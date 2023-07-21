10 Audiobooks That Will Satisfy Your Listening Cravings

Are you searching for some incredible audiobooks with excellent narration? Then, we've got you covered.

Someone recently shared that their job requires almost zero mental activity. So they listen to audiobooks during their work shifts and requested good ones. Here are the top-voted recommendations.

1 – Project Hail Mary

Someone states that Project Hail Mary is great as an audiobook; in fact, most of the books are narrated by the author and well done.

Someone else says Roy Porter, Project Hail Mary‘s narrator, is the planet's best. This person also recommends checking out another series he narrates, the Bobiverse.

2 – The Dresden Files

A person shares their choice of The Dresden Files by Jim Butcher. Another person replies that they came to the thread to see if there were any other mentions of this book and says that the narrator, James Marsters, was a phenomenal choice.

3 – A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court

A forum member voices that the Audible version, narrated by Nick Offerman, is entertaining. Another person agrees that they second that choice and liken it to Ron Swanson getting transported to a Medieval age where idiots populate.

4 – The Demon Cycle

Someone replies that their job also requires little mental activity and that long books get them through the workweek. This person loved the Red Rising trilogy by Pierce Brown and suggests The Demon Cycle, which can be extremely dark but well-written.

5 – The Odyssey

A contributor answers The Odyssey, translated by Emily Wilson and narrated by Claire Danes. They thought she would be fine as a narrator and didn't have any expectations, but she was amazing. This person had to stop the audiobook at one point not to miss any of the book so they could comment about how good Danes is as the narrator.

6 – Bloody Jack

Someone shares that they can relate to the original poster's story. The Bloody Jack series comes to mind when they think of a narrator. Compared to other readers, Katherine Kellgren is so talented that this book stuck with them.

During a scene with two school girls, one from England and one from America, this person was impressed that the narrator could do different distinguishable impressions of the characters through the voices she created.

7 – How To Train Your Dragon

A respondent voices that The How to Train Your Dragon audiobooks are the best books they have listened to, and this person says they hate audiobooks. The narrator, David Tennant, did an excellent job and pulls you into the story.

Another replies that they expected to see several narrators in the credits because every voice was so unique. Then, this person says it's a fun and easy book to listen to during work.

8 – Thrawn Trilogy

One user recommends the Thrawn Trilogy of Star Wars books, specifically the audiobook versions. The books follow George Lucas‘s original vision for Episodes 7-9 and have sound effects, almost like radio plays.

9 – The Outlander Books

A forum member confesses to listening to all of the Outlander books on audiobook. They claim the audiobooks are as good if not better than the actual books. Davina Porter is a fantastic narrator.

Another agrees and adds that they listened to all of the Outlander books on audiobook, too, and were coming to the thread to say that.

10 – The First Law Trilogy

Someone else recommends The First Law Trilogy by Joe Abercrombie, beginning with The Blade Itself. This person comments that it is one of their favorite fantasy series, adding that there are ten books set in this universe. Stephen Pacey, beloved in the fandom with good reason, is the narrator of this book.

We hope you enjoyed this list of the best audiobooks for a good listen.

Credit: Reddit