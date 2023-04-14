The Best Anne Hathaway Movies You Need to Watch

It’s not often you see a child actor make it as a movie star later in life, but Anne Hathaway has never been an average actor. Starting in theater while still a teenager, Hathaway’s buoyant onscreen personality helped make her a successful transition into the world of film in her young adulthood

Initially typecast as a children’s movie star known for her Disney princess aura, Hathaway managed to venture into exciting new roles by the end of the 2000s. From critically successful comedies to award-winning musicals, she’s become a bona fide star for the past two decades, winning an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Primetime Emmy Award for her various films.

From her earliest breakthrough films to recent comedies and dramas, here are some of Anne Hathaway’s best movies.

Les Misérables

As the revolution transforms France around him, recently paroled prisoner Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) opts to start his life anew, assuming a new identity while being pursued by a methodical inspector (Russell Crowe).

Hathaway’s best-known role may be in The Devil Wears Prada, but her greatest performance has to be her role in Les Misérables. Playing the character of Fantine – a poor factory worker who resorts to selling her body to support her infant child – Hathaway’s performance is utterly devastating to watch. As she sinks lower and lower, subjecting herself to humiliating and debasing new lows, your heart can’t help but crack in two, seeing her life crumble and fall apart before your eyes.

The Devil Wears Prada

Accepting an internship in New York City, recent college graduate Andy (Hathaway) becomes the assistant to a strict, cold-hearted fashion magazine editor (Meryl Streep) – despite not knowing anything about fashion.

The Devil Wears Prada marked a turning point in Hathaway’s career. Gone were the days of the lighter princess roles Hathaway had specialized in portraying with movies like The Princess Diaries and Ella Enchanted. Instead, the Devil Wears Prada – the biggest box office success of Hathaway’s up to that time – ushered in a new period for Hathaway, one where she could star (and even hold her own) against established actors like Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci.

Colossal

Recently dumped by her boyfriend (Dan Stevens), an unemployed, alcoholic young woman (Hathaway) moves back to her hometown. Assuming a new job as a bartender, she slowly realizes that her movements are linked to a giant monster attacking Seoul.

Far and away the most underrated movie in Hathaway’s career to date, Colossal is a lovely oddball indie comedy that touches upon some major existential issues. As unique as the central story is, Hathaway and her co-star Jason Sudeikis remain the movie’s single best features, each handing in performances you’re unlikely to forget after viewing.

Armageddon Time

In the early 1980s, a young boy (Banks Repeta) from a Jewish family becomes friends with a rebellious Black student (Jaylin Webb) on their first day of sixth grade.

After her more dramatic appearances in Colossal and Dark Waters, Hathaway officially returned to mainstream attention with Armaggedon Time. A brilliant study of family, friendship, and the political landscape of the 80s, the movie cast Hathaway as the mother of Repeta’s character. At once affectionate but overly stern in her parenting skills, Hathaway’s mother is the epitome of “this will hurt me a lot more than it’ll hurt you way,” proving to audiences yet again how versatile Hathaway can be

The Dark Knight Rises

Eight years after his battle against the Joker, Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) has since retired from the mantle of Batman, leading to an era of peace and prosperity for Gotham City. However, when a mysterious mercenary known as Bane (Tom Hardy) arrives with plans to destroy Gotham, Wayne is forced to assume the role of Caped Crusader once again, reuniting with Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) to stop him.

To call a spade a spade, The Dark Knight Rises is far and away the weakest of Christopher Nolan’s three Batman films. Still, Hathaway’s performance as the capable cat burglar Selina Kyle was one of the film’s standout features, with Hathaway setting herself apart from previous Catwoman actors.

Rachel Getting Married

Kym (Hathaway) is a recovering drug addict temporarily released from rehab to attend her sister’s (Rosemarie DeWitt) wedding. While there, she struggles to reconnect with her estranged family and keep her substance abuse issues under control.

Along with Colossal, Rachel Getting Married is almost certainly among Hathaway’s most underrated films, featuring her most overlooked dramatic performance. As Kym, Hathaway moves away from her then-typical array of bubbly young protagonists, playing someone trying hard to start anew, yet whose past continues to shape her indefinite future.

Brokeback Mountain

Meeting on a cattle drive in 1960s Wyoming, two cowboys (Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger) fall hopelessly in love with one another, even as they try hard to deny their romantic feelings.

One of Hathaway’s earliest dramatic roles came from this 2004 Best Picture winner, as the onscreen wife of Gyllenhaal’s character, Hathaway hands in a delightfully homely performance.

Nicholas Nickleby

After their patriarch’s death, the joyful Nickleby family is split apart by their conniving uncle (Christopher Plummer). Wishing to reunite his family again, young Nicholas (Charlie Hunnam) escapes from the autocratic school he’s been enrolled in, setting out to find the missing Nickleby clan.

There has been no shortage of movies based on the works of Charles Dickens, but like all the best adaptations, 2002’s Nicholas Nickleby manages to rise to the occasion, living up to its source material in more ways than one. Portraying financially struggling artist Madeline Bray, Hathaway’s natural charm pairs effortlessly well with Hunnam’s doe-eyed Nicholas, the two making a remarkable onscreen romantic couple.

Dark Waters

In the late 1990s, a corporate attorney (Mark Ruffalo) uncovers evidence against a chemical company that’s been polluting environmental waste for years.

After a lengthy period starring in lighter comedies, Hathaway returned to the more dramatic roles she’d left behind in the early 2010s. However, unlike her starring role in 2016’s Colossal, Dark Waters cast her in the relatively smaller supporting role of Bilott’s wife, Sarah. Despite her lack of screen time, Hathaway does an appreciable job as Sarah, displaying concern and anxiety for her husband’s well-being with the utmost tenderness and believability.

Interstellar

With Earth facing a looming environmental disaster, a team of astronauts is sent out into distant space to find a suitable planet capable of sustaining human life in the future.

After their previous collaboration on The Dark Knight Rises, Hathaway reunited with director Christoper Nolan for this trippy speculative sci-fi piece. Just as hallucinatory and surreal as 2001: A Space Odyssey, it's a fascinating film raising logistical questions about space travel, not to mention boasting some fine performances from Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey, and Jessica Chastain.

Ocean’s Eight

Recently released from prison, Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) – the younger sister of Frank (George Clooney) – puts together a team of brave women to pull off a heist at New York City’s Met Gala.

Featuring an all-star cast of actors that includes Bullock, Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, and Rihanna (to name just a few stars), Ocean’s Eight very much lived up to the hype of its earlier cinematic counterparts in the Ocean’s series. As air-headed actor Daphne Kluger, it’s clear Hathaway has a blast in her role on screen, adding a comedic dose of eccentricity, egoism, and vapid idiocy to her character’s personality.

The Princess Diaries

Mia (Hathaway) is an average teenager in San Francisco whose life is forever changed when she learns that she’s the royal heir to the throne of Genovia, a small kingdom in Europe led by her grandmother (Julie Andrews).

In her feature film debut, Hathaway went from accomplished stage performer to teen idol almost overnight. The movie's success guaranteed her quick ascent to Hollywood stardom, leading to roles in numerous family-friendly movies and lightweight comedies in the years to come.

The Intern

Bored with retired life, 71-year-old widower Ben (Robert De Niro) decides to take a new job, interning for an online fashion company led by an unwavering workaholic (Hathaway).

The Intern may not always live up to its promising concept, but there’s no denying the star power of both De Niro and Hathaway on screen. Opposite one another, the two film industry heavyweights make for a delightful mismatched pairing, with plenty of cathartic moments embedded into the movie’s joyously playful script.

Get Smart

Recently promoted to a field position, a bookish secret agent (Steve Carrell) teams with a veteran spy (Hathaway) to battle a shadowy organization planning to bomb Los Angeles.

Get Smart isn’t exactly Carrell or Hathaway’s best movie, nor does it strictly live up to the high standard set by its late ‘60s television counterpart. For all its middling qualities, though, the film does contain plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, balanced by Carrell and Hathaway’s hilarious chemistry.

Ella Enchanted

Cursed with the gift of obedience when she was just a baby, the well-meaning Ella (Hathaway) runs away from her wicked step-family, meeting a charming prince (Hugh Dancy) and getting into all kinds of misadventures along the way.

Ella Enchanted usually fails to match the popularity of its counterpart, The Princess Diaries; however, like the aforementioned Disney movie, it was a major turning point in Hathaway’s career, with many critics and audience members instantly falling in love with Hathaway’s charming lead performance.

