Silver Screen Soulmates: Celebrating the Best Bromances in Film

Some movies capture the essence of friendship. But bromance takes the meaning of friendship up a notch. You'll rarely find a bond stronger than what two “bros” share. However, the commitment to the friendship may be so strong that it can seem less of a friendship and more of a romantic relationship between two partners.

Hence, the term “bromance.” Here are 12 movies that portray the best bromances.

1. Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Making the list of best bromances on film, Lloyd (Jim Carrey) and Harry (Jeff Daniels) have a hilarious friendship. However, in this famous comedy, the two accidentally get involved in a scandal they have no clue about to deliver a “lost” suitcase. I mean, the stuff these two do in the movie (the scene when they are road-tripping on the motorbike and one of them has to use the bathroom).

2. Step Brothers (2018)

You're missing out if you haven't seen Will Ferrell, who plays Brennan, and John C. Reilly, who plays Dale, in the ridiculous comedy Step Brothers. Their chemistry is so obnoxious it will make you cringe. That's why it makes the list of best bromance films. The two feed off each other to make sure no one grows up to live at home with their parents ever again.

3. The Nice Guys (2016)

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe take bromance to a new level in The Nice Guys. Two private detectives of the 70s set out to solve a murder mystery that concerns an adult movie star and a Detroit Auto Show in LA. The pair work together to investigate the issue to get to the truth. They meet a few hurdles, but it only makes their will stronger. You can feel the chemistry brewing between them in the scenes.

4. Last Samurai (2003)

Captain Nathan Algren, played by Tom Cruise, is a bitter alcoholic with trauma from his past actions during the American Indian wars. Clooney Bagley meets him to train the Japanese soldiers. He initially finds the task daunting, and his hate for Bagley also doesn't help. Algren encounters a few problems and considers help during the process.

During this time, he forms a friendship with Katsumoto, who takes him captive. Ironically Algren ends up saving his life, and they become a powerful duo.

5. End of Watch (2012)

Brian Taylor and Mike Zavala are best buds and longtime partners at the LAPD. They patrol a neighborhood considered one of the most dangerous in LA. The pair compromise sometimes, but their dedication to their job and friendship is undisputed. They both look out for each other at all times. Jake Gyllenhaal killed his role and Michael Peña? Chef's kiss.

6. Stand By Me (1986)

Four friends hoping to be local heroes decide to search for a corpse. The adventure begins with lots of upheavals on their path. Eventually, they have a heart-to-heart where they end up motivating themselves on a hike. They come across a body and are met with another issue.

Luckily, they make the right decision. The movie shows how the right friendship is enough to make one a superhero.

7. Super Troopers (2001)

The movie features five friends working as highway patrol officers. They are mischief-filled individuals that make motorists anxious. However, they involve themselves in lots of shenanigans that cost them their jobs.

Super Troopers is a 2001 American comedy film directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.

8. Without a Paddle (2004)

Losing a friend puts you down memory lane and that's what happened with this trio. Three friends visit their childhood treehouse where they find a treasure map. They decide to honor their friend's death by searching for the treasure. All three begin their new quest and they find out it's not as easy as they envisioned.

But the power of friendship makes every adventurer's hurdles small, right?

9. Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Imagine being on the verge of failing your history test and ending up in a military academy. You'd definitely do anything to stop that from happening. Well, this was the case with Bill and Ted — then they met Rufus from the future.

Everyone in a band dreams of becoming the next Queen, but these guys learn how important their band Wyld Stallyns are in the future. With the help of Rufus' time machine, they study hard for the test.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is a science fiction comedy film directed by Stephen Herek.

10. The Defiant Ones (1958)

As seen in the movie, the zeal to survive is more potent than just about anything. Two men who are complete opposites are chained together. To live, they work together to escape forming a friendship. The Defiant Ones is a four-part American television documentary series directed by Allen Hughes.

11. Rush Hour 1, 2, & 3 (1998, 2001, 2007)

“I wouldn't say he has nothing. He has me, his brother from another mother” is a famous quote by Carter in the movie Rush Hour 3. By that line, you can tell how great the friendship is. Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker are a funny duo but loyal to each other and their characters depict the true meaning of friendship.

12. Stir Crazy (1980)

This movie is about two men mistakenly convicted of bank robbery who end up in prison. “They have difficulty adjusting to prison life until the warden finds that Skip has a natural talent for riding broncos as the inter-prison rodeo approaches.”

Stir Crazy is a comedy film directed by Sidney Poitier.

Souce: Reddit.