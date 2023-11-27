Best Animated Christmas Specials of All Time

The holiday season represents a celebratory and welcome time of year. The cooler weather and cheery atmosphere all showcase well through the various holiday and animated Christmas specials in existence.

Cartoons often have exceptional seasonal episodes, and this list showcases the best holiday and animated Christmas specials of all time. Suppose cartoon fans want a nice holiday treat to put on the TV while they spend time in the colder weather with family and friends.

In that case, these cartoon holiday episodes of existing movies and TV series, in no particular order, should be on everyone’s list.

1. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (2017)

This short 22-minute animated special retains the beautiful 3D animation of the original Frozen movies but with a smaller focus. Olaf takes center stage as he tries to help bring Christmas to Anna and Elsa.

2. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

This animated Christmas special based on the classic comic strips stands as the cream of the crop when it comes to holiday episodes. Its story centers around Charlie Brown hosting a play in the middle of the holiday season. It has timeless animation and a phenomenal soundtrack.

3. The Berenstain Bears’ Christmas Tree (1979)

This family of animated bears set out into the woods to find the best Christmas tree to use for the holidays. However, this task proves anything but simple, resulting in a fun and endearing holiday tale.

4. Shrek the Halls (2007)

This 30-minute tale of Shrek and his friends showcases the ogre trying to learn about the holiday and impress Princess Fiona. It leads to the usual antics and hilarious moments with Donkey, Puss in Boots, and the rest of the gang.

5. Futurama – “Xmas Story” (1999)

Fry and the rest of the cast of this sci-fi animated series find out that Santa Claus in the year 3000 happens to be a massive robot. This leads to wild moments, surprises, and twists for the holiday season.

6. The Simpsons – “Grift of the Magi” (1999)

This classic Simpsons episode sees the titular cartoon family as the target of the latest experiment from a toy company. The company uses the entire Springfield Elementary School as a test subject for the new product Funzo, which turns out to be a bit more than it seems.

7. South Park – “Mr. Hankey” (1997)

The original Christmas special for the irreverent South Park follows a tough time in which all holiday elements of the town have to be removed. At the same time, Kyle finds Mr. Hankey, a disturbing and disgusting character who becomes one of the mascots for the series.

8. American Dad – “Minstrel Krampus” (2013)

This animated special takes on a more horror but still quite funny take on the holiday season. Stan and Roger take a trip to the North Pole not to see Santa but to save Steve from the infamous demon Krampus.

9. How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (2019)

This short 3D animated special takes the beautiful animation of the Dreamworks original and puts a nice winter spin on it. Hiccup hosts the annual Snoggletog celebration and finds a surprise when the dragon Toothless appears for a visit.

10. Ed Edd n Eddy’s Jingle Jingle Jangle (2004)

This beloved, goofy cartoon sees its lengthy Christmas special revolve around Eddy trying to get adopted by a rich family in the neighborhood to get better toys than clothes. It showcases the best parts of this series, such as its off-the-wall humor and characters.

11. SpongeBob SquarePants – “Christmas Who?” (2000)

This episode introduces SpongeBob and the other citizens of Bikini Bottom to the idea of Christmas. It leads to some surprising somber moments and some brilliant character development for both SpongeBob and Squidward alike.

12. Family Guy – “Road to the North Pole” (2010)

This bizarre two-part episode special sees Stewie and Brian head to the North Pole with the disturbing goal of finishing off Santa for good. To their surprise, they find out Santa has a depressing demeanor and the overall horrifying state of the North Pole.

13. The Fairly Oddparents – “Christmas Every Day” (2001)

Timmy makes a wish to his fairies for Christmas to happen every single day. This, of course, backfires on him, along with the other holidays plotting to get rid of Santa, which leads Timmy on an adventure.

14. South Park – “Woodland Critter Christmas” (2004)

Stan stumbles upon a group of woodland critters like squirrels and mice. They turn out to not be waiting for Jesus but rather Satan, which leads to a wild and ridiculous take on the holiday season, and one of the more disturbing South Park animated Christmas specials.

15. A Rugrats Chanukah (1996)

The toddlers of this wonderful animated series see the group tell the story of the Jewish holiday alongside an intriguing and funny side story about Grandpa Boris. It offers a unique take on a holiday special worth watching.

16. King of the Hill – “Pretty, Pretty Dresses” (1998)

This odd take on a holiday special has some disturbing and quite serious implications as Hank and the others have to watch Bill as he loses himself due to recent circumstances. It has a brilliant mix of humor and intriguing takes on mental health.

17. Hey Arnold! – “Arnold’s Christmas” (1996)

This beautiful episode focuses on Arnold trying to give the best possible gift to Mr. Hyunh, leading to some of the most poignant and heartwarming scenes in the show’s history.

18. Batman: The Animated Series – “Christmas with the Joker” (1992)

The second episode of this series introduced Joker in a fascinating way with a Christmas touch. The iconic villain escapes Arkham Asylum and challenges Batman to a race to find the Joker and the three citizens he kidnapped before midnight strikes on the holiday.

19. Adventure Time – “Holly Jolly Secrets” (2011)

Jake and Finn find the Ice King’s video diary and watch it, only to discover the heartbreaking truth behind the villain. This more serious take on the otherwise goofy show leads to one of the best story arcs and origin stories for an otherwise stereotypical character.

20. Powerpuff Girls: ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas (2003)

This lengthy animated special follows the trio of Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles as they battle against their nemesis, Princess Morbucks, once more. This time around, the evil princess plans to steal Christmas from the world in this action-packed movie-like special.

21. Invader Zim – “The Most Horrible Christmas Ever” (2002)

This holiday special takes the sinister and twisted nature of the series and puts its own disturbing spin on the holiday. The alien protagonist, Zim, dresses up as a creepy Santa Claus in his latest bid to take over the world for his people.