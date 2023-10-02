Anime and manga have some of the most dedicated fans in the world, so it should come as no surprise there are many adaptations of them, like video games. While many anime games exist, few offer gameplay experiences worth checking out.

As such, fans should look at the best anime games of all time below. Set across numerous genres, including fighting games, RPGs, action-adventure, and more, this list shows anime’s versatility. These best anime games represent the most impressive adaptations in the medium in no particular order.

1. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball games dominate the anime video game space by a long shot. FighterZ represents the strongest example of this with the single best anime-inspired visual style in gaming. This 2D fighter looks like the actual anime in action, with some of the most impressive fighting gameplay around.

2. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Sword Art Online games exist for most story arcs in the series, but one stands above the rest. This third-person shooter RPG captures the Gun Gale Online arc in a terrific way by offering a pure story and experience separate from the actual show, which benefits from that.

3. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

The premier multiplayer trading card game exists with Master Duel. It provides the most straightforward way to battle with classic cards like Dark Magician and Red Eyes Black Dragon. Though the game feels light on single-player content, it features one of this list's most robust multiplayer options.

4. One Piece Odyssey

Many One Piece games exist, but few capture the feel and style of the anime series like this RPG. The turn-based game plays well, with freeform exploration and a standalone story arc. Perhaps the most impressive part remains how it somehow looks even better than the anime and manga.

5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxiboost On

The Gundam series has some rough games, but this title feels the best of the bunch. The two-versus-two battle simulator features an enormous amount of mech suits for players to pilot. The combat balances exhilarating speed with the heft of the hulking suits well.

6. Fate/Grand Order

This mobile RPG amasses numerous Servants from across history into one game. Players collect famous real-life and mystical characters like King Arthur and Jeanne D’Arc through an ever-evolving storyline about the Holy Grail War.

7. Attack on Titan 2

Attack on Titan’s premise feels like one of the most difficult to translate into an interactive form. This Koei Tecmo game does a solid job, even if room for improvement exists. Players zip around the battlefield with the omnidirectional mobility gear to slay the horrifying but hilarious Titans.

8. Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku 2

This Dragon Ball RPG on the Gameboy Advance features some of the most immersive gameplay in the universe. Players explore the world of the manga and anime as they level up and take on the classic Cell Saga. With multiple characters to play and an adorable 16-bit graphical style, it stands out among the many games from the franchise.

9. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Collection

No other Digimon game features gameplay as close to its Pokémon competitor as this one. This terrific collection of two games lets players become a hacker who can control hundreds of different Digimon in turn-based battles across a rich and often mature story.

10. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

This adaptation of the popular action anime series does a bit more than be a typical fighting game. The 3D brawler features exhilarating fights with excellent animation and other key story elements from the series, even if it lacks some later story arcs.

11. Fairy Tail

This turn-based RPG based on the manga and anime series about a world of wizards adapts the most vital part of the core story surrounding the Grand Magic Games. The tactical gameplay and world exploration feel much better than some players may expect.

12. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

This remaster of a classic JoJo fighting game returned for a reason. The graphical style captures the anime aesthetic so well, even with all of the comic book-like sharp borderlines. Plus, its gameplay provides intense action, unlike other similar fighting games.

13. Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle

This Nintendo Switch card RPG finds itself in a weird place. The original Shadowverse arrived as a mobile game, but this spin-off takes inspiration not from the original video game but from the anime adaptation it later spawned.

The colorful anime aesthetic and challenging card mechanics make it one of the better modern 3D card battle experiences.

14. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

This title translates the look of its action anime series inspiration well for a mobile game. It also plays quite well, eschewing the menu-heavy and interaction-light aspects of other similar mobile games for an entire 3D world to explore and action-packed combat.

15. My Hero One’s Justice 2

For the most part, this game resembles a typical 3D arena brawler. It plays most of its gameplay and style quite safe, but this might be fine for fans of the My Hero Academia manga and anime. Players can take the role of their favorite superheroes and villains and use their powers.

16. Dragon Ball Kakarot

This unique action RPG couples the 3D graphical style of Xenoverse 2 with an open world to explore. It feels somewhat like a focused and higher-budget version of the GBA games. It also tells the story of Goku throughout the Dragon Ball Z anime in a great and succinct way while letting players fight the classic battles themselves.

17. Steins; Gate Elite

The original Steins; Gate visual novel inspired one of the most impressive anime series of all time. However, that anime TV show then inspired this remake of the original visual novel with the scenes from the series. If players want one of the most vital stories in anime history but in an interactive format, they should check this out.

18. Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise

This older anime returns in a video game with inspiration from the classic Like a Dragon series. Players explore the stylish world of the anime while brawling with foes to level up the main character, Kenshiro, and progress through the core story.

19. Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2010

While Master Duel focuses on card battle multiplayer, this Nintendo DS title features the best solo-player content. It adapts one of the darkest and most well-written parts of the Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s anime storyline with complete control in the player’s hands.

20. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Many Naruto 3D arena brawler fighting games exist, but the most effective experience remains the fourth mainline game in the series. It boasts a massive roster of characters across the ninja-themed anime series and interactive versions of classic fight scenes.

21. Scarlet Nexus

Scarlet Nexus makes this list for the simple fact the game hit at the same time as its anime version. It also stands out as the better of the two versions for players who want to explore this world of hunting down mutants and its unique dual-protagonist plot.

22. Dragon Ball: The Breakers

The final Dragon Ball game players need to check out offers a unique genre for this list: horror. It takes inspiration from games like Dead by Daylight to offer a heart-pounding and unforgettable experience where survivors hide, explore, and scavenge to escape a destructible map from the hunter player who has access to villains like Frieza and Buu.