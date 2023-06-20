The Best Ben Foster Movies

Ben Foster is one of the greatest actors that not nearly enough people are aware of. A gifted and prestigious performer of the highest caliber, he’s one of the few actors who makes everything he appears in that much better, no matter how limited his screen time might be.

Foster’s overall filmography may be small, but his array of wholly unique performances proves just how talented and versatile an actor he truly is. At only 40, he’s destined to go on wowing audience members in each cinematic role he challenges himself with, constructing complex, three-dimensional characters from any script he’s given.

From his roles as traumatized war veterans to scene-stealing career criminals, here are Ben Foster’s best movies to date, ranked from best to worst.

Hell or High Water

In desperate need of quick cash to save their struggling ranch, two brothers (Chris Pine and Foster) rob a succession of banks in West Texas, catching the attention of a dedicated Texas Ranger nearing retirement (Jeff Bridges).

Hell or High Water is often singled out for the impressive performance of both Pine and Bridges, but Foster is just as worthy of praise as his notable co-stars. Displaying a devil-may-care attitude and a thrill-seeking love for robbing banks, Foster’s Tanner is the perfect foil to Pine’s more refined lead character. Despite their abundantly different personalities, however, Foster manages to embed a softer side to Tanner’s outwardly prickly personality, as evidenced from his obvious love for his family.

Leave No Trace

Traumatized by his experiences in the military, Will (Foster) and his 13-year-old daughter Tom (Thomasin McKenzie) are forced back into society after living for several years in the seclusion of Oregon’s forests.

Foster’s role in Leave No Trace is a lesson in subtlety. Relying on a performance that’s far more dialed-back than it is explosively in your face, Foster manages to make his appearance as a veteran plagued by PTSD convincing and believable, building a sense of profound empathy for everything Will’s gone through. Though aware of his own past suffering, he nevertheless expresses a longing to move on, if not for the sake of himself, then certainly for the well-being of his daughter (McKenzie).

3:10 to Yuma

In 1880s Arizona, a group of lawmen escort notorious outlaw Ben Wade (Russell Crowe) to a train depot in Contention, contending with numerous obstacles along the way, including the outlaw’s expert mind games and his obsessive right-hand man (Foster) who’s in close pursuit.

It speaks volumes about Foster’s presence that he’s able to remain the best thing about a film starring Russell Crowe and Christian Bale. As Crowe’s on-screen lieutenant – the charming sociopath Charlie Prince – Foster hands in what is easily the best performance of his early career. Invoking an inherent sense of loyalty above all else (perhaps to the point of a closeted romantic interest), Foster’s Prince is amusing and charismatic one moment, and nearly demonic in his anger and homicidal outbursts in the next.

The Messenger

Wounded while serving in Iraq, an Army staff sergeant (Foster) is reassigned to deliver casualty notifications to deceased soldiers’ next of kin in the States.

Thanks to his prominent success on 3:10 to Yuma, Foster transformed into a leading man in Hollywood, leading to his starring role opposite Woody Harrelson in 2008’s The Messenger. In the film, Foster is given the fascinating role of the bearer of bad news – perhaps the worst, most emotionally draining job in the Army. Handling it with professional ease, Foster’s lead character expresses restrained emotion throughout, even as you can seem mentally come apart at the seams.

The Program

Suspecting the inspirational bicyclist Lance Armstrong (Foster) of using illegal substances in order to compete, a journalist (Chris O’Dowd) launches an investigation into Armstrong’s past performances at the Tour de France.

A fascinating look at David Walsh’s attempts to release the true story behind Lance Armstrong’s controversial career to the public at large, The Program benefits most acutely from Foster’s sensational portrayal of Armstrong. Outwardly likable but inwardly scheming, you can’t help but be taken in by Armstrong’s personality and incredible life story, even as you become aware of the full extent behind his unbelievable rise to fame.

Ain’t Them Bodies Saints

Taking sole responsibility for both his and his wife’s (Rooney Mara) criminal actions so that she can raise their infant daughter, a young man (Casey Affleck) escapes from prison, hoping to reunite with his family.

Another highly underrated film in Foster’s career, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints is a more meaningful take on the two-lovers-on-a-crime-spree archetypal story (as seen in Bonnie and Clyde, Badlands, and Natural Born Killers). Surprisingly tender in its main romance between Mara and Affleck’s characters, Foster appears in the film as Patrick Wheeler, a lawman vying for the attention of Mara’s single mother. His performance here hinges once again on subtly, the romantic feelings he and Mara’s character feel for another unfolding almost entirely in the background.

The Finest Hours

In the early 1950s, four Coast Guard members (Chris Pine, Foster, Kyle Gallner, and John Magaro) launch a rescue mission to save the crew of a sinking oil tanker off the coast of Cape Cod.

Reuniting with Chris Pine after their earlier, far better Hell or High Water, The Finest Hours is a fairly conventional film overall, documenting the Coast Guard’s incredible efforts in the 1952 nor’easter. As mediocre as the movie itself is, the movie’s cast does a remarkable job playing each of their respective characters, with Foster delighting as the skilled seaman, Richard P. Livesey.

Rampart

After witnesses record him brutally assaulting a civilian, a veteran Los Angeles police officer (Woody Harrelson) has his life spiral out of control as he faces mounting issues in his professional and personal life.

Foster’s second collaboration with Woody Harrelson after The Messenger came courtesy of Rampart. A brilliant study of police corruption akin to Nicolas Cage’s excellent film, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Foster figures into the film in the comparatively minor role as a homeless drug dealer. Still, if there’s one thing Foster’s proven time and time again, it’s that he’s able to create fully-formed characters out of the smallest of roles, doing so expertly with his fascinating character work here.

Here

Hoping to build a more accurate satellite representation of Armenia, a traveling cartographer (Foster) falls in love with his interpreter and traveling companion, an Armenian expatriate (Lubna Azabal).

The joy of Foster’s work in the romance field is his ability to play notably dialed-down characters, telling the emotional components of the film’s story in the most nuanced of ways (facial expressions and body language, most especially). Such characteristics can be seen most clearly in a film like Here, a hauntingly beautiful love story that leaves a ton open to interpretation, giving way to a luminous relationship between Foster and Azabal’s characters.

Hostiles

In the early 1890s, the decorated Cavalry officer Joseph Blocker (Christian Bale) is ordered to escort his fiercest enemy – the ill Cheyenne chief, Yellow Hawk (Wes Studi) – and his family to the chief’s ancestral homeland in Montana.

After his breakthrough appearance in 3:10 to Yuma, Foster was once again featured in an antagonistic role opposite Christian Bale in the similarly great Western, Hostiles. As disgraced cavalryman Wills, Foster is utterly despicable, voicing a pronounced racism, misanthropy, and hatred for Indigenous Americans, standing in for the violent past and problematic views of Bale’s own character – a proverbial devil on Bale’s shoulder.

Lone Survivor

In the mid-2000s, an elite team of U.S. Navy SEALS are tasked with apprehending an infamous Taliban leader (Yousuf Azami).

Though Lone Survivor has a tendency to dovetail into mindless action now and again, the film does a mostly great job highlighting the bravery and heroism of Operation Red Wings’ chief combatants. As the real-life SEAL Matthew “Axe” Axelson, Foster judiciously brings his historical counterpart to the big screen, emphasizing Axe’s foremost qualities, including his sense of duty, loyalty, and unwavering fearlessness till the very end.

Galveston

Betrayed by his former employer and diagnosed with a terminal disease, a New Orleans hitman (Foster) goes on the run, befriending an escort (Elle Fanning) as they drive to his hometown of Galveston, Texas.

Yet another sadly overlooked film, Galveston features Foster in a suitably meaty lead performance. Like Bill Hader in Barry or Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven, Foster’s career assassin is a man of morals in an amoral profession, struggling to do what’s right in spite of himself and his chosen vocation. Together with Fanning, the two craft a well-rounded friendship that blossoms into a more profound romance, both of them seeking meaning in life with people who accept them for who they are instead of judging them for what they do.