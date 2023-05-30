22 Best Anne Heche Movies Ranked and Where to Watch Them

From the late 1980s until her tragic death in 2022, Anne Heche captivated audiences with her breadth of acting skills. The TV breakout actor-turned-feature film star had her hands in various genres and styles.

Anne Heche has starred in them all, from horror to rom-coms and everything in between. While the bulk of the best Anne Heche movies happened in the 1990s, there are certainly some hits throughout the length of her storied career. Check out the best Anne Heche movies below.

1. Donnie Brasco (1997)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Anne Heche plays a more background-style role in easily the best movie of her long and storied career. Starring Johnny Depp as an agent who goes undercover in the mafia to stop them but ends up falling for the organization is as emotional as it is engrossing.

The entire cast, from Depp to Heche to Al Pacino, is powerful and thrilling in every scene. With plenty of action, violence, and drama, this surprisingly smartly written drama is a must-watch for Anne Heche fans.

2. If These Walls Could Talk (1996)

Where to Watch: Max

If you want to find a movie that will haunt you and leave you feeling a bit empty inside, this is the film to watch. Heche plays one of several women in the movie who deal with unplanned pregnancies. It is a powerful and moving script that will leave you thinking long afterward.

3. Walking and Talking (1996)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Heche and Catherine Keener are an electrifying duo in this raunchy comedy about the latter’s pitiful turn in life. The jokes stick their landing, and the relationships between the characters are a blast to watch.

4. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Funny, charming, and inventive, this is one of the freshest teen slasher flicks of the 1990s. While its ideas and twists are pretty familiar, this is a fun and bloody ride from start to finish. While the entire cast is great, Heche is especially noteworthy as the scene-stealing Missy.

5. Cedar Rapids (2011)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The general idea of this adult comedy-drama is about as basic as it gets: a naïve man with little experience in life heads on a plane for the first time to attend an event. While the idea is basic, the ridiculously hilarious script and fantastic actors across the board help this be so much better than it should have been.

6. My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Where to Watch: Peacock, Hulu

Ross Lynch stars in this complicated role of the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The entire cast is stellar in this movie, which was, sadly, outshined by later adaptations of this true American horror story. Nonetheless, it is a haunting retelling of this killer that is worth checking out.

7. Wag the Dog (1997)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This is a dramatic and violent comedy that some may not realize is meant to be a parody of real life. The fantastic cast sells the idea of a fake war created to distract from a scandal surrounding the US President that stands the test of time in its message.

8. Opening Night (2016)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This fascinating musical comedy movie fully uses its highly talented and flexible cast, including Heche. The music is excellent, the laughs are constant, and the script might be a bit predictable, but the execution makes up for that.

9. You’re Killing Me (2023)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

One of the final films in Heche’s career before her tragic passing is also one of her best. She takes a supporting role in this new generation-style horror thriller as a young girl goes to a spooky party, only to find out she’s in for the fight of her life.

10. Return to Paradise (1998)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Heche plays the leading girl in this strange but emotional drama about three friends who leave a friend behind in Malaysia who eventually takes the fall for their mistakes. It is a compelling and moving film that is boosted by its strong cast.

11. The Best of Enemies (2019)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This film goes directly into the heart of racism during the 1970s, which unfortunately proliferates to this day. The idea of a civil rights activist taking on the leader of a particular horrible racist organization is just as wild as it is effective in its complex material.

12. What Remains (2022)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This is a murder mystery drama that is stacked with emotions and complex twists that don’t all fully land but do a decent enough job. Heche stars in this film about a small-town pastor dealing with his wife’s murderer returning in town just as another murder happens.

13. Supercell (2022)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Heche plays the lovable mom in one of the final films of her career. This is a high-stakes thriller about her character’s son going on a trip to chase down one of the wildest storms in history while juggling the legacy that his storm-chaser father left him.

14. The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1993)

Where to Watch: Disney+

This is the classic film adaptation of the controversial book following Huck and his friend Jim, an escaped slave, as they escape together. Heche’s role is a bit smaller in this movie, but it remains a complicated but emotional watch for all ages.

15. Catfight (2016)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Sandra Oh and Anne Heche are a duo that fans deserved to see more of. Catfight is pretty much entirely a comedy about these two former friends who reunite in their later years, only to end up in a long-winded battle against one another. While it drags on a little too long, this fight remains an entertaining one.

16. Rampart (2011)

Where to Watch: Peacock

Heche has a key role in this crime drama that supports the film well, but the real star of the movie is Woody Harrelson in one of his best performances ever. This dark and sometimes disturbing of a corrupt cop who does anything to bring about justice is captivating.

17. The Third Miracle (1999)

Where to Watch: Tubi

This religiously-charged drama follows a priest who is investigating the possibilities of turning a woman into a saint after supposedly performing miracles. The unique and surprisingly dark premise is elevated by Heche, who plays the daughter of the complex woman in question.

18. Wild Side (1995)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

A movie featuring the phenomenal Christopher Walken, Anne Heche, and Joan Chen is certain to be a solid time, and that is definitely the case. While the execution is relatively shallow in this story about two women who try to take down a crime lord, the stars nail their roles.

19. Auggie Rose (2000)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Anne Heche stars as a pen pal to a dead man who has now had his identity stolen by the always amazing Jeff Goldblum. Their chemistry together sells this unique-sounding mystery thriller romance drama that falls short in its writing.

20. Superman: Doomsday (2007)

Where to Watch: Max

While the critics didn’t necessarily love it at the time, this animated feature film is one of the best in the DC animated category. Telling the classic storyline of Superman finally meeting his match in the unstoppable Doomsday, it is a real treat in the animation and fights department.

21. Volcano (1997)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video

When it comes to disaster movies, Volcano is undoubtedly one of the odder and more unrealistic ones—telling the story of a volcano forming underneath Los Angeles after an unprecedented earthquake. The visuals don’t hold up the best, but the story is at least a fun time.

22. Psycho (1998)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

At the height of her career, Heche was a horror icon. Of course, this led to her lead role as the star of this remake of the slasher film that started it all. Admittedly, this remake doesn’t do anything too unique or new, but at least Heche sells the monumental role of Marion quite well.