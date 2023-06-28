12 Shows That Will Leave You Desperate for the Next Chapter

Tired of endlessly scrolling through streaming services without finding anything to watch? Look no further! We've compiled a list of 12 captivating TV shows that will have you glued to the screen and begging for more. From addictive dramas to binge-worthy comedies, these series are guaranteed to keep you entertained for hours on end.

1. The Shield

The Shield is a crime drama known for portraying corrupt police officers in an experimental Los Angeles Police Department division. It follows a Strike Team of unethical police who use criminal methods to cop shares of various drug busts through coercion and staged arrests.

2. The Boys

The Boys is not your typical superhero television series. Based on the comic book of the same name, The Boys follows the titular team of vigilantes combatting superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities. Unfortunately, most are arrogant and corrupt outside their perceived heroism.

The original poster (OP) admitted, “I finished The Boys last night and loved it! And I'm looking for a show that will make me feel that way again. Thanks for the recs!”

3. Prison Break

Prison Break tells the story of two brothers. One is accused wrongly of murder, found guilty, and sentenced to death row. The other concocts an elaborate plan to break him out after ensuring a plan to get him sent into prison. There are several colorful characters and a building urgency.

4. Yellowjackets

OctaviaBlackthorn volunteered, “I don't know if it's your cup of tea but Yellowjackets. The last episode just came out today. It's a mystery/thriller about a teenage girl's soccer team who gets stranded in the Canadian Rockies for 19 months & eventually resorts to ritualistic cannibalism.”

They elaborated, “It duel tells the story of the adolescent versions of them and the adult survivors dealing with blackmail over what happened 25 years earlier.”

Finally, they concluded, “I thought it was going to be a stupid young adult teen drama, but it's actually very violent & it'll keep you on your toes the whole time. I'm obsessed!”

5. Ozark

Ozark is a crime drama that follows a financial advisor who must launder money to keep himself and his family alive. It follows their sudden move from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri. After arriving, they become entangled in the locals' crime and drama on top of their personal plight. The first episode will grab you instantly.

6. Lost

Lost is a supernatural sci-fi drama following the survivors of a commercial jet airliner crash onto a strange and remote island in the South Pacific Ocean. The survivors work toward finding a way out while maintaining their survival and uncovering many island mysteries.

7. The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom is a British historical fiction series following Alfred the Great defending his kingdom from Norse invaders. Uhtred, born a Saxon but raised by Vikings, seeks to claim his ancestral birthright.

8. Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is a mystery serial drama and 90s phenomenon that had the world glued to their screens to find out who killed Laura Palmer. It follows the investigation led by an eccentric FBI Special Agent and local Sheriff in the fictional town of Twin Peaks. In 2017, they revived the series, with plot lines often tied to the homecoming queen's death in 1989.

9. Euphoria

Euphoria is a teen drama following a recovering teenage drug addict struggling to find her place in the world. The show addresses various issues, including drug abuse, hookup culture, mental illness, social media, relapsing, codependency, domestic violence, and human trafficking.

10. Veep

Veep is an American political satire comedy following a fictional Vice President of the United States, Veep (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The job is nothing like Veep imagined and everything for which everyone warned. It follows her and her team attempting to leave a good legacy but is often involved in daily political games.

11. Power

Power is a crime drama following the story of a ruthless but intelligent drug dealer. He wants to leave the criminal element and pursue a legitimate business opportunity as a nightclub owner. However, he's also navigating a failing marriage while avoiding getting caught by the police.

12. The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is a space western and the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise. It takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). The series follows a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter hired by remnant Imperial forces to retrieve the child Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda. However, he chooses to protect Baby Yoda by going on the run.

Source: Reddit