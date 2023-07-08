Binge-Worthy Bliss: The 12 Animated Series You Absolutely Must Watch

Do you have a favorite cartoon series worthy of a weekend binge? Someone on an online forum recently asked what people thought was the single greatest animated series ever made. The internet erupted by delivering these animated gems.

1. Cowboy Bebop

Commenters praised the writing, direction, and story of this show. Don't forget the beautiful music!

2. X-Men The Animated Series

One person said they watched this series so much that they close their eyes and picture the opening credits and song.

3. Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars was a popular mention. People praised how each season is better than the one that comes before. And can we talk about that final season? Incredible.

4. Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

People praised the “genius” writing of this show. The storyline and characters are absolutely brilliant.

5. Archer

Several users quoted Archer, but also noted that the seasons after Season Eight weren't as good as the first few.

6. The Simpsons (Early Seasons)

This list wouldn't be complete without talking about The Simpsons. And does the show need an introduction? Nope. Commenters specifically praised the first ten seasons.

7. Batman: The Animated Series

Batman: The Animated Series created Harley Quinn, revitalized Mr. Freeze, and had more mature themes than most regular shows. It set the stage for the Batman we know and love today.

8. Futurama

Futurama was mentioned more than once. People loved the continuity of the show and praised it for its storyline and overall themes.

9. Avatar: The Last Airbender

This series is listed as 8th on the all-time greatest TV shows list of IMDb. And it was originally made for children. ATLA's legacy continues to endure, with a Netflix show and several spin off movies planned for the mid 2020s.

10. Looney Tunes

Looney Tunes was one of the first animated shows to really take off. Beloved by kids and adults alike, reruns can still be seen on TV today.

11. Spongebob Squarepants

SpongeBob SquarePants is definitely up there among the best animated shows of all time. This immensely popular cartoon has only gained popularity in the 24 years since its debut.

12. King of The Hill

Also coming in hot for its iconic animation and humor is King on the Hill. One fan said they quote the show daily, and another said the show was a formative part of their adult life.

Source: (Reddit)