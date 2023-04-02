10 Best Bromance Movies That Are Not Romantic

Some movies capture the essence of friendship. But bromance takes the meaning of friendship up a notch. You'll rarely find a bond stronger than what two “bros” share. In thick and thin, some friends are there for each other. However, the commitment to the friendship may be so strong that it can seem less of a friendship and more of a romantic relationship between two partners. Hence, the term “bromance.” Here are 10 movies that best portray bromances.

1. The Nice Guys (2016)

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe take bromance to a new level in The Nice Guys. Two private detectives of the 70s set out to solve a murder mystery that concerns an adult movie star and a Detroit Auto Show in LA. The pair work together to investigate the issue to get to the truth. They meet a few hurdles, but it only makes their will stronger. You can feel the chemistry brewing between them in the scenes.

2. Last Samurai (2003)

Captain Nathan Algren, played by Tom Cruise, is a bitter alcoholic with trauma from his past actions during the American Indian wars. Clooney Bagley meets him to train the Japanese soldiers. He initially finds the task daunting, and his hate for Bagley also doesn't help. Algren encounters a few problems and considers help during the process.

During this time, he forms a friendship with Katsumoto who takes him captive. Ironically Algren ends up saving his life and they become a powerful duo.

3. End of Watch (2012)

Brian Taylor and Mike Zavala are best buds and longtime partners at the LAPD. They patrol a neighborhood considered one of the most dangerous in LA. The pair compromise sometimes, but their dedication to their job and friendship is undisputed. They both look out for each other at all times. Jake Gyllenhaal killed his role, and Michael Peña? Chef's kiss.

4. Stand By Me (1986)

Four friends hoping to be local heroes decide to search for a corpse. The adventure begins with lots of upheavals on their path. Eventually, they have a heart-to-heart where they end up motivating themselves on a hike. They come across a body and are met with another issue.

Luckily, they make the right decision. The movie shows how the right friendship is enough to make one a superhero.

5. Super Troopers (2001)

The movie features five friends working as highway patrol officers. They are mischief-filled individuals that make motorists anxious. However, they involve themselves in lots of shenanigans that cost them their jobs.

Super Troopers is a 2001 American comedy film directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.

6. Without a Paddle (2004)

Losing a friend puts you down memory lane and that's what happened with this trio. Three friends visit their childhood treehouse where they find a treasure map. They decide to honor their friend's death by searching for the treasure. All three begin their new quest and they find out it's not as easy as they envisioned.

But the power of friendship makes every adventurer's hurdles small, right?

7. Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Imagine being on the verge of failing your history test and ending up in a military academy. You'd definitely do anything to stop that from happening. Well, this was the case with Bill and Ted — then they met Rufus from the future.

Everyone in a band dreams of becoming the next Queen, but these guys learn how important their band Wyld Stallyns are in the future. With the help of Rufus' time machine, they study hard for the test.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is a science fiction comedy film directed by Stephen Herek.

8. The Defiant Ones (1958)

As seen in the movie, the zeal to survive is more potent than just about anything. Two men who are complete opposites are chained together. To live, they work together to escape forming a friendship. The Defiant Ones is a four-part American television documentary series directed by Allen Hughes.

9. Rush Hour 1, 2, & 3 (1998, 2001, 2007)

“I wouldn't say he has nothing. He has me, his brother from another mother” is a famous quote by Carter in the movie Rush Hour 3. By that line, you can tell how great the friendship is. Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker are a funny duo but loyal to each other and their characters depict the true meaning of friendship.

10. Stir Crazy (1980)

This movie is about two men mistakenly convicted of bank robbery who end up in prison. “They have difficulty adjusting to prison life until the warden finds that Skip has a natural talent for riding broncos as the inter-prison rodeo approaches.”

Stir Crazy is a comedy film directed by Sidney Poitier.

This thread inspired this article.

Featured Image Credit: New Line Cinema.

More From Wealth of Geeks – The 13 Movies So Awful They Scored Zero on Rotten Tomatoes

Receiving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a sought-after accomplishment all directors and filmmakers hope to achieve. But do you ever wonder what happens when a movie is so bad that it totally tanks at the box office?

Perhaps more difficult are those movies so awful they reach a zero on the Tomatometer, meaning no critic liked a single aspect of the film. So instead, they watched each dire moment, waiting for something decent to occur, but it never did.

Here are 13 movies that achieved a perfect zero on Rotten Tomatoes.

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending.

After being surveyed, the Internet responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

Someone recently expressed they were searching for movies that exist but aren't a big deal anymore, despite a massive appeal and success initially.

They gave these examples, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The Bodyguard (two huge Kevin Costner films with enormous hit songs that no one has watched since 1997). The Revenant (Leo gets an Oscar, but can you remember anything besides the bear scene?). Seabiscuit. What else?” Here are the top responses.

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

Recently someone online asked, “Who do you consider the most unlikable on the show?” Do you think you know who took the number one spot on the list?

Here are the ten top-voted responses from the show's fans.

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

Are you tired of the same well-known films on every 80s movie list? You're not alone.

An online discussion inquires, “What obscure 80s movie did you love that no one else seems to remember?” Here are the top responses.

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.