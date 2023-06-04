22 Best Anna Kendrick Movies Ranked and Where to Watch Them

Anna Kendrick’s career started in the 2000s when she was the supporting person in many fantastic and memorable teen dramas and comedies. However, her stint in the Twilight and later Pitch Perfect series launched her into immediate stardom.

Since then, she has starred in mostly some goofy musical movies, but with some surprising genre twists here and there. Here are the 22 best Anna Kendrick movies that you need to know about, ranked from best to worst, and where you can watch all of them right now.

1. 50/50 (2011)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Before she would steal everyone’s hearts as Beca in Pitch Perfect, Anna Kendrick starred in a much more profound and moving movie about her as a therapist who starts to fall for her potentially dying patient.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kendrick have unbelievable chemistry and energy together that is only heightened by the tremendous script that switches between comedy and emotional moments with impressive finesse.

2. Pitch Perfect (2012)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This is where the trilogy started and the true triple-threat domination of Anna Kendrick was first shown off in her fullest display. Playing the lovable and endearing Beca, she is the starring lady who brings together a disparate and diverse set of ladies who can all sing well.

Full of fun story beats and an incredible set of songs, it catapulted Kendrick into the Hollywood spotlight.

3. End of Watch (2012)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This is by far one of the most underrated crime dramas out there and certainly, an Anna Kendrick movie that shouldn’t be missed. Featuring a darker tone and take from Kendrick as a supporting character, she contributes to this powerful and thrilling drama about Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña playing LAPD partners.

4. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Where to Watch: Peacock

There is a reason that this movie is a cult classic, and Anna Kendrick is a massive part of why. While she is only one of the many lovely ladies that the titular Scott Pilgrim is pining for, she steals the show in her scenes. With stunning visuals and fun writing, this is a movie that begs to be re-watched.

5. Twilight (2008)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Anna Kendrick made waves as Jessica in this first outing of the adaptation of the classic vampire novel series. While this was arguably her most substantial movie as the character, this is also where the series first gripped fans with its intriguing and uniquely dark vampire love story.

6. Trolls (2016)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This is an animated family movie that came out of nowhere and immediately launched itself into the pantheon of greats. Anna Kendrick is undeniably charming and lovable as Poppy, helped by the stellar soundtrack, fellow cast members like Justin Timberlake and a solid storyline.

7. Up in the Air (2009)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Anna Kendrick pushes George Clooney to his limits, with the chemistry between the two light up this movie. Helped along the way by a fantastic supporting cast, such as Vera Farmiga and Jason Bateman, this is a movie that balances its tone of comedy and heartfelt moments well.

8. ParaNorman (2012)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Long before she would star as Poppy, this was Kendrick’s first major foray into the animated voiceover world and it was done swimmingly. The spookier family-friendly take on magic, zombies, and kids who can speak to the dead is a wild and exciting ride, in no small part due to Kendrick’s Courtney.

9. A Simple Favor (2018)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Anna Kendrick plays Stephanie in this strange and surprising role for her investigating the mysterious disappearance of her friend. This leads to showing the broader range of Kendrick’s acting skills, plus a movie that can be darker while still not losing its fun factor.

10. Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Where to Watch: Peacock

By now, the story of Beca, played by Kendrick once again, and the Barden Bellas has its toughest challenge ahead of them: taking on the world championship. It has greater stakes and even better songs at times, but much of the story beats feel far too familiar and rehashed.

11. Trolls World Tour (2020)

Where to Watch: Peacock

Kendrick returns as Poppy in this sequel, where the stakes are bigger, the songs are fantastic, and the visuals are just as impressive as before. That said, it lacks some of the character development and heart that made the first movie so impressive, but it remains a fun family watch.

12. Rocket Science (2007)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Kendrick is the heartthrob love interest in this movie about a high schooler whose life is falling apart. Long before she would catapult into stardom, she showed her acting chops in this low-key comedy-drama where she steals the show.

13. Camp (2003)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

In her first major role in a movie, Anna Kendrick plays one of many kids in this performance-based summer camp. It is a classic coming-of-age story about these kids and the various issues they deal with as they learn about themselves and deal with their difficult camp director.

14. The Accountant (2016)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Anna Kendrick co-stars alongside greats like Ben Affleck and J.K. Simmons in this crime thriller about a series of deaths that happen as Affleck’s character gets closer to the truth. Affleck is stellar in this movie but everything else feels a bit too safe.

15. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Apple TV+

Anna Kendrick, sadly, plays an even greater backseat role in this third movie in the series about Bella and the height of her conflict with her two love interests in Jacob the werewolf, and Edward the vampire. While one of the strongest movies in the series, it doesn’t give Kendrick’s Jessica enough time.

16. The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The second movie in the beloved teen vampire drama series features Kendrick reprising her role as Jessica. Her screen time isn’t as often as fans may like, but she does a decent job in otherwise one of the weakest movies in the series.

17. Pitch Perfect 3 (2017)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The finale to this trilogy of university competitive acapella singers is a strange one. The series continues its downward spiral, not doing a whole lot to make itself feel worthwhile. Instead, it is a fun but familiar threequel that seems like an almost carbon copy of the second movie.

18. Into the Woods (2014)

Where to Watch: Disney+

This surprisingly dark and sinister, but still hilarious, take on the stories of characters like Cinderella, played by Kendrick, is unforgettable. The music is stellar, but it’s a shame that it doesn’t have enough structure to carry itself well through all of its acts.

19. Noelle (2019)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Anna Kendrick stars in this surprising holiday flick as the daughter of Santa Claus who wishes to be the successor to her dad in this progressive and enjoyable movie. While it doesn’t do anything too special to differentiate itself from other holiday flicks, it’s still worth a watch during December.

20. Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Kendrick is hilarious once again in a leading role as Alice, a party-loving girl who ends up as one of the plus ones for two guys, played by Zac Efron and Adam DeVine, who are headed to a wedding in Hawaii. It is a bit one-note in its tone but it still offers some fun laughs.

21. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The final movie that would feature Kendrick in a main role in the saga, she reprised her role as Jessica one last time. This is one of the weakest in the series, too, featuring Bella and Edward in the middle of their relationship drama as they seek out a future together.

22. The Voices (2014)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Anna Kendrick mostly has a smaller role in this bizarre Ryan Reynolds one-man show where he has the chance to listen to his cat and become a murderer, or choose to go with what his dog says. As funny and ridiculous as it sounds, this is one dark comedy thriller.