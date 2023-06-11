12 of The Best “Bro Dates” for Older Gentlemen To Enjoy

It doesn't matter that you can't remember when you first qualified for AARP. Can't run a mile anymore? Doesn't matter. You're always young enough to hang with the guys. However, the older you get, the smaller the list of potential bro dates becomes.

These activities should be in every older gentleman's rotation of activities for a guy's day/night out with the boys.

1. Cards

No matter where you are, keep a deck of cards in your back pocket or bag. You'll never be bored if you and your buddy can learn multiple games.

2. Bowling

We're not saying you're a geriatric (though you might be). However, no sport is more friendly than bowling. Whether in your forties, fifties, older, or younger, bowling is a readily accessible source of competition and camaraderie. Go roll some balls.

3. Hitting Golf Balls

You don't have to play a full 18 (though you certainly can, Tiger). Simply heading to the range is a great way to connect with a pal. There's nothing like complaining about the missus over a couple of five irons, am I right?

4. Camping

Try to get as rugged as possible without making camping miserable. As modern society has forced men further and further away from their macho roots, gathering firewood, pitching a tent, and braving the snakes and spiders can be just what guys need.

5. Canoe Trips

Canoe, not kayak. You need plenty of room for the cooler full of beer (or Coca-Cola, if you're on the straight-and-narrow path).

6. Biking

Plenty of scenic bike trails in most cities don't require you to be Lance Armstrong of the mountain. Break a sweat, see nature, and grab an adult soda afterward. Sound like a plan?

7. Going to The Range

Whether you want to try crossbows, test out axe throwing, or dust off the Colt, a range is a great place to spend a couple of hours. A low-activity but high-action afternoon can get your blood pumping without taxing those artificial knees of yours (just kidding).

8. Fishing

Fishing is a cliche bro date for a good reason. Whether or not you catch anything, you can spend the afternoon in the great outdoors talking shop with one or more buddies. That's what life is all about.

9. Cigar Lounges

If you're open to the occasional stogie, consider meeting up with the guys at a cigar lounge. I promise you'll feel like the Dos Equis guy.

10. Sports Games

Non-sports fans are often shocked to find that attending a professional baseball game is about so much more than baseball. You may not be able to tell a basketball from a football, but spending a few hours sitting in the sun sipping cold brews with your buddy is our definition of time well spent.

11. Disc Golf

Yes, disc golf is a sport often associated with millennials. No rules state that older gents can't play frisbee golf. And no, that's not a skunk you smell on the frolf course.

Think of disc golf as a competitive twist on the traditional walk through the woods if you need to. You can even place a modest wager with your bros to spice things up a bit. Whatever you do, though, don't write frisbee golf off as a young man's game.

12. Paintball

Sound crazy? It's just paint. There's no age ceiling on paintballing, and it engages your mind and your body in ways that prove addictive. Plus, who doesn't want to shoot their buddy with a paint-filled pellet?

(Source: Reddit)