Best Bandai Namco Games of All Time Ranked

Bandai Namco stands out as one of the top Japanese video game publishers and developers in existence. The company once operated as two separate entities—Bandai and Namco—before merging in 2005. As such, it offers some of the most extensive and impressive games in the 21st century.

The best Bandai Namco games of all time besides FromSoftware games include some of the most incredible arcade hits alongside excellent modern RPGs, fighting games, licensed titles, and more based on their overall gameplay, story, characters, graphics, popularity, success, and how well they hold up today.

1. Dragon Ball FighterZ

The best fighting game of all time from Bandai Namco happens to rival every other game in the entire genre. It takes the beautiful license of Dragon Ball and translates the anime’s art style into a 2D fighting game, almost one-for-one.

Its gorgeous aesthetic shouldn’t distract from the rich and deep gameplay, which feels better than any other Bandai Namco game.

2. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Pokémon stands out as the best monster-collecting series in gaming, but Ni no Kuni almost gave it a run for its money. Players embark on a journey between two worlds as they collect monsters, explore a vast fantasy land, and even delve into an often depressing and mature storyline with graphics inspired by Studio Ghibli.

3. Tales of Berseria

This action JRPG series gets credit for its swift battles and intriguing characters. Berseria has the best of both with solid action coupled with the best story and characters in the franchise. Its heartbreaking and often disturbing tale follows the “villains” of the world as they try to take down the false savior of society.

4. Pac-Man Championship Edition DX

The final game from series creator Toru Iwatani represents the finest in the arcade classic franchise. It features the most impressive and fun gameplay out of the series, incredible levels, and a gorgeous aesthetic from start to finish.

5. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition

This collection of two turn-based RPGs based on the Digimon franchise features incredible gameplay full of strategy and evolving digital monster companions. Its riveting tale about hackers and Digimon Tamers helps it compete with the most robust Pokémon games in existence.

6. Tekken 5

The fifth mainline entry in the classic series brought it all back to its roots. It took some of the ideas from the previous entry and expanded upon them with new game modes, characters, and a vast selection of returning fighters. Fighting game fans regard it as one of the best in the entire genre.

7. Dragon Ball Z Budokai 3

The third entry in this Dragon Ball fighting franchise represents the pinnacle of the series. It has the tightest mechanics alongside plenty of story elements, playable characters, and various content. Only one other fighting game based on the license beats it.

8. Tales of Symphonia

This classic JRPG stands out as one of the most beloved in the entire genre. It follows the story of Lloyd and his friend Colette as they go on a challenging and emotional journey to save the world. The series’ hack-and-slash Artes-based gameplay started its upward trend here.

9. Dragon Ball The Breakers

This weird Bandai Namco Dragon Ball spin-off game takes the gameplay style of the horror multiplayer game Dead by Daylight and brings in iconic villains like Frieza and Broly for players to survive against. The engaging cycle of gathering supplies, powering up the Time Machine, and trying to battle never gets old as one of the best in its asymmetrical multiplayer genre.

10. Soulcalibur III

This third entry in the beloved Bandai Namco fantasy-style fighting game series represents its strongest point. It has the most content out of the games in the series, the tightest fighting mechanics, and an impressive roster of characters with solid designs.

11. Ms. Pac-Man

This sequel featuring the wife of the Bandai Namco mascot character perfected the gameplay and expanded upon it in fascinating ways. The levels feel great to progress through, and the basic idea of eating ghosts feels even better realized than before.

12. Galaga

Bandai Namco created countless arcade classics in its earliest days, but one of the best remains this space shooter game. Players command a ship as they fly through space, dodge enemy attacks, and blast away at foes. Many arcade fans spent numerous hours (and coins) on this game for a reason.

13. Ridge Racer 2 PSP

This strange Bandai Namco sequel and collection brings together most of the maps from the first few games in the series with sharper visuals on the PlayStation Portable. The handheld nature helps it out to be one of the most impressive portable racing games of all time.

14. Pac-Man

This arcade classic came out as one of the earliest games from Namco, and it cemented the company's position as a pillar of the gaming industry. The yellow head character became a mascot for the publisher, and it remains to this day with its engrossing gameplay of running around eating pellets and ghosts.

15. Splatterhouse

Players take on the role of a Jason-like hockey mask hero as he explores a cursed mansion to find and rescue his girlfriend. The intense violence and gore make sense as players battle through the forces of evil with stunning 2D action and environments.

16. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster

This modern remaster of these underrated Bandai Namco games features some of the most unique turn-based RPG systems in gaming. Players build a deck of cards to battle against enemies in an incredible story told across two interconnected games.

17. We Love Katamari

The sequel to the beloved Bandai Namco puzzle adventure game sees players take on the role of the Prince, a character who wishes to roll around a ball to pick up items and create an even larger ball. The premise and gameplay feel so random, but the charming aesthetic and engaging mechanics make it a classic.

18. .hack//GU Last Recode

This massive collection includes four of the MMO-style RPGs remastered with better visuals and smoother gameplay. The idea of players playing an offline MMO comes forward in the impressive world, intriguing characters, and ridiculous story.

19. Time Crisis

This early on-rails arcade shooting game did it better than almost any other in the genre. It pops up often at Dave & Busters and other arcades for a good reason, as the gameplay and sharp visuals make it fun for a couple of friends or family members.

20. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

This expansive and almost never-ending fighting-style action RPG game features players creating their own characters from the beloved manga and anime series and playing through iconic moments. It grows with its roster of characters, intense multiplayer, and various modes.

21. Xenosaga

This fascinating turn-based sci-fi RPG trilogy for the PlayStation 2 includes some of the most cutscenes and story elements from any video game series ever. The gameplay and visuals feel a bit lackluster these days, but the story and characters remain worth checking out.