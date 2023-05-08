Enjoy Sun and Scenery at The Most Beautiful Beaches in The Country

Last year, interest in beach vacations increased by 86%, with experts predicting it'll continue to climb this year. Beach outings are three times more popular than the next closest destinations.

Are you looking to soak up some ‘Vitamin Sea' this summer? A study conducted by Florida Rentals analyzed the number of Instagram hashtags for the most visited beaches in the US. Then they compared the length of the beach to calculate the number of hashtags per meter.

A spokesperson for Florida Rentals said, “With only three states featuring in the top ten, it's clear which states are the top choices for beachgoers in the US. You'd have to go as far as the 15th in the study to find Virginia Beach, the highest entry not in California, Florida, or Hawaii. It's also fascinating to see how some tiny beaches can garner such strong popularity, especially regarding social media.”

“The Jewel of San Diego”

It's no wonder La Jolla Cove takes the top spot as the most beautiful beach in the US. Nicknamed “The Jewel of San Diego,” it has 366,068 hashtagged Instagram posts made about it, yet it has the smallest size at only 86 meters.

Imagine breathtaking sunsets, majestic sea lions, and plenty of adventure activities in the cove, like snorkeling, where you can see plenty of animals and plant life. Your family will stay happy and occupied with restaurants and kids' activities nearby.

Alexandra Caspero MA, RD, RYT from Delish Knowledge says, “One of the best beaches in California for families is La Jolla Cove. The La Jolla Shores beach has soft sand, perfect for building a sandcastle, enjoying a quintessential beach day, or taking a picnic there.

“Many spots along the southern coast of California are better for surfing than swimming, making it a good place for families. At nearby La Jolla Cove, you'll find sea lions and the iconic cliffs of La Jolla, making this a must-visit beach destination.”

Trendy South Beach

Coming in second is South Beach, Florida, with 8,027,955 hashtagged Instagram posts with a length of 3,942 meters. Known for its lively, glamorous scene, delicious food, and gorgeous beach, it is popular with young and old travelers.

South Beach is a bustling area with a narrow beach, swaying palm trees, and pastel-colored art deco buildings. There's plenty for families to do to stay busy, including museums, parks, water activities, shopping, and the best dining around.

Karen Kelly from Seasonal Cravings reports, “The food scene in South Beach is top-notch. My daughter and I had our favorite meal at Katsuya, and it was an unforgettable evening out. We also enjoyed the more casual side of dining at La Tiendita II, Under the Mango Tree, and Lucali for drool-worthy pizza.”

The Artist Colony of Laguna Beach

Third place goes to Laguna Beach in California, with 3,161,606 hashtagged Instagram posts over 2,3397 meters. Laguna Beach is a year-round retreat for art lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, beachgoers, and families, offering a variety of activities on and off the beach.

Laguna Beach's unique topography includes ocean-side bluffs, sea caves, natural tide pools, and beautiful sandy beaches. Close by, travelers can find many places to mountain bike and hike if they feel more adventurous.

John Dealbreuin from Financial Freedom Countdown says, “Laguna Beach is a paradise for families seeking a fun and peaceful beach experience. With its crystal-clear waters and stunning cliffs, it's easy to fall in love with the scenery. During my visit, I was lucky enough to attend the annual Sawdust Arts Festival and was blown away by the variety of artwork and live music performances.”

Vibrant Venice Beach

Next is Venice Beach, with 4,341,671 hashtagged posts for its 4,828-meter length. Considered a little quirky by some, this beach is known for its iconic boardwalk and pier, which host mimes, jugglers, and street performers of all kinds. There is plenty to do here, and no wonder it is the most popular tourist attraction in Los Angeles. If you tire of the Bohemian scene, head to the soft sandy beach for rest and relaxation.

From Partners in Fire, Melanie Allen says, “Venice Beach is a must-see when visiting California. The gorgeous shore offers soft sand and splendid ocean views, while the beachfront walkway lined with palm trees gives you the quintessential California feel. Venice offers far more than pretty ocean views.

“The trendy beach town celebrates the arts, offering space for local artists and artisans to showcase their wares on the weekends and hosting an annual art crawl every spring. Visitors can explore the vendors, watch street performers, play volleyball, enjoy the beachfront skate park, or lay on the sand soaking up the California sunshine.”

Big Wave Sandy Beach

Coming in fifth place is Sandy Beach, Hawaii. It garnered 764,196 Instagram posts with 1,020 square meters of beach. Sandy Beach is notorious for its large, consistent waves that break on the shoreline, attracting many surfers and bodyboarders. This beautiful isolated stretch of beach is not to be missed, and the drive is just as stunning as the beach view!

“While Sandy Beach is stunningly beautiful and much less crowded than Waikiki Beach, it has earned the nickname Breakneck Beach for a reason,” said former Oahu resident Monica Fish.

“If you're planning on stopping here before or after visiting Halona Blowhole or Koko Head Crater, don't expect to swim. While the powerful shore breaks are a favorite of experienced surfers, they are super dangerous. So visit this beautiful beach to feel the soft sand, see the sunrise, have a picnic, or be amazed by the surfers and bodyboarders.”

Complete List of Most Popular Beaches in the US

La Jolla Cove, California

South Beach, Florida

Laguna Beach, California

Venice Beach, California

Sandy Beach, Hawaii

West Palm Beach, Florida

Manhattan Beach, California

Hermosa Beach, California

Sunset Beach, Hawaii

Delray Beach, Florida

It's nice to know you don't have to travel out of the country to experience beautiful beaches. Perhaps, one of these stunning beaches is just a drive away.

This article was produced by Seasonal Cravings and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.