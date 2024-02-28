The Best Binge-Worthy Shows to Get Hooked

One of the biggest differences between the streaming era of TV and the network TV era of the 20th century is the format in which episodes are released. Streamers like Netflix like to release an entire season of a new show in one sitting, a tactic that encourages viewers to watch many episodes in a row. This type of binging forms an addiction that feeds itself.

Not every show fits the binge model, though. Depressing or heavy shows that discuss tough topics might make one episode more palatable than seven in a row. The best binge-worthy shows ever all appeal to the human desire to feel like they are living vicariously through their favorite characters, whether those people are criminals or normal, everyday slackers.

1. Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad’s main plot dares viewers to turn away. What other show can claim to possess such a crazy premise and actually manifest every intended thrill the writers put into the script? The story of Walter White’s descent from teacher to drug lord twists and turns at every corner.

Signature cliffhangers begged audiences to click the “next episode” button on Netflix when the streamer had just started to revolutionize binging. The series still captures new viewers based on a golden reputation that holds up on rewatch.

2. Dexter

Dexter doubles as a psychological thriller and a character study, making it so incredibly easy to watch five or six episodes without even realizing it.

Michael C. Hall stars as the antiheroic protagonist who tries to fake being a family man until he makes it while killing bad people in his off time. Most seasons detail a singular conflict between Dexter and one antagonist, making the show play like a mystery novel page-turner.

3. The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead changed zombie fiction on television forever by telling stories about the living instead of the deceased. The backstories of each richly developed character caused the first several seasons to explode before the writers fell into a repetitive cycle of plotting that spoiled later years.

Episodes run only about 45 minutes, which helps make a binge more palatable than an HBO series with 60-minute episodes. Super fans unbothered by the show's dip in quality will find 177 episodes to dive headfirst into.

4. Friends

Friends warms hearts and comforts the soul in a way few other sitcoms ever have. The perfect ensemble of six late-20s New Yorkers struggling with romance and occupational affairs never failed to come up with just one more eccentric storyline.

Friends bleeds optimism and positivity, and these qualities feed into the binge-worthiness of modern sitcoms. Ten seasons and several different watch options, from Nick-at-Nite to MAX, make the legendary comedy timeless one of the most binge-worthy shows available today.

5. How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother expanded on the legacy and storytelling mechanics of Friends to offer a different style of friend group sitcom during the 2000s and 2010s. Neil Patrick Harris and Jason Segal headline a talented cast of funny people who hang out, gossip, and lend each other an ear during tough times. Over 200 episodes supply more than enough meat on the bone for sitcom lovers to dive into across many weekends of free time.

6. New Girl

New Girl yet again falls into the friendship sitcom genre but with a much greater emphasis on quirky humor and gender dynamics than its spiritual predecessors. The main plot consists of a young woman, Jess, who moves into a loft with three eclectic men who all fancy her in their own way. It becomes clear that only Nick Miller will truly form a romantic bond with her, and this romance spurs a lot of fun and excitement in a binge of the series.

7. The White Lotus

The White Lotus feels trendy and overly talked about online, but the chaotic energy of this HBO satire ropes people in and makes it one of the most binge-worthy shows.

The titular hotel chain serves as a backdrop for some very miserable people, and even when the location changes with each passing season, the dark humor and themes rise to the top. With only 13 episodes so far, The White Lotus certainly feels like an easy show to consume over a holiday weekend!

8. Stranger Things

Stranger Things has taken almost a decade to tell a five-season story, but the Duffer Brothers certainly have a firm grasp on their science fiction epic. Netflix’s most popular series leans into 1980s nostalgia with incredible set design, iconic actors, and small-town aesthetics.

The plot gets told more like a movie than a TV show, and this tactic works unfairly well. Once a person has watched one episode of Stranger Things, it’s impossible to leave the Upside Down and Hawkins, Indiana!

9. Ozark

Ozark works within the Breaking Bad realm of “normal man transforms into a bad dude” but with more tertiary storylines and a reliance on the dark setting of the Missouri waters and wilderness. The novelistic quality of Marty Byrde’s money laundering and his family’s poor decisions are like a cafeteria fight students can’t look away from.

Plenty of genre tropes like cartel lords and mobsters work well due to outstanding acting from Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner. Netflix releasing each season in one fell swoop helps its binge-worthy exterior.

10. Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul fills in the gaps Breaking Bad missed and absorbs fans of Vince Gilligan’s world into a novel prequel of epic proportions. The supreme quality of Jimmy McGill’s story makes it easy to digest several episodes in a row, and knowing how it ends due to the parent series transforms each season of the drama into a journey rather than a destination. The easter eggs and engrossing plot pivots rival anything on TV this century.

11. Six Feet Under

It may sound odd for a show about death and funerals to beg for a binge, but Six Feet Under thoroughly entrances viewers into the morbidity of mortuary businesses with carefully crafted characters.

The Fishers struggle with processing human loss just as much as any other family, and seeing them overcome profound issues like abuse, suicide, and abortion captivates and actually feels oddly intimate. Despite the dispirited setting, the romantic sub-plotting makes the series easy to consume in quick succession.

12. True Detective

True Detective has chased its first season for a decade now after Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson turned in an iconic debut outing in this binge-worthy thriller. Creator Nic Pizzolatto doesn’t focus on cheap plot ploys or cliffhangers to make such an addicting show, though.

At its best, True Detective crafts a novelistic environment unlike almost any other series. Haunting music, key symbols, and timely callbacks to previous episodes force the viewer to spend hours in front of the television.

13. Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets jumps back and forth 25 years in the lives of a women’s soccer team. The group crashed in the wilderness in the 1990s on the way to a big game, and not everyone made it out alive. The ladies who survived to tell the tale in the 2020s serve as foreboding warnings of trauma and unchecked emotional weight.

A hint of supernatural proceedings in the 1990s plots makes each episode so hard to put down, and viewers will find they’ve finished an entire season in one sitting!

14. The Office

The Office benefited from superb ratings when it first aired on NBC, and even greater success once it launched on streaming. Everyone knows about the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin, headed by Michael Scott. The familiarity of the characters, inside jokes, and storylines makes this iconic mockumentary feel like chicken noodle soup.

Sitting down when bored and watching five or six episodes in a row never feels like a waste of time because The Office feels fresh on every repeated viewing.

15. Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is a rare show that fans equally enjoy as a weekly watch or a binge. The rich fantasy world of George R.R. Martin’s books translates to HBO with emotional precision and gaudy special effects. The first half of the series received much greater acclaim than the second half, but each season's length and the episodes' runtime create a meaty binge that can substitute for seeing a movie.

16. Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights depicts the emotional toll that high school football takes on a small town in Texas. Interpersonal relationships and family drama mix with sports exquisitely to make the experience of watching the show equally enjoyable for gridiron casuals and diehards alike.

The focus on coach Eric Taylor centers the plot and allows the supporting characters on the Dillon Panthers football team to shine when they get screen time. Overall, the hefty family drama and soap opera quality to the relationships in the show make Friday Night Lights a breeze to get through.

17. Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso ushered in positivity and fun on television right after the darkness of the antihero age. Jason Sudeikis plays an overly optimistic American football coach who gets thrown into a soccer team in Europe. The culture shock and ignorance of the protagonist create easy fodder for storylines.

With only 34 episodes to watch and a liberating tone, Ted Lasso goes down as easy as hot chocolate on a cold winter night.

18. Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever steps outside of the normal confines of teen comedies to dive headfirst into trauma and relationships in an Indian family. After Devi Vishwakumar’s father dies unexpectedly, she and her mother cope with grief in unexpectedly poignant ways.

Tennis legend John McEnroe narrates the story, one of the funniest narrative devices in recent television history. Plenty of romance and tear-jerking moments create a frenetic pace in each ten-episode season.

19. Love, Victor

LGBTQ+ romance shows don’t get much more compelling than Love, Victor. Lead man Michael Cimino delivers a heartfelt, endearing performance as a gay teenager who knows his Mexican parents won’t approve of his queerness.

Each season dives into different parts of the gay experience and how it relates to other parts of one’s personal life. The uplifting yet realistic storylines and the incorporation of a love triangle in season two force viewers to the edges of their seats.

20. Everybody Loves Raymond

Everybody Loves Raymond never wasted time on side storylines; instead, it opted to involve every member of the Barones in the same hilarious plot. Ray and Debra bicker and argue, but most of the fights revolve around Ray’s obnoxious parents.

These relatable family squabbles simultaneously capture American life today and in the 2000s. Like most sitcoms, the 22-minute runtime makes a binge effortless. The zany energy and fast pacing make most episodes feel even shorter.

21. The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory centers itself on nerd habits and pop culture references, but the inside jokes about Star Trek and video games are palatable for any demographic. True geeks might feel disappointed that the series doesn’t actually understand the geek zeitgeist like Community or Rick and Morty.

Creator Chuck Lorre’s decision to appeal to the most people possible makes the series one of the last network sitcoms to transcend casual TV viewership and reach word-of-mouth popularity. Fans will love watching ten episodes in a row of Sheldon’s antics or Leonard and Penny’s romance.

22. Full House

Full House might grate some people’s ears with its corny music and trite line delivery, but there aren’t many shows with more nostalgic firepower. The classic 1990s comedy about a widower, his best friend, and his brother-in-law raising three daughters hit viewers over the head with stereotypical family storylines that characters blow out of proportion only for them to resolve in 22 minutes.

In a world full of negativity and morbidity, viewers could find much worse shows to consume for hours. Kids who watched this show 30 years ago now have their own children and maybe even grandchildren to binge the series and relive it all over again with a new generation of potential fans.