The 24 Best Beaches in the World You Simply Must See

In the mood for a quick dip or a nap in the sun? Wondering where should you go? The struggle to find just the right beach isn't new, and it doesn't have a simple answer. The world is vast, and the choices of beaches are seemingly endless. While we can't tell you exactly where to go, we will at least try to make it easier for you with our picks for the best beaches in the world.

1. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

If heaven exists on Earth, it has to be this place. Palms, sugar sand, fresh breeze, the peppermint color of water, and surreal lagoons offer you a place like no other. This will surely be one of the most impressive views you will ever see.

2. Cala Salada, Ibiza

Despite being crowded almost the whole summer, Cala Salada will offer you a Mediterranean-style beach at its best. Crystal clear water and rocks surrounding this beach make it such a unique place. If you ask any Ibiza locals, they will probably direct you there, so don't miss out on this one.

3. Dune du Pilat, France

Dune du Pilat is the tallest dune in Europe at around 300 feet tall. The beach is an hour's drive from Bordeaux and is also a cool place for fishermen. It is surrounded by a thick pine forest which gives it an otherworldly vibe.

4. Honopu Beach, Hawai

Honopu Beach is as magical as the rest of Hawaii. This is one of those hidden gems you can legally visit only by the water. The beach is covered with sand, and the water is crystal clear, surrounded by rocks, making it such an indomitable place.

5. Navagio Shipwreck Beach Zakynthos, Greece

This gem of the Ionian Sea is a trademark beach of Greece. Navagio was once named “Agios Georgios,” getting its name from a shipwreck in 1980. The beach has that classic Greek beach look, with fine white sand and turquoise water. There is a tradition for whoever visits to sign themselves on the shipwreck. The beach is only accessible by water, so you should consider buying a ticket for a local ship sailing there every day.

6. Praia do Sancho, Brazil

Praia do Sancho is one of the hardest beaches to access, but it is certainly one of the most beautiful ones. Just getting to the beach is a journey and experience by itself. You must take an hour-long flight from Brazil, go through the rock tunnels, and climb a steep ladder to get there.

7. Hidden Beach, Palawan, Philippines

Surrounded by steep limestone cliffs, white sand, and turquoise ocean water, Hidden Beach is recognized as one of the best beaches in the world. This beach is not as hidden as it once was, so sometimes it can get a bit crowded. You must climb through a small opening in the bedrock if you want to access the lagoon.

8. Glass Beach, California

Unlike other beaches on this list, Glass Beach isn't a naturally formed one; rather, it's a byproduct of years and years of accumulated trash made of glass. At first, it doesn't sound like heaven, but once you see it, you'll understand. Over time, waves have broken down the glass and made it look like diamonds. Its appearance is certainly one-of-a-kind.

9. Venice Beach, Los Angeles, California

Venice Beach is incredibly popular, and it's one of Los Angeles‘s top attractions for a reason. This sandy, mile-and-a-half-long beach is made for walking and lounging. A trip to LA won't be complete without a walk along the Venice Boardwalk.

10. Murvica, Island of Brač, Croatia

Murvica is a small, quiet, and adorable beach that is a hidden gem of the Adriatic Sea. With fine gravel and sand under your feet, surrounded by rocks, this beach also has a beautiful view of Hvar Island in the distance. Here, you can also visit the mysterious Dragon's Cave and hike on the hills around.

11. Costa da Caparica, Portugal

A beautiful sandy beach very close to Lisbon, Costa da Caparica is a local favorite. Swimming here outside of the season is not recommended as the waves are so strong it can be dangerous. Aside from that small inconvenience, it is a great place to relax and enjoy. In the spring and autumn, it is a perfect place to take a long stroll and enjoy the view of the sea.

12. Koh Kradan, Thailand

Finding the best beach in Thailand is a very difficult task. The powdery sand of Koh Kradan stands out as a peaceful one. It is a perfect beach for those who want to kayak around the island or enjoy it while lying in the sand.

13. Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The famous Copacabana is one of the Rio's top attractions. Worldwide famous beach is not on this list without a reason. Crystal clear water with fine sand is a perfect place to meet Brazilian culture as you can play volleyball with locals, taste grilled seafood, and relax under the umbrella while listening to samba music.

14. Playa Balandra, La Paz, Mexico

Just a 40-minute drive from La Paz will get you to this beach. Playa Balandra will give you one of the most picturesque views in this part of the world. Perfect place for snorkeling and swimming. This idyllic place will give you an unmatched view of the desert, meeting the ocean.

15. Jibei Island Beach, Taiwan

To get here, you must get on a boat from the North Sea Tourist Centre to the main part of the island. You should not miss out on the magnificent deserted sand beach. Here, you can find a lot of wooden cabins for overnight stays, and you can have a go at many watersports.

16. Cape Veslo, Montenegro

Cape Vest is an idyllic, rocky beach that is a great place for diving. This Montenegrin beach looks very wild and unapproachable, making it a unique experience. It is tucked away near the Lustica Peninsula. You can get there by driving on a country road. If you are a fan of untouched nature, give Cape Veslo a try.

17. Playa Paraiso, Tulum, Mexico

Located about an hour south of Cancun, it has emerged as one of Mexico's most beloved beaches. White sand, turquoise water, and palm trees make this beach a paradise. Here, you can also find a beach club to lie down, relax, and sip on a cocktail.

18. Ada Bojana, Montenegro

Ada Bojana is Europe's longest beach, stretching over eight miles long. This beach has a lot more to offer apart from its size. It is considered one of the healthiest beaches in the world because of its sand and mud, which possess medical properties. The beach is not super crowded since it is so big, so you can always find a spot to be alone and enjoy a magnificent sunset on the Adriatic Sea.

19. Grayton Beach, Florida

It is a well-known fact that beaches in Florida can get super busy, so if you want to escape all that crowd, Grayton Beach is the perfect choice. This place is perfect for kayakers with its magnificent white dunes and beautiful lake. Yes, you read that right, there is a lake on the beach.

20. Uig Sands, Isle of Lewis, Scotland

Located approximately 35 miles west of Stornoway. Indomitable natural wonder made of dunes and grizzled mountains. Beach is famous for a set of Viking chess pieces dating back to the 12th century. This place offers you a perfect representation of the atmosphere on The British Islands.

21. Awaroa, South Island, New Zeland

Here, most visitors come by small boats or by kayaks. This beach is the perfect place to ramble around the lush forest, relax, and swim in magnificent crystal-clear water. Awaroa is located deep in the heart of New Zealand's glorious Abel Tasman National Park.

22. Cannon Beach, Oregon

The Pacific Northwest waters are usually too cold for swimming, but that won't take you away from the beauty of Cannon Beach. You can take a long stroll along this beach and enjoy a unique view of the Pacific Ocean and the famous Haystack Rock.

23. Whitehaven Beach, Australia

Salt-white sand and crystal clear blue water perfectly justify the name of this Australian beach. To reach Whitehaven Beach, you will have to take a flight to Hamilton Island Airport and a ferry to the islands where it is located.

24. Agios Georgios, Cyprus

Agios Georgios is an extraordinary beach located in Cyprus. This beach is special because of its white sedimentary strata sweeping down to the water. It is not surprising that its other name is “White Rocks.” Everyone can find something to do on this beach; you can lie down and sunbathe, explore the sea caves, or simply go for a swim.