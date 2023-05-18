22 Best Brad Pitt Movies Ranked and Where to Watch Them

When it comes to action and drama stars, there are few with the claim to fame that Brad Pitt has. Throughout his lengthy career in Hollywood since approximately the 1990s, he has starred in hit after hit. Coming up with the best Brad Pitt movies is quite tricky because of this.

That said, these are the 22 best Brad Pitt movies ranked that you need to know about. Based on the power of the script, Pitt’s terrific and varied acting skills, cinematic quality, and action, these are the movies you need to watch to experience his career to the fullest.

1. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This war film shows that sometimes the boldest and strangest takes on real life, such as taking down Nazi Germany, can be handled in a shockingly fun way. Brad Pitt leads a group of unlikely bastards who find themselves on the journey to take down the Nazi leaders once and for all.

This movie benefits from star power and strength across the board, from the exciting, violent scenes to the ridiculously funny writing to the entertaining performances that will have viewers hooked from beginning to end.

2. Moneyball (2011)

Where to Watch: Peacock, Prime Video

This is a prime example of how to do a film adaptation of a classic book. Pitt stars as a pro league baseball manager who takes a group of misfits and tries to turn them into successful athletes. In the process, you get an unlikely duo of actors in Pitt and Jonah Hill that somehow balance the tone and jokes superbly.

3. 12 Years A Slave (2013)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

While Pitt has a smaller role in this award-winning film, there’s no denying it is among the best cinema the prolific actor has ever been credited for. The story of this slave and the heartbreaking, gut-wrenching, and haunting events that follow are a must-watch for anyone.

4. Fight Club (1999)

Where to Watch: Hulu

What can be said about Fight Club is that it’s an action classic for a reason and one of the movies that Brad Pitt has tried to beat in the many years of his career. The underground fighting scene and its strict meme-level rules only complement the outstanding action and acting.

5. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

There is a reason that so many action comedy thrillers to this day are still trying to reach the heights of this early 2000s heist flick. George Clooney leads a cast of terrific actors, including Pitt and many more, on a casino mission to get money and entertain viewers.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more well-acted, funny, and thrilling adventure from Brad Pitt.

6. The Big Short (2015)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

While based on some real-life cons who took advantage of the failing economy in 2008, the strong cast is impeccable. The script adequately pokes fun at these characters while allowing people like Steven Carell, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, and Brad Pitt to commit to their complicated roles completely.

7. Megamind (2010)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

You rarely get to see Brad Pitt in a voice-acting role, but it turns out that he probably should do it more often. Megamind is the quintessential Paramount animated film, seeing Pitt as the attractive superhero Metro Man defeated by the villain for the first time.

Not only does this genre-defining animated movie flip the script across the board, but it allows Brad Pitt to show off his vocal range in such a fascinating and memorable role.

8. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Where to Watch: Netflix

While its premise of a man aging backward is bizarre, his relationship with Cate Blanchett’s Daisy seems even stranger. Even still, this odd film is wholly powered by the actors in some of their greatest forms yet, and its excellent script makes it so much more successful than it probably should have ever been.

9. Seven (1995)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

This is a true mystery thriller classic that isn’t for the lighthearted. An older police officer joins with the new guy to hunt down a serial killer going after people based on the seven deadly sins. In the end, Morgan Freeman and Pitt create magic together in this horrifying film that will stick with you long after the finale concludes.

10. Thelma & Louise (1991)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Far ahead of its time and impressively watchable decades later, this feminist-minded film about two women on the run after taking out a man in self-defense is a riveting one. Pitt has a more unusual role here that helps to complement the two lead women, played by Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon.

11. Snatch (2000)

Where to Watch: Peacock

The colorful cast and fun characters are the highlights of this classic Guy Ritchie movie where each actor, from Pitt to Benicio del Toro to Jason Stratham and everyone in between, is fully committed to the role. This movie shows that actors having fun and goofs with their characters can elevate a film considerably.

12. 12 Monkeys (1995)

Where to Watch: Peacock

Far from the usual roles that Pitt has done in the past, this is one of the more experimental and risky roles for the talented actor in his younger days. In the end, this twisty time-travel adventure is full of intrigue, powerful scenes, and surprisingly well-done twists.

13. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (2019)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This fascinating and award-winning look at Hollywood in the 1950s is anchored by the tremendous performances by its high-level cast. Pitt is one of the core stars, contributing so much talent to the overall film while also connecting well with other actors like Leonard DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

14. Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Somehow this series was able to reel itself back in with a third entry that magnificently reached near the heights of the original. Pulling the curtain back and going back into a more straightforward heist ensemble film allows it to excel at what made it popular in the first place.

15. Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Where to Watch: Vudu

While it may not stand up to the source material that inspired it, this is one of the most surprisingly dark movies from Pitt. His onscreen connections and relationship with Tom Cruise’s vampire lead to some twisted moments that still impress with its visual style.

16. The Tree of Life (2011)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

By far one of the most thoughtful and haunting movies to come out of Pitt’s career, it is going to be a slightly mixed bag for some viewers. Relatively slow and prodding, this story of a young man and the troubled relationship with his family takes a long journey into his adulthood back and forth, but the payoff is certainly worth it.

17. Ad Astra (2019)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Pitt commands the screen in the otherwise mixed sci-fi adventure that is this film. Visually striking and gorgeous with its effects, it is only weighted down somewhat by the script and writing that occasionally lets the viewer down in this race for a son to find his missing father in space.

18. Fury (2014)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

When it comes to haunting and horrifying war movies, there are few that can triumph over Fury. Brad Pitt stars as the sergeant of a small crew of soldiers who are on a death mission to fight against the Axis forces in World War II. It is dripping with grim imagery and disturbingly realistic action sequences.

19. Babel (2006)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This is a supremely nuanced film that brings together four diverse and quite different groups of people through a single connecting accident. The ideas and themes here are surprisingly subtle and fun, but there’s no doubt that it certainly goes beyond what its execution is ultimately capable of.

20. World War Z (2013)

Where to Watch: Netflix

There’s no doubt that this blockbuster zombie horror film is far from the original beloved novel inspiration. That said, if you can go in knowing that it diverges and accept that, you’ll find a pretty solid zombie feature film on a cinematic level that is unheard of.

21. Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This is by far the prime definition of a “dumb” movie. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt star as a lightning couple that find out they are both assassins and have to kill each other. The script is far from doing anything beyond being explosive, but there’s no denying the fantastic chemistry between these two stars.

22. Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Without a doubt, this sequel to one of the best Brad Pitt movies is a bit of a fall from grace. It isn’t a bad movie by any means, but it doesn’t do much to avoid retreading the same ground as the beloved original. It’s still an enjoyable movie with a fantastic cast, but worth going in with some reservations.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.