24 of the Best Budget Cars for Families on the Move

Hitting the open road can be an adventure, but without the right vehicle, a dream trip can turn into a nightmare. Having kids in the mix will make it even more complicated, so having a good car for traveling is vital. An adequate travel car does not need to come stacked with extravagant features, just the basics that will make moving much smoother. A vehicle ready to travel long distances is crucial, so investing in a budget-friendly car will improve everything. Everyone, including the kids, will be safer and happier when the vehicle is ready.

1. Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is the perfect car for many reasons, one of them being a great travel car. The reliability of the Civic is out of this world, with hardly breaking down and still receiving adequate gas mileage. The affordable initial price, along with the versatility, makes his vehicle a perfect travel car.

2. Chevrolet Equinox

A great car for any condition, the Chevy Equinox also has perfect safety features that keep everybody safe and sound. The Equinox has plenty of room, allowing for a comfortable ride with advanced technology. The vehicle has all-wheel drive, which fits any condition, and on top of that, the car is very reliable, coming from a trusted company.

3. Kia Forte

The Forte is highly affordable but still familiar, with excellent safety features. The comfortable interior and fuel-efficient mileage are essential to being a great travel vehicle. Kia offers plenty of warranties on the car, which will save you money in the long run.

4. Chevrolet Trailblazer

Being an SUV puts you ahead of many other cars for traveling purposes. While plenty of space is within, the vehicle also has an all-wheel drive, vital for all-weather purposes. Even being a larger vehicle, the Trailblazer receives excellent gas mileage, which is enormous when traveling.

5. Volkswagon Golf

A fun-to-drive car with a kick behind the pedal, the golf is a fuel-efficient car that can stand all terrains. With a well-engineered vehicle, the Volkswagen is reliable and won't cause many problems. The decent gas mileage and the great safety features make this a no-brainer travel vehicle.

6. Hyundai Elantra

The Elantra is a simple car that gets the job done. While being equipped with many safety features to keep everyone safe and comfortable, the car also has many warranty options that save your wallet in the long term. Staying fuel-efficient makes for an affordable journey while also staying stylish.

7. Chevrolet Traverse

Having an excellent tow capacity that ties into being such an adequate travel vehicle. The Traverse is comfortable while holding all that power and has reliable gas mileage. To pair with that, the car has all-wheel drive, which makes it highly versatile. The vehicle has many great features, including excellent safety features that protect everyone.

8. Toyota RAV4

A vehicle known for its reliability, the RAV4 is a perfect travel vehicle. Being equipped with safety features throughout the car keeps the driver confident. A compact but spacious vehicle, the Toyota also has all-wheel drive, which is great for all terrains.

9. Mitsubishi Mirage

For starters, being an easy-to-drive car is a huge plus, giving a smooth ride to the rest of the passengers. Mitsubishi has equipped this vehicle with many warranty coverages, which will keep an enormous weight off your shoulders when on the road. Along with warranty coverages, the car has meager maintenance costs, which is relieving when in the shop.

10. Honda CR-V

The perfect family vehicle, the CR-V has enough cabin space for all passengers and is equipped with fantastic safety features. Holding good resell value, the car has adequate gas mileage, which is excellent for traveling while having plenty of interior space. The available all-wheel drive can be a lifesaver for those weathered conditions.

11. Ford Maverick

A versatile truck, the Maverick is affordable and receives excellent highway gas mileage, which is shocking for a car. Even while being a truck, it is primarily equipped with safety features and user-friendly technology that keeps everyone happy. While a big truck, the vehicle has easy-to-use handling and warranty coverage for various things.

12. Honda Odyssey

The family vehicle people picture when you think of travel, the Honda Odyssey, has made an excellent reputation for various reasons. Like most other Hondas, the Honda is highly reliable and has a comfortable interior for those long car rides. The rear sliding doors make for easy access to going in and out of the van. Since being a family vehicle, the car has safety features that will keep you and the kids safe.

13. Mazda CX-5

Having great resell value, the Mazda CX-5 is a visually pleasing vehicle, and warranties cover it. Keeping everyone extremely safe with advanced safety features, the comfortable interior will also have everyone comfortable and safe. To top off, the vehicle receives good gas mileage, which, for the spacious cabin, is a massive plus to the car.

14. Kia Sorento

A stylish design brings in many buyers, but that is just the start of this car being excellent in general but also for traveling. The affordable SUV has a roomy interior but is versatile and holds plenty of luggage. While being able to haul a lot of luggage, the SUV also gets good gas mileage, which is vital when moving a lot of supplies.

15. Toyota Prius

A smaller vehicle with low maintenance costs, the Prius can be excellent for the move. While tiny, the car still has enough room for luggage and other materials, which would be crucial for minimizing trips. The hatchback design makes for a prominent place to store suitcases in the trunk while also a versatile car that can make short drives and long drives like nothing.

16. Toyota Camry

Having many customizable options, such as hybrid, may make traveling easier, with receiving better gas mileage, to save time and money. The Camry is known for being reliable, with minimal issues that cause you to spend money in the shop, which is crucial when buying a new car. The high-tech safety features and advanced technology make for a fun and comfortable ride, which will help keep the kids occupied.

17. Nissan Rogue

A spacious cabin that makes travel more convenient, the Rogue is what a travel vehicle should consist of. The SUV has excellent fuel efficiency for those traveling across the country but still has the essential features to keep the passengers safe and sound. The initial price of the vehicle does not cost too much, which is an excellent start for purchasing this vehicle. Finally, the comfortable interior is vital for traveling, ensuring everyone has a comfortable ride.

18. Subaru Outback

The all-wheel drive makes for a versatile trip and being prepared for any weather that comes your way. The vehicle has warranty coverage for almost everything, which will take an enormous weight off your shoulders and keep you from thinking about car problems. Even though it is a spacious SUV, the car is still reliable, which is hard to find with a vehicle with versatility and space.

19. Ford Escape

An affordable vehicle with many advanced safety features, the Escape is an excellent car from Ford. Having a spacious interior and versatile space makes for a perfect travel car, and on top of it, the vehicle receives excellent gas mileage. The easy handling paired with hybrid options saves you money, and it is a fun car to drive.

20. Hyundai Kona

A stylish and sleek SUV, the Kona has highly advanced safety features that ensure comfortability and safety for everyone. Being easy to maneuver around, the Kona also has many warranty options, easing the driver's mind. The all-wheel drive is essential when traveling because you never know what type of weather you will encounter.

21. Honda HR-V

Being a cheap car from the start, the Honda is not only highly reliable but also has inexpensive maintenance. The all-wheel drive makes it an excellent travel vehicle, and you have limited worries about breakdown due to the warranty options and coverages. While versatile, the HR-V is also easy to maneuver, which ties into being a great travel car.

22. Nissan Leaf

The Leaf receives an excellent reputation for many reasons, but one of the largest is the low maintenance costs. Low maintenance costs are one less thing for the driver to worry about, along with getting everybody there safely. The Nissan Leaf provides many convenient and advanced Safety features for getting there safely. Being an electric vehicle, the costs are lower; for example, a full range of miles for an electric vehicle is significantly cheaper than a combustion engine.

23. Ford Explorer

A car known for traveling well, the Ford Explorer can tell more than enough. All the towing ability through this vehicle is heavy; the SUV also receives adequate gas mileage, which is great for the power and space you receive. Despite being a larger vehicle, the Explorer is still easy to maneuver around in, being a versatile car that can fit in most parking spots.

24. Chevrolet Spark

Chevy offers many warranties through their vehicle, ensuring you get the most out of it. The car is excellent for cities or highways, with excellent gas mileage regardless. Being a great travel car, the Spark is exceptionally safe to drive, with easy handling to smooth the process. The compact, smaller size makes for an excellent car with low maintenance costs, just the basics.