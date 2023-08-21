Criminals, Dads, and a Priest: The 18 Best Brendan Gleeson Movies Ranked

Brendan Gleeson deserves celebration as one of his generation's finest actors. Over four decades, he’s played villains, criminals who aren’t necessarily villains, and lovable (and not so lovable) fathers, both literal and metaphorical. Because Gleeson’s spent much of his career as a character actor, he doesn't always get star parts, but he always makes an impression. Here, we’ve ranked the eighteen Brendan Gleeson movies from his career that he has significant roles in, as well as some points of interest and some of the best movies he’s not in enough.

1. Calvary (2014)

It doesn’t always happen that an actor’s best performance is in their best film, but with Gleeson, that just so happens to be the case. Calvary, written and directed by John Michael McDonagh, follows Gleeson’s priest Father James as he tends to several members of his community. But it’s not simply a film about a priest and his parishioners. The film introduces a ticking clock in its opening scene when an unseen man, who a priest abused as a child, tells Father James that he will kill him in a week because killing a good priest sends a message. It’s somewhat shocking, given that setup, that Calvary is such a funny and often sweet film. But that balance of light and dark, and Gleeson’s ability to perfectly move between the film’s tones, make it his best.

2. In Bruges (2008)

In Bruges, written and directed by Martin McDonagh (and brother of John Michael), comes in a close second to Calvary in Gleeson’s filmography. But In Bruges is also more a “Colin Farrell movie” than a “Brendan Gleeson movie” as the film follows Farrell’s hitman Ray as he struggles with his guilt over a job gone wrong. The black comedy drama deftly weaves between weighty considerations of eternal damnation and irreverent jokes about race, sex workers, dwarves, and more. Gleeson’s performance as Ken, Ray’s hitman mentor and travel companion in the eponymous city where they’ve been sent after the botched job, draws on his history in more imposing roles while allowing him to also act as a caring older brother figure to Ray.

3. 28 Days Later (2002)

Cinephiles often credit 28 Days Later with reanimating the zombie genre even though its central “infected” aren’t actually undead. But for all intents and purposes, 28 Days Later is one of the greatest zombie movies ever made. The film follows Jim (Cillian Murphy) as he wakes up from a coma to find London desolate. He soon discovers that Great Britain has been overrun with rabid humans infected with a “rage virus.” Soon enough, he finds other humans, including Gleeson’s loving father, Frank, and his daughter Hannah (Megan Burns), and the film follows the group as they attempt to survive. But as the film goes on, it becomes clear that the infected may not be the greatest threat.

4. Song of the Sea (2014)

Song of the Sea centers on a pair of siblings who journey from their grandmother’s house on the mainland of Ireland to their lighthouse home to be with their father, played by Gleeson. The hand-drawn animated film delivers a visually stunning, exciting, and emotionally satisfying coming-of-age story with fantastical elements from Irish folklore. It’s a difficult movie to discuss without giving too much away, but suffice it to say that it’s one of the few movies about magic that feels magical itself.

5. The Guard (2011)

Once again directed by John Michael McDonagh, The Guard casts Gleeson as the titular Guard, an Irish policeman who must team up with an FBI agent (Don Cheadle) to bring down a drug-trafficking operation. It’s the most lighthearted of the films by either McDonagh brother on this list. The Guard plays out as a straightforward buddy-cop crime comedy. But McDonagh’s witty script and the fantastic chemistry and pitch-perfect performances from Cheadle and Gleeson land it high on this list.

6. Paddington 2 (2017)

One of the most celebrated movies of the 21st century, a large part of what makes Paddington 2 owes a debt of gratitude to Gleeson’s performance as equally scary and sweet prison chef Knuckles McGinty. Knuckles and two other criminals become friends with the eponymous talking bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) when he’s sent to prison after being framed for a crime he didn’t commit. While Paddington’s name may be in the title of the movie, Paddington 2 is an ensemble film with great performances from Gleeson, Hugh Grant, and Sally Hawkins.

7. I Went Down (1997)

I Went Down deserves far more attention than it gets. The film centers on Gleeson’s low-level criminal Bunny (no, really, that’s his name) and recently paroled Git (Peter McDonald), tasked by a mob boss to, that’s right, go down from Dublin to Cork and return a missing associate. I Went Down is a road movie, a buddy comedy, and a crime movie all rolled into one, and it plays each of those aspects well. What makes I Went Down special, though, is the strangely cozy atmosphere director Paddy Breathnach creates.

8. Dark Blue (2002)

Few actors get to play as many criminals as Gleeson, so it makes sense that he’s incredibly well-suited to playing a criminal cop. In Dark Blue, Gleeson plays Commander Jack Van Meter, a cop living the good life of a high-ranking corrupt with henchmen on both sides of the law. The movie centers on some of those henchmen, on the police (but certainly not right) side of the law, who Van Meter tasks with investigating a robbery committed by his subordinates. But the real star of Dark Blue is the setting: Los Angeles in the early 1990s as the city awaits the verdict in the Rodney King police brutality case. It’s a movie with a lot on its mind that may not be perfect, and one of the most exciting explorations of race and policing on film.

9. Mission Impossible II (2000)

The black sheep of the Mission: Impossible franchise is far better than its reputation. Directed by legendary Hong Kong director John Woo, the film assaults the eyes with style overload for two hours. That the film also features Tom Cruise’s best romance in the franchise, with Thandiwe Newton, certainly doesn’t hurt either. Gleeson plays the villainous CEO of a pharmaceutical company with plans to disseminate a disease so he can make more money on the cure. Of course, the heroic Ethan Hunt (Cruise) has different plans. Mission: Impossible II also features one of the most incredible action finales of all time, and the movie deserves a reappraisal.

10. Lake Placid (1999)

For a movie ostensibly about a giant crocodile, Lake Placid focuses far more on its human characters than its reptilian villain. The film, in which Gleeson plays a small-town sheriff, plays more like a silly character comedy punctuated by some fun moments of gore than a creature feature. Gleeson’s high-strung sheriff has several hilarious moments with Oliver Platt’s eccentric, crocodile-obsessed mythology professor, and a sitcom-like rapport develops between them and their fellow crocodile hunters, fish and game officer Bill Pullman, and paleontologist Bridget Fonda.

11. The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

The Banshees of Inisherin, the final film on this list by a McDonagh brother (once again Martin), secured Gleeson his first Oscar nomination for his performance as Colm, an aging fiddle player who suddenly decides that he no longer wants to associate with his long-time best friend Pádraic (Colin Farrell). Unsurprisingly, the movie, set in the 1920s on the fictional island of Inisherin off the coast of civil-warring Ireland, offers several outstanding performances. But its small scale and big ideas make it a bit too much of a didactic and intellectual film without delivering an engaging plot or emotional stakes.

12. Trespass Against Us (2016)

Trespass Against Us sees Gleeson once again cast as an Irish criminal. This time, he’s the leader of an Irish Traveller community who doesn’t want to see his son and grandchildren leave the community. Michael Fassbender plays Gleeson’s son, and the sparks fly in their scenes together. Gleeson plays the patriarch as arrogant and authoritative, while Fassbender’s career criminal knows his way around everything except speaking honestly with his father. Trespass Against Us finds a middle ground between action, family drama, and comedy that delivers thrilling car chase scenes and regular jokes without taking anything away from its emotional and social stakes.

13. Cold Mountain (2005)

Gleeson doesn’t appear until late in Cold Mountain, in which he plays the father of Renée Zellweger’s character, but he makes an indelible impression when he arrives. The film, based on the novel of the same name by Charles Frazier, tells the story of a Confederate deserter making his way home and the difficult life of the woman he loves as she hopes for his return. Jude Law and Nicole Kidman play those roles, and Zellweger plays a scrappy woman who moves in with Kidman and helps her survive. Gleeson’s arrival complicates the women’s lives as his fiddle-playing brings music into their world. His presence, however, endangers the group as a target of the deserter-hunting Home Guard. Cold Mountain is an old-school romantic epic that plays its melodrama beautifully, even if it fails to engage with race as an element of the American Civil War.

14. The General (1998)

The General tells the story of Irish career criminal and folk hero Martin “The General” Cahill (played by Gleeson), whose gang made multiple high-value heists during the 1980s. The drama focuses more on the relationships and the changing society around those crimes than the excitement of criminal life and is both more interesting and less fun because of it. Though forgotten today, The General deserves credit as an outstanding character drama.

15. Perrier’s Bounty (2009)

One of the cruelest villains Gleeson has played, the Darren Perrier of Perrier’s Bounty, places a bounty on the heads of the people he holds responsible for the death of one of his gang members. Those people are Cillian Murphy’s Michael and his best friend Brenda (Jodie Whittaker), who, along with Michael’s father, the film follows as they try to evade Perrier and his goons. Perrier’s Bounty is a relatively standard Irish crime comedy that’s a joy to watch but far from the most memorable film in Gleeson’s filmography.

16. The Raven (2012)

Edgar Allan Poe’s work has a long history of cinematic adaptations. But The Raven doesn't so much adapt any of Poe’s stories as it tells a fictional story about the author. John Cusack plays the poet late in his life as he becomes a key player in investigating a series of murders based on his stories. It’s a sometimes silly movie (Poe has an ahistorical pet raccoon) that’s still enjoyable for fans of spooky whodunnits and gothic atmosphere. Gleeson is good as always but not particularly special as the father of Poe’s love interest who becomes a damsel in distress.

17. Turbulence (1997)

To see Gleeson’s worst accent work, look no further than Turbulence. He plays Stubbs, a southern bank robber whose only interest is self-preservation, which in Turbulence, means hijacking control of the commercial Christmas Eve flight on which he’s being transported. The movie doesn’t center on Stubbs, though; he’s just one of several threats in a film about a flight attendant trying to survive an increasingly dangerous trip.

18. The Tiger’s Tail (2006)

It’s sad that The Tiger’s Tail, which features a dual Gleeson performance, isn’t better. The movie does, however, feature a dual Gleeson performance, and that counts for a lot. At first, The Tiger’s Tail seems like it will be a horror or suspense story. Gleeson’s central wealthy real estate developer, Liam, begins to see his double and believes it foreshadows his impending death. But the film quickly shifts away from pure genre and enters the world of bold social commentary as characters discuss Marx and the massive divide between the wealthy and poor in Ireland. It’s a film that’s interesting enough as a commentary on what is left behind by the rich, but the real gems are Gleeson’s performances that earn it a spot on this list.

A Trip to The Uncanny Valley: Beowulf (2007)

Robert Zemeckis has made some of the best and worst movies of all time, but perhaps most fascinating and his motion-capture period deserve a class all their own. Between 2004 and 2009, Zemeckis directed three films, The Polar Express, Beowulf, and A Christmas Carol, that now feel like trips to the uncanny valley with characters stuck between being too human and too animated. But among the three, Beowulf, in which Gleeson plays the titular hero’s right-hand man, remains the best for its fascinating deconstruction of the Beowulf myth.

Honorable Mention: a.i. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Gleeson only has a few scenes in A.I. Artificial Intelligence as the ringleader of a robot-destruction circus. But his performance is so menacing and believable that he comes off as the main villain in the movie. A.I. retells the classic story of Pinocchio, transposing it to a future where a robot child goes on an adventure to become “a real boy.”

Honorable Mention: Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Gleeson has a habit of showing up in a few key scenes in major sci-fi films. In Edge of Tomorrow, Gleeson plays a general with some fun scenes at the start and midpoint but isn’t in much else. Edge of Tomorrow’s “Groundhog Day but make it sci-fi war” premise could have felt like a gimmick, but its action scenes and Tom Cruise’s steady performance make it one of the better big-budget science fiction movies of the last decade.