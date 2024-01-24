21 Best audiobooks on Spotify (Freely Available 2023)

Nowadays, reading books is quite time-consuming or tedious for many readers, where Audiobooks provide a great listening experience for the book lover.

Here, Spotify comes with 3000+ Audiobooks, but we will see some of the best audiobooks on Spotify that are free. Listing Audiobooks has no limitation; you can listen to them when traveling, running, or doing any work. But when it comes to regular printed books, they must need a quiet place and sufficient light.

Our Best Pic Audiobooks from Spotify

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins 1984 by George Orwell Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling Little Women by Louisa May Alcott Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki Frankenstein By Mary Shelley.

List of Best AudioBooks on Spotify 2023

There are thousands of audiobooks available on the Spotify streaming platform. But here, we listed the 21 best audiobooks you love to listen to on Spotify. Our listed Audiobook is not following any ranking or popularity; we picked it randomly. Let's see all the recorded audiobooks:

1. The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

Amazon: 4.5/5 with 34,350 ratings

The Hunger Games was published in 2008, and Suzanne Collins wrote it. One of the best seller's books has sold over 100 million copies. Now The Hunger Games available on Spotify.

2. Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling

Amazon: 4.9/5 with 96,544 ratings

Harry Potter is published between 1997 and 2007. It was translated into 80 languages and sold over 500 million of the copy. This book has a series of seven books. The series popularity of this book has led to the creation of a successful film series, video games, theme parks, and more.

3. 1984 by George Orwell

Amazon: 4.5/5 with 85,945 ratings

“1984″ is a dystopian novel by George Orwell, published in 1949. It was translated into over 65 languages and sold more than millions of copies.

4. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Amazon: 4.5/5 with 11,749 ratings

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott was first published in 1868. It's over 150 years and still one of the best-selling books. The book's story follows four sisters' lives and how they grew up in the Civil war in America.

5. Frankenstein By Mary Shelley

Amazon: 4.5/5 with 1,710 ratings

Frankenstein By Mary Shelley was published in 1818 as a Classic novel. Although it's difficult to find exact numbers of copies sold, some great people assumed it was the best seller then.

6. Dracula by Bram Stoker

Amazon: 4.4/5 with 16,014 ratings

One of the best classical novels “Dracula” was written by Bram Stoker. Since the book was published in 1897, millions of copies have been sold. However, it was impossible to find the exact number of books sold.

7. Me by Elton John

Amazon: 4.7/5 with 21,934 ratings

“Me” is a self-biography book it was published in 2019. The story is about musician Elton John's career and how he struggled and rose. Although we don't know how many books sold, it reached the number one spot on New York Times's best sellers list.

8. Persuasion By Jane Austen

Amazon: 4.5/5 with 6,383 ratings

“Persuasion” was written By Jane Austen and published in 1818. Although we don't have exact numbers of how many books were sold, millions of books are expected. Now you can listen to the Audiobook on the Spotify streaming platform.

9. Before We Were Strangers by Renee Carlino

Amazon: 4.5/5 with 5,303 ratings

Related to the love book, “Before We Were Strangers,” was written by Renee Carlino. You may find it on Spotify, tap the search icon, type the book title, and listen to it on Spotify.

10. You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson

Amazon: 4.6/5 with 1,168 ratings

You Should See Me In a Crown was written by Leah Johnson. This book received good reviews from readers. It was also in New York Times's best sellers list. Try to find it on Spotify, which may not be available when you read this article.

11. Room by Emma Donoghue

Amazon: 4.4/5 with 9,256 ratings

Room by Emma Donoghue was published in 2010 and was liked by critics and readers. It is hard to say the exact number of books sold, but the book became a best-seller at that time. You listen to it on the music streaming platform Spotify.

12. Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

Amazon: 4.6/5 with 15,931 ratings

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki is a personal finance category book published in 1997. After that, it becomes a classic book. This is one of the most recommended books that I've ever seen. It also became a best-seller book and sold millions of copies.

13. Jane Eyre By Charlotte Bronte

Amazon: 4.5/5 with 13,912 ratings

The classic novel “Jane Eyre” was written By Charlotte Bronte and published in 1847. It's to say how many books were sold, but it becomes the best seller. It may not be available when you read this article, but try to find it on Spotify.

14. The Great Gatsby by Francis Scott Fitzgerald

Amazon: 4.4/5 with 19,403 ratings

The classic novel The Great Gatsby was written by Francis Scott Fitzgerald and was first published in 1925. It also became the best-selling book in the United States, with over 1 million books sold.

15. Langston Hughes Reads Langston Hughes

“Langston Hughes reads langston hughes” was written by langston hughes. The poetry genre book was now available on Spotify music. You can find it using the search function and enjoy the book.

16. Beauty Queens by Libba Bray

Amazon: 4.1/5 with 468 ratings

The “Beauty Queens” was written by Libba Bray on May 24, 2011. It is available on Spotify but may not be available when you read this article. Before leaving it, find with book title through the Spotify search function.

17. The Raven Boys by Maggie Stiefvater

Amazon: 4.5/5 with 3,719 ratings

“The Raven Boys” was written by Maggie Stiefvater on September 18, 2011. This book has a good rating on Amazon and received good reviews from google.

18. Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut

Amazon: 4.5/5 with 13,397 ratings

19. The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett

Amazon: 4.3/5 with 12,620 ratings

20. Self discipline the neuroscience by ray clear

Amazon: 4.1/5 with 85 ratings

21. The science getting Rich by Wallace D Wattles

Amazon: 4.3/5 with 5,690 ratings

Note* All books are available on Spotify, but they may not be available when your read this article. Before going to find it anywhere, search on Spotify with Book Title.

How can I find Audiobook on Spotify?

After Spotify launched the Audiobook, it attracted more listeners day by day. If you still don't know to find Audiobook on Spotify, follow the steps:

Open your Spotify app and Click on the Search icon, Then Tap on the search bar and, put the Title name of the book, click enter.

After that, you can see the Audiobook you want to listen to. You can also find through category-wise, but it's more difficult to find.