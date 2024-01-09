Surf, Sand, and Savings: The Best Budget Beach Towns in America

Exploring various American beach towns reveals affordable options where visitors can enjoy the shores without going broke. Some coastal destinations provide a budget-friendly escape without compromising the beauty of the seaside experience.

1. Gulf Shores, Alabama

Gulf Shores, Alabama, is an excellent option for beach enthusiasts who love soft white sand between their toes and warm waves crashing against the shore. You can also venture into Gulf State Park, where nature lovers can explore hiking trails and fishing spots and embrace the natural beauty surrounding this beautiful town.

2. Corpus Christi, Texas

Visitors will love the long stretches of sandy coastline in Corpus Christi, Texas — notably Padre Island and Mustang Island State Park. You can enjoy sunbathing, beachcombing, and water sports like windsurfing and kiteboarding while you’re there. Or, when you finish your day at the beach, try other attractions like the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, featuring walking trails, bird watching, and enchanting butterfly exhibits.

3. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

I’ve only been to Myrtle Beach once, but it was one of my most memorable vacations. There are so many family-friendly attractions to see, plus you can enjoy the sandy shores. Locals and tourists alike frequent the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade for free ocean views. Or, you can head to Myrtle Beach State Park to have fun fishing off the pier, picnicking in designated areas, hiking along nature trails, and exploring the maritime forest.

4. Ocean City, Maryland

See what maritime history is all about at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum, delving into the legacy of the United States Life-Saving Service and Coast Guard. And, of course, you can unwind on Ocean City’s accessible beaches, including Ocean City Beach and Northside Park, offering you loads of fun at a low cost. The iconic boardwalk offers attractions like amusement rides, shops, and eateries, so don’t forget to check that out as well.

5. Cape May, New Jersey

Cape May is a beautiful city with budget-friendly activities for all. Climbing Cape May Lighthouse offers a unique experience with its 199 steps leading to breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay. You’ll want to soak in the sun on one of the many beaches, like Sunset Beach, or take a trip to see the wildlife at the Cape May County Park & Zoo, which offers free admission!

6. Port Aransas, Texas

Port Aransas is a captivating beach destination, blending coastal activities with a laid-back atmosphere. With its array of water sports, upbeat atmosphere, and welcoming community, it's perfect for those seeking a beach retreat. The scenic Port Aransas Nature Preserve at Charlie’s Pasture is also a must-see attraction, so if you have time, stop by — you won’t be disappointed.

7. Destin, Florida

Destin, Florida, offers beachfront beauty and fun attractions without putting much of a strain on your wallet. Nature lovers will have a blast observing the beauty of Henderson Beach State Park. You can even learn Destin’s history at the Destin History & Fishing Museum. You can do all this as well as enjoy all of the festivities on the sandy beaches.

8. Outer Banks, North Carolina

A 100-mile stretch of barrier islands, featuring spectacular beaches and historic charm, awaits you at the Outer Banks. Explore the Wright Brothers National Memorial, honoring the pioneers of flight, or relax on any of the popular beaches like Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

9. Rockport, Texas

Rockport invites exploration with golden sand beaches and family-friendly fun. Visit Rockport Beach for panoramic ocean views, or take a load off on the shores of Goose Island State Park. You can even take the family to the Texas Maritime Museum for a more than reasonable price.

10. Tybee Island, Georgia

Tybee Island, Georgia, is known for its serene beaches and the historic Tybee Island Lighthouse. The soft sand and gentle Atlantic waves provide a tranquil setting, while visitors can explore the lighthouse for historical insights. Additionally, kayaking is a popular activity, allowing visitors to experience the island’s coastal waters and observe its thriving marine life and salt marshes from a unique perspective.

11. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach has much to offer and it will cost you very little in return. Enjoy the Virginia Beach Boardwalk’s 3-mile stretch teeming with restaurants and shops, with extraordinary ocean views. Visitors can enjoy sunbathing along the oceanfront or try their hand at water sports like surfing and paddleboarding. The fabulous beach scene, complemented by a mix of entertainment options, makes Virginia Beach an inviting destination for those seeking relaxation and adventure.

12. Biloxi, Mississippi

Biloxi, Mississippi, is a Gulf Coast town known for its inviting beaches and variety of recreational options. From leisurely beach days to testing your luck at the waterfront casinos, Biloxi has something for everyone. Exploring landmarks like the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum provides a well-rounded experience for visitors with varied interests.

13. South Padre Island, Texas

South Padre Island, Texas, has an inviting coastline that has become one of the best towns in America for sunbathing, swimming, and a variety of water activities, such as kayaking and parasailing. The island features diverse coastal attractions and amenities, including Beach Park at Isla Blanca, dolphin and whale watching tours, Sea Turtle Inc., and the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center. With activities ranging from fishing charters to zip-lining experiences, South Padre Island is one of my favorites on the list!

14. Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach is one of the more popular destinations in Florida for those who want a well-rounded beach experience. The Daytona Beach boardwalk features many shops, restaurants, arcades, and amusements, making it a top-tier entertainment center along the coast. There’s also the iconic Daytona International Speedway, multiple beachfront parks, and the Daytona Lagoon, which is a family-friendly water park.

15. Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island, is underrated as a beach town where you can kick back and enjoy yourself. It’s the perfect place for a date night, should you decide to take a stroll hand in hand along the Newport Cliff Walk while soaking in breathtaking ocean views. Or, you can bring the whole family along and check out Easton’s Beach to build sandcastles, have a picnic, go swimming, and more. Finish off the day with a trip to the Museum of Newport History.

16. Pismo Beach, California

Pismo Beach is a unique beach destination where you can surf, play beach volleyball, people-watch, and soak up the warm weather while splashing around. My favorite part? The clams! Pismo is historically known for its abundance of large and flavorful Pismo clams. Though clamming is no longer permissible to protect the species, visitors can still enjoy the annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival, celebrating the delicacy through events, food, and entertainment.

17. Port Townsend, Washington

Port Townsend is a delightful waterfront town with stunning Victorian architecture and an interesting marine heritage. It’s a fantastic place for taking the kids on a scavenger hunt to find things like seashells, driftwood, sea glass, rocks, and other cool items. After you finish hanging out at the beach, there are plenty of boutiques and galleries to admire before you head home for the day.

18. Traverse City, Michigan

Traverse City, Michigan, is a great pick for beach lovers, right by Lake Michigan’s alluring Grand Traverse Bay. The city’s beaches, especially those on the Old Mission Peninsula, add to the charm with their gorgeous views and access to the Great Lakes. Whether you’re into soaking up the sun, taking a refreshing dip, or trying out water activities like kayaking and paddleboarding, Traverse City’s got it all! You could also visit the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, which features hiking trails and beautiful scenery.

19. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides ideal conditions for swimming, fishing, and other water activities. For more beach town fun, stroll the mile-long boardwalk, hit up the Funland amusement park, and browse the shops along Rehoboth Avenue.

20. Grand Haven, Michigan

Grand Haven is on Lake Michigan’s eastern shore, about three hours from Detroit. It’s an excellent option for sandy beaches, lighthouses, and family-friendly activities. Locals also recommend stopping by the Grand Haven Boardwalk for terrific views of the lake, diverse eateries, and lots of fishing spots. The boardwalk offers a range of activities, including musical fountain shows, parks, and playgrounds.

21. Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod is a quintessential New England destination that features over 500 miles of coastline. From the iconic Cape Cod National Seashore to the historic towns of Provincetown and Chatham, there’s so much to experience. Plan a trip to the Cape to enjoy the free beaches, whale watching, lighthouses, and fresh seafood.

22. Key Largo, Florida

Key Largo is the largest island in the Florida Keys and is known for its beautiful coral reefs, water activities, and the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, which is the first underwater park in the United States. Key Largo also offers opportunities for deep sea fishing, backcountry fishing, paddleboarding, sailing, boating, and enjoying the unique ecosystem of the Florida Keys.

23. Lincoln City, Oregon

It may sound strange, but the air quality is excellent in Lincoln City! It’s easily one of the best beaches in the United States. Lincoln Beach boasts expansive sand bars and numerous tide pools, offering hidden gems like starfish and sea glass, along with hand-blown glass floats. The coastline is ideal for various water activities, including kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. I’ve heard nothing but good things about the Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge!

24. Cannon Beach, Oregon

Cannon Beach is a beautiful beach town that’s notable for several reasons. First, it’s home to the iconic Haystack Rock, a majestic sea stack that dominates the shoreline and stands as a symbol of the area’s natural wonder. Visitors are drawn to explore the fascinating tide pools surrounding Haystack Rock, where they can get an up-close encounter with all kinds of sea creatures, including sea anemones and starfish.