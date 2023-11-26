Best Beach Resorts To Beat the Winter Blues

A dream vacation often includes the sun, the sea, and the sands of a pristine beach. Beach resorts offer a gateway to paradise, where you can relax, unwind, and create lasting memories. Choosing the right beach resort is essential to ensure an unforgettable experience.

Whether you seek the Caribbean's turquoise waters, the European coastlines' elegance, or the Pacific islands' tropical allure, there's a perfect beach destination for everyone. From the Maldives to Bali, these locations provide the idyllic backdrop for your beach resort experience.

Exquisite Beach Resorts Around the World

In this guide, we'll take you on a journey to explore some of the world's most breathtaking beach destinations and help you choose the perfect beach resort for your next getaway.

Lima, Peru: The Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center

Lima, Peru, allures travelers with its rich history, well-preserved landmarks like the Historic Centre, and its convenient location in the southern hemisphere near beautiful beaches.

Brian King, President of Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America, said they expect higher demand for South American destinations. King specified, “Whether travelers are yearning for sun-kissed beaches or unique bucket list experiences, we expect destinations like Mexico, Peru, Costa Rica, and Chile to be top of mind for travelers this season.”

For those seeking accommodations in Lima's exclusive modern district, The Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center is ideal, offering a Kids & Westin bundle with complimentary entertainment activities such as painting and cooking experiences. While kids enjoy supervised fun, parents can unwind at the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, South America's largest urban spa, complete with an indoor pool and WestinWORKOUT fitness center.

Phuket, Thailand: Aleenta Phuket Phang Nga Resort & Spa

Anchalika Kijkanakorn, Akaryn Hotel Group Managing Director & Founder, shines a light on why winter is the perfect time to visit Phuket, Thailand. Kijkanakorn states, “Winter is our high season, and while you have crowds, it is one of the most pleasant times of the year to be in Thailand. At Aleenta Phuket, the water is turquoise, and the sand is white. During this time of year, the humidity and heat are at their lowest. The sky is clear and bright blue. We stay out late into the night as the air gets cooler later in the evening, and you forget the time sitting outside on the beach.”

Aleenta Phuket Phang Nga Resort & Spa is a five-star boutique luxury hotel on Natai Beach, a short drive from Phuket Airport. Its “All Suites, All Private” concept sets it apart, offering spacious accommodations with private pools or swim-up access. The property features innovative dining options like SEASONS Restaurant, south Thailand's first plant-based fine dining, and The Edge Restaurant for beachfront Asian-inspired contemporary cuisine. Guests can enjoy holistic wellness retreats at the Ayurah Spa and complimentary wellness classes, making it an ideal destination for luxury and well-being.

Cartagena, Colombia: Blue Apple Beach

Blue Apple Beach, situated 30 minutes from Cartagena, Colombia, is a unique destination. Owned by Portia Hart, it's the world's first island B-Corps, blending hospitality and social impact.

Tucked away on Tierra Bomba island, Blue Apple Beach offers a tranquil escape. It's a place where locals and in-the-know Cartagena visitors can enjoy the beauty and tranquility of the island, with cozy rooms, cabanas, and a beach club offering fantastic food, refreshing drinks, and a Caribbean island paradise atmosphere. It's a destination that celebrates life and is worth exploring for those seeking an authentic and laid-back island vibe.

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt: Reef Oasis Blue Bay Resort & Spa

Consider learning to scuba dive on your vacation with PADI, the world's largest and most popular dive organization, and meet new friends through the dive “buddy” system when you’re traveling solo. PADI offers courses for all levels at 6,600 PADI Dive Centres and Resorts in 186 countries.

Discover the vibrant underwater world at destinations like Reef Oasis Blue Bay Resort & Spa in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, known for its diverse marine life and year-round sun. This all-inclusive beachfront resort overlooks the Red Sea and offers direct access to its house reef, multiple pools, spa, and various restaurants and bars, perfect for relaxation and adventure.

Maui, Hawaii: Wailea Beach Resort

Wailea Beach Resort, nestled on 22 meticulously landscaped acres along Maui's coastline, offers a scenic luxury escape with six pools and floating cabanas. Beyond the pools, an array of unique culture and adventure activities awaits, from Hawaiian Outrigger canoeing to whale-watching excursions. This holiday season, the resort hosts a myriad of festive offerings, including private oceanfront dining with Maui Luxe Picnics, mixology classes, and even the chance to greet Santa upon his arrival in Maui via canoe.

Families with children can enjoy the NALU pool, Kolohe Keiki (kids) Club, and GameSpace. At the same time, adults can indulge in the newly introduced Olakino, an exclusive adults-only wellness sanctuary with a private poolside setting. Olakino offers personalized service, culinary delights, and wellness programs that rotate based on themes like tranquility, awakening, restoration, and acquiring knowledge, providing diverse experiences from poolside acupuncture to Ayurveda tea ceremonies.

Algarve, Portugal: Pine Cliffs Resort, a Luxury Collection Resort

The Algarve has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the title of ‘Europe's Leading Beach Destination' at the 2023 World Travel Awards for the tenth time, making it the first destination worldwide to achieve this recognition so many times. This region in Portugal, renowned for its stunning coastline stretching over 120 miles (200 km) and featuring more than 100 beaches, continues to captivate travelers with its natural beauty.

Nestled along the captivating Algarve coastline, Pine Cliffs Resort, a Luxury Collection Resort, is one of Europe's leading and award-winning Luxury and Family Resorts. Perched atop the red cliffs of Falésia Beach, the resort introduces a new wellness program, “The Detox Retreat.” This exclusive program offers 3, 5, or 7-day wellness treatments, full access to the Thermal Oasis, and rejuvenation opportunities, including an herbal sauna and customized detox therapies. Guests can opt for a digital detox, enjoying Pine Cliffs' serene gardens, ocean views, meditation, and this revitalizing wellness experience.

Aruba: Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino

Aruba's popularity in winter is due to its consistently warm and sunny weather, making it an ideal escape from the cold for travelers seeking a tropical paradise. The island's pristine beaches, diverse water sports, and vibrant culture provide the perfect backdrop for a winter getaway filled with relaxation and outdoor adventures.

The Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino caters to a diverse range of travelers, from solo explorers to couples, friends, and families. The resort offers top-notch amenities, including the adults-only Trankilo pool with private cabanas, wellness activities like aerial yoga, and the enhanced ZoiA Spa. The resort's Ruinas del Mar Bar has become a premier dining spot in Aruba with a refined cocktail menu and live music nights featuring local favorites The Troubadours every Friday and Saturday.

Maldives: Ifuru Island Maldives

Ifuru Island Maldives, a premium all-inclusive private island resort in the picturesque Raa Atoll, officially opened its doors on September 23, 2023. The resort boasts 147 elegant beach suites and villas, some featuring private pools and direct beach access. It is thoughtfully arranged into small coteries, making it an ideal destination for multigenerational getaways and celebratory gatherings.

Rochelle Kilgariff, General Manager at Ifuru Island Maldives, commented on its opening, “Surprise! We’re thrilled to celebrate the resort’s opening and share our island's fun and magic experiences with guests. We are all-beach, all-sunset, and all-inclusive, and everything we do is about creating a playful and social atmosphere for all – from being home to the Maldives’ first-ever permanent skydive dropzone to our Xanadu spa, extensive dining offerings, and exceptional experiences.”

Committed to creating unforgettable memories, the resort offers various activities to cater to every guest's desires. From exhilarating experiences like shark diving to serene moments like dolphin watching, island hopping, cultural immersions, and various on-land and watersports, Ifuru Island Maldives ensures visitors a diverse and memorable stay.

Charleston, South Carolina: The Beach Club

As a featured beach resort to escape the fall and winter, The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, offers an exceptional waterfront experience with stunning views of Charleston. Notably, the resort has a harborside pool, a rarity in the region, allowing guests to enjoy the sights of a WWII aircraft carrier and the iconic Arthur Ravenel bridge.

The Beach Club presents an opportunity for travelers to unwind while watching some of the world's largest ships pass by in the harbor right from their balconies, complete with seersucker robes. Its unique blend of historic and contemporary design enhances the Charleston experience, providing a picturesque backdrop from sunrise to sunset.

St. Pete Beach, Florida: TradeWinds Island Resorts

The TradeWinds Island Resorts, offering a dual-resort experience with Island Grand and RumFish Beach Resort, is conveniently located near Tampa and St. Petersburg-Clearwater airports. Renowned as one of America's top beaches, St. Pete Beach provides a picturesque setting.

The hassle-free resort fee program grants access to various amenities, from beach cabanas and water slides to beach zip lines and sunset campfire s'mores. Family-friendly activities include pirate shows and magic performances. For additional excitement, guests can explore a Floating Water Park, go parasailing, or enjoy paddleboarding. Pet-friendly facilities are also available, ensuring a fun getaway.

Anguilla: Zemi Beach House

Zemi Beach House is a true gem, tucked away in the Caribbean paradise of Anguilla, ranked as the #2 Caribbean Island by Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. This boutique resort is a peaceful haven on the pristine shores of Shoal Bay East, perfect for travelers seeking a break.

Zemi Beach House offers beachfront suites and penthouses with fantastic amenities. Besides that, guests can enjoy thrilling adventures from cave diving to island hopping between Anguilla, St. Maarten, and St. Barth's. After a fun day, Zemi Beach House invites guests to unwind at its tranquil spa, housed in a 307-year-old Thai House Spa.

If you're looking for great food and drinks, Zemi Beach House offers on-site restaurants and lounges, including the unique Rhum Room, which boasts a remarkable collection of 140 small-batch rums—a dream come true for rum enthusiasts.

Florida: Camp Creek Inn

Camp Creek Inn, nestled in Florida's tranquil panhandle, offers a unique winter escape with its integration into the exclusive Watersound Club, granting guests access to the private beach club and golf courses. Unlike traditional private clubs, Camp Creek Inn extends these privileges to its visitors. Camp Creek Inn provides access to a Health and Wellness center featuring tennis and pickleball courts, a pool complex, fitness facilities, and saunas.

This makes this even more attractive because North Florida has a different busy season than South Florida. Unlike the bustling winters of South Florida, North Florida experiences a quieter season with lower prices and fewer crowds, allowing guests to relish the region's natural beauty without breaking the bank or large crowds.

Sri Lanka: Uga Jungle Beach

Uga Jungle Beach, nestled in a 10-acre reserve in Sri Lanka, offers a unique blend of pristine beaches and lush jungles. This luxurious boutique resort in Kuchchaveli boasts a 2.5-mile (4 km) private beach and a captivating lagoon filled with exotic wildlife. It's an ideal destination for beach lovers and wildlife enthusiasts, setting it apart from other luxury hotels in Trincomalee.

In proximity to Trincomalee City, the resort provides adventure activities and sightseeing options, highlighting the local cultural experience. Guests can explore the attractions along the scenic eastern coast or indulge in spa treatments for ultimate relaxation. Unique among Trincomalee hotels, it provides beach, jungle, and lagoon view rooms, offering an array of choices for guests seeking an unforgettable Sri Lankan experience.

Bali, Indonesia: Wyndham Tamansari Jivva Resort Bali

Amidst the lush rice paddies and the serene black sands of Lepang Beach in eastern Bali, Wyndham Tamansari Jivva Resort Bali is your gateway to relaxation and exploration on the Island of the Gods. Guests can take eco-cycling tours to discover charming local villages, snorkel amidst vibrant coral reefs, or visit the Bali Safari and Marine Park to encounter endangered species. The resort's chauffeur service facilitates trips to Sanur Port for Nusa Islands exploration and to the renowned center of Ubud, both within convenient reach.

“Wyndham Tamansari Jivva Resort Bali is in a pristine area of Bali, away from the hustle and bustle of Kuta – the perfect place to rest or have an unhurried adventure,” said Brusli Sahelang, Executive Assistant Resort Manager. “Accommodation is a contemporary take on traditional Balinese elements, and many rooms feature private plunge pools or jetted tubs.”

What Beach Resorts Are You Choosing for Your Next Getaway?

A beach resort is the epitome of a dream vacation. The world has stunning beach destinations and luxurious resorts catering to your needs. No matter your preferences, there's a beach resort waiting to provide you with a unique and unforgettable experience.

Whether you prefer a sun-kissed beach or a relaxed coastal escape, beach resorts around the world await your visit. Plan your next beach getaway and embrace the opportunity to create memories, regardless of the season.