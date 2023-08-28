The Best Budget Hotels in Disney World

Vacations to Disney World are no longer a simple, inexpensive affair. Choosing where to stay during said vacation can have almost as much impact on your vacation as when you go.

Budget Hotels in Disney World Your Whole Family Will Love

While many of Disney World’s hotels offer convenience and a few extra perks, “off” Disney property hotels are stepping up their game. Before you book your next trip, consider off-property hotels that won’t bust your vacation budget.

Disney World Good Neighbor Hotels

A few years ago, Disney World began giving off-property hotels the distinction of “Good Neighbor” hotels, which had only previously been bestowed upon hotels around Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

With the addition of these Good Neighbor hotels, Disney World vacationers can now plan ahead to stay in less expensive properties with many of the same perks as Disney-owned hotels.

Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels

Hotels in the Disney Springs area all receive the following benefits:

Complimentary shuttle transportation to and from the Disney World theme parks

Disney Springs guide and savings book with shopping and restaurant discounts

30-minute early entry to all theme parks (with a valid ticket and park pass reservation)

90-day advanced booking for all four championship golf courses on Disney property

B Resort & Spa

B Resort & Spa is a boutique hotel that offers guests fantastic amenities such as on-site dining, a zero-entry pool, and stunning views of Disney Springs. Some rooms have bunk beds and a few suites for families who appreciate a little personal space on vacation.

Double Tree Suites

This hotel has the distinction of being the only all-suite hotel in the Disney Springs area. Each suite has a separate living room area with a queen-sized sofa bed and a private bedroom. For larger groups, upgrade to a two-bedroom suite or a patio-view suite that allows guests walk-out access to the pool.

Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista

Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista is the closest hotel to Disney Springs. Just a short walk from the hotel will lead guests straight into the East Side entrance of Disney Springs. It also has an incredible pool and splash pad, which makes it great for families with children. The rooms have been renovated and include ample storage space for luggage or souvenirs.

Drury Plaza Hotel

One of the few hotels to offer an included hot breakfast each day of your stay, Drury Plaza Hotel also offers suites and rooms with a view. In addition to their paid spots for food and beverages, the hotel offers a “5:30 Kickback” from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm. This experience offers guests fresh, complimentary hot bites, cold beer, mixed drinks, and sodas each day during the timeframe mentioned above.

Hilton Lake Buena Vista

Two Hilton properties are located in the Disney Springs area. The first, Hilton Lake Buena Vista, offers standard rooms and a few junior suites for larger parties. Two pools, a splash pad area, and a whirlpool spa are also available to guests. It also has a Benihana Steakhouse and Sushi restaurant not included in the price of your stay.

Hilton Buena Vista Palace

Hilton Buena Vista Palace offers guests three heated pools, a lazy river, and a beach-entry pool with an attached splash pad. Because of its towering height in the main building, the hotel can offer rooms with a view of Disney Springs or Epcot. For guests needing more space, there are suites available in the form of a one-bedroom or two-level penthouse suite.

Holiday Inn

Finally, the holiday Inn on Hotel Plaza Boulevard is the last hotel with Disney-esque perks. The standard rooms comfortably fit a family of four and offer theme park view rooms, Disney Springs view rooms, and pool view rooms. Kids 11 and under eat free with a paid adult at their on-site dining location, Palm Breeze Restaurant and Lounge.

Other Disney World Budget-Friendly Hotels

The “Disney standard” means something when booking a vacation. Travelers feel comfortable with ratings like “Five Diamond” awards or “Five Star” hotels, and Disney’s stamp of approval often carries similar weight.

While these hotels do not have perks such as early theme park entry or free transportation to the theme parks, they are still “Disney-approved.”

Fairfield Inn by Marriott at Western Entrance

New hotels and a shopping center are being constructed at Flamingo Crossings, and Fairfield Inn is one of the most recent. This unique vacation area is just outside Disney property past Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Fairfield Inn offers a complimentary breakfast buffet, but there is a nominal fee for transportation to Disney’s theme parks.

HOME2 Suites by Hilton at Western Entrance

A spacious hotel, Home2 Suites by Hilton offers rooms with two queen beds and a sleeper sofa that can accommodate up to six adults. This hotel is also pet-friendly (with a fee). Complimentary breakfast is also included, but transportation to the theme parks will cost extra.

Homewood Suites by Hilton at Western Entrance

Another Flamingo Crossings hotel that offers complimentary breakfast, Homewood Suites also offers a pool with a waterslide and splash pad. It is also pet-friendly and provides transportation to the theme parks for an extra fee.

Residence Inn by Marriott at Western Entrance

Residence Inn by Marriott at Western Entrance boasts the largest fitness center of the Marriott brand. It is also located next to a basketball court, soccer field, and three batting cages. Complimentary breakfast is also included when staying at this Residence Inn.

Springhill Suites by Marriott at Western Entrance

SpringHill Suites by Marriott is situated a little closer to the parks in the same Flamingo Crossings Town Center than the other western entrance hotels. It includes the same amenities as the other hotels, such as complimentary breakfast, self-parking, and pet-friendliness. It does not have free transportation to the theme parks, however.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott at Western Entrance

The last hotel in the Flamingo Crossings Town Center is TownPlace Suites by Marriott. The most significant difference between the two properties is the accommodations for larger parties in SpringHill Suites rooms. Both hotels share a restaurant, Flamingo’s Bar and Grill, and a heated outdoor pool.

Off-Property Hotels Worth The Upgrade

If you’d like to splurge on your Disney vacation, consider these off-property hotels with great amenities. Walt Disney World describes these “Official Walt Disney World Hotels” as deluxe, but they are often not as pricey as Disney’s deluxe hotels.

Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek

In addition to the rooms that accommodate parties of two to six, Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort boasts many amenities. Transportation to the theme parks is complimentary, and there are two lazy rivers, two splash pads, five pools, and nine outdoor hot tubs. Guests also have access to the Waldorf Astoria Golf Club nearby.

Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek

Signia by Hilton offers guests complimentary dinner for children 12 and under (with a paid adult) and complimentary breakfast for children five and under. Guests of Signia by Hilton also have access to the Waldorf Astoria Golf Club and complimentary transportation to the theme parks.

Walt Disney World Swan Hotel

The Swan, Dolphin, and Swan Reserve hotels are physically on Disney World’s property, but they are not owned or operated by the Walt Disney Travel Company. However, they offer high-class accommodations and perks usually reserved for Disney’s hotels but at a slightly lower price point.

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin are sister hotels next to Epcot and a short boat ride from Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Both hotels have indulgent on-site restaurants like Shula’s Steakhouse and Todd English’s bluezoo. However, they do not accommodate large parties in their hotel rooms.

Walt Disney World Swan Reserve Hotel

The newest member of the family of Marriott hotels located on Disney’s property is the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve. This hotel caters to larger parties and sleeps up to six adults in their rooms. Guests can also expect Disney perks like merchandise delivery, early park entry, and complimentary transportation to the theme parks.