, D.C., a favorable environment for singles.

Orlando, FL

Orlando, Florida is in seventh place. It has a slightly lower percentage of singles at 51%. Still, with the unemployment rate of 4.10% and a median non-family income of $54,133, Orlando is an attractive place for singles seeking social and economic opportunities.

Salt Lake City, UT

In eighth place is Salt Lake City, Utah, where the median 1-bedroom apartment rent is $1,295. With over 54% of its population being single, the city has many opportunities for meaningful connections. Salt Lake City’s low unemployment rate of 3% and a healthy median non-family income of $54,787 make it ideal for single professionals as an excellent environment to live and work.

“As one of the youngest and fastest growing cities in the nation, Salt Lake is a fantastic destination for singles and young professionals,” says Kaitlin Eskelson, President & CEO of Visit Salt Lake. “In addition to an abundance of year-round outdoor recreation opportunities, Salt Lake is home to a vibrant arts and culture scene, and over 30 breweries and distilleries to pair with James Beard nominated restaurants.”

Richmond, VA

Ranking ninth, Richmond, Virginia, boasts a high percentage of singles at 60%, making it a great place to meet new people. Despite a slightly higher unemployment rate of 6.6%, a relatively low cost of living provides residents financial security.

Pittsburgh, PA

Rounding out the top 10 best cities for singles is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with its 59% single population. The city is an excellent place for singles to connect. It offers moderate entertainment options and a well-rounded restaurant scene. Pittsburgh combines affordability with ample dating opportunities, providing a balanced lifestyle for its residents.

The Worst Cities for Singles

In the ever-evolving landscape of singlehood, not all cities offer an environment conducive to romantic opportunities or a vibrant social life. From the shores of California to the urban landscape of New Jersey, these cities present some hurdles for those searching for an active social life.

Topping the list of the worst cities for singles is Bakersfield, California. This city claims the title of the most challenging place for those seeking love. With a 3.5 out of 5 score for dating satisfaction and limited entertainment options, Bakersfield is a challenging place for singles wanting to find a match or enjoy a vibrant social life.

Newark, New Jersey follows Bakersfield. Its challenges extend beyond dating satisfaction. Entertainment options are limited and affordability isn’t good, giving it a score of 3.2 out of 5. Elsewhere on the West Coast, Fresno, California is a city struggling with a lack of entertainment choices and a less-than-stellar dating scene.

Despite its attractions, Anaheim, California, finds itself on the list due to a lack of affordability or employment opportunities. Similarly, Santa Ana, California, grapples with a high cost of living and limited entertainment options.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.