30 of the Best Business Ideas for Women Right Now

In the past decade or two, female-run businesses have experienced a major boom, partly due to a push for equality and women empowerment. Perhaps you are a boss lady ready to hit the ground running but need a little inspiration on where to get started. Luckily, we've rounded up over 30 of the best business ideas for women. While this list was crafted with women in mind, the suggestions below are certainly not restricted to only one gender! So, read on and hopefully we can help you find the right niche for your new venture!

How To Choose a Business Idea

How does someone decide on the perfect idea for their business? Consider what you're passionate about and how your skills complement it. Finding a service that people are willing to pay money for is always helpful too.

Hone in on things you love, like maybe animals or an art project. Maybe you have thought about starting a business before but didn't know where to start, so now might be the time! When considering ideas, think of your own skillset- do they match up with anything from our list below? Is one more interesting than another based on these factors alone? These are all things to take into account.

The Best Business Ideas for Women Right Now

Now is an amazing time for female entrepreneurs. The internet has provided a plethora of opportunities, all at our fingertips. Hopefully, this list will inspire you to find the business venture that suits your talents and passions.

1. Baking

Does everyone always rave when the time comes to try your cookies at the bake sale? Have friends and family members been in awe of your cakes for years?

If you have a talent for baking, make the most of it! In many cases, you can start a baking business out of your home, putting together cakes, cookies, and other delicious treats for paying customers.

Take your talent beyond potlucks and classroom parties, show off your decorating expertise, and learn how you can make extra money doing something you love as you put together your home baking business.

Make sure that you check your state's cottage laws to discover what is necessary to turn your home kitchen into a productive home-based business.

2. Crafts

If you have a home littered with crafts or you're struggling to figure out what to do with them all, or if you have a craft closet full of supplies you never get to use, consider turning that crafting hobby into extra spending money.

You can set up at local craft fairs to sell your wares or put together an online shop to help expand your reach and discover just how many people will fall in love with your products.

Make sure to do some market research, especially if you're going to be selling online. Are there enough buyers to support your plans and make it worth your hourly wage? These simple questions can help you find the right corner of the market for you.

3. Pictures

One of my favorite small business ideas for women is taking and selling pictures.

Are people always asking how you get your kids in such great poses, or commenting on what great photos you take? Perhaps you have a gift for seeing something through the eye of your camera that others fail to notice.

Whatever the case, consider how you can turn that talent into a productive home-based business. Do some kids' or family photography, or take your talents beyond that and try shooting weddings, graduation photos, or other important life events!

4. Teach or Tutor

Perhaps you have a gift for teaching kids how to write in a way that helps them better understand the writing process. Or you may be really great at explaining subjects many struggle with, such as math and science.

If you're a good teacher, think about a home-based business in tutoring! A couple of hours a day after school can help rake in some serious cash, especially as you start to form a solid client base. You can tutor from home or try a local library or other public space, depending on your clients and personal needs.

5. Home Childcare

One of the best business ideas for moms may very well be childcare. You're already at home with your kids during the day, so why not take advantage of that and bring in some built-in friends for a playdate simultaneously?

Offer childcare to a friend or family member who has to work–or start an entire daycare business out of your home. You'll be able to keep having fun with your kids and add a few more to the mix at the same time. Even better, they'll never complain about being bored again!

6. Eldercare

Not everyone wants to interact with other people's children. Some prefer working with the elderly and listening to their stories. Consider being a caregiver for the elderly. In some cases, you may be able to bring the kids with you. They'll light up an elderly person's day and gain an extra “grandparent” to spoil them in the process.

Not only can this be a rewarding experience, but it can also pay off in the near future with a steady paycheck that helps you meet your financial obligations.

7. Fitness Trainer

Have you put effort into learning yoga or tightening your body through aerobics? Have you worked with a specific program or learned about overall fitness, especially if you struggled to adapt to your new post-baby body?

Becoming a fitness trainer is a great way to work with many clients to help them reach their goals. This will give you a new kind of fitness high in and of itself. Not only that, it's a surefire way to increase the odds that you'll get your workout in each day!

8. Event Planner

Do you put together amazing bashes that everyone can't wait to attend? Are your kids' birthday parties the talk of the town? Try putting together a home-based business in event planning. In many cases, other busy parents can't wait to pay you for those services. Not only will you get to plan amazing parties on someone else's budget, but you'll also be able to make a little extra money on the side.

9. Proofreading

You've always had an eye for detail in other people's writing. Why not turn it into a home-based business? From college students who are eager to turn in the perfect paper to would-be writers who need extra input for their new books, there exists a wide range of proofreading clients out there.

As a bonus, you'll be able to work from anywhere. Take papers to your kids' lessons and classes, work on the commute to and from your primary job, or take them on vacation if you so desire.

10. Design and Sell Products With an Online Business

CNBC recently wrote about a website called Zazzle, a growing company that makes it easy for you to design and sell your own products. You can sell stickers, clothes, jewelry, accessories, housewares, office products, art, food, and more. This site is not a listing site like eBay. You sell through a store you set up on their site or your website. The goods are made-to-order, cutting out the huge fees associated with inventory and fulfillment.

11. Temporary Tattoo Artist

Provide a fun and unique service at parties and community events with temporary tattoos. A temporary tattoo artist will surely be a hit by allowing customers to let loose and be creative.

A significant advantage to this business is that you don’t need specialized equipment to get started. This keeps your startup costs low. You can learn how to apply these impermanent markings by watching YouTube videos. You can find inexpensive supplies at the Oriental Trading Company or create your own.

12. Professional Organizer

If you like working with people and love finding new ways to keep things organized, it might be time to become a professional organizer. Help your clients bring order to their lives by creating a system that keeps everything in its place in their homes, offices, and filing systems. WikiHow has some useful tips for getting started in an organization business.

You can use social media to promote your services and make it easier for people to find you. Most people can use a little help organizing their lives and creating new business opportunities for you.

13. Run Errands

Busy moms, shift workers, sick or injured people, and people who work nine to five, all need help from time to time getting things done. An easy business to start is running errands in your community. All you need to do is offer your service on a person-to-person job website such as TaskRabbit or use social media.

You can start this business part-time during school hours and on weekends, which makes it an easy business to get started shortly.

14. Landscaping

Do you dream of working outdoors? If so, landscaping is one of the low-cost business ideas you might want to try. A pickup truck, lawnmower, weed eater, and some shovels may be all you need to get started. Offer to mow lawns, pull weeds, mulch flowers, or tend a vegetable garden.

Social media can be a great way to get started with this business because if you post before and after pictures of your work, it can really help get new customers interested.

15. Flea Market Flipper

Is bargain hunting your jam? If you can’t pass up a good yard sale and you know a good deal when you see one, flipping might be a good business for you. You might even contemplate starting a recycling business.

Flea market flipping is also a good option for a teen looking for a job. Dabbling in the world of used goods has its benefits, not to mention it can be fun. Find your favorite items at flea markets near school, or ask your parents to take you on the weekends.

16. Virtual Assistant

A virtual assistant can make anywhere between $10 and $100 an hour, depending on your level of expertise. Nowadays, virtual assistants perform various tasks, from simple data entry to social media management and website maintenance.

To start your own business, you’ll need to set up a website, a place where you can advertise your services.

17. Car Detailing

Another easy business idea is car detailing. For about $400, you can buy all the necessary supplies to start washing vehicles. Depending on where you live, you might need a garage to work in.

Or if it’s not practical to have your business in a garage, there are plenty of other options. Some people like to work out of their driveways, designated parking spaces, or rent a garage.

Businesses like this don’t require much startup capital, and they provide great rates for customers. Once you get started, you can build up your clientele with social media and grow your business without too much trouble. You don't need to work for anyone else when you have these great business ideas at your fingertips. For example, if you want $1,000 per week working part-time, it is possible with a business like this!

18. Dog Groomer

If you have a soft spot for furry friends, you may do well as a dog groomer. It's important to take the time to properly groom dogs. You may need a few years of practical experience before moving forward with starting your own business, but it's a great way to make money on the side or turn it into a full-time enterprise.

19. Bookkeeper

One of the best small business ideas to work from home is bookkeeping. Get paid to help companies keep track of payroll and spending. The average salary of a bookkeeper is about $40,000. Here are steps you can take to become a bookkeeper.

If you enjoy math and finance, this might be an excellent way to make money from home. If you want to go the technical route, consider taking some courses in QuickBooks to learn how to keep financial records for small businesses.

20. Clean Houses or Businesses

Cleaning is one of the most profitable types of small business out there. You can also consider starting a cleaning business with friends. This way you can all together to take on more clients.

Many cleaners charge a flat fee depending on the size of the house and the number of occupants. The scope of the work is covered with each new client before any work begins. This business can offer decent flexibility; you can choose the days you want to work and how many clients you want.

21. Bed and Breakfast

If you enjoy hosting guests, a bed and breakfast might be a perfect small business. Build new friendships with your guests and increase your income simultaneously. By offering various room options and amenities, you can build a reputation for being the go-to place in your community.

You will need to purchase some basic furniture and other supplies, but once that is done, you can start getting more reservations every day. A bed and breakfast may require some work on your part, but it can be one of the most fulfilling careers around.

22. Blogger

Making money as a blogger is hugely satisfying. It’s a great way to get paid for creativity and sharing ideas. Find a niche you love, and start a website that covers topics related to that niche. You can make income via affiliate marketing, running ads on your site, and through subscription services.

If you're not ready to jump into blogging, you might want to try creating YouTube videos to earn affiliate income. Here's a guide to help you get started with your first video.

23. Freelance Writer

Writing is a passion for many, whether short stories, novels, or something else. While you may think you’ll never be able to make money writing a great novel in your spare time, several freelance writing opportunities can earn you extra spending money while doing what you love.

Some of the most popular ways to earn money for your writing include:

Freelance writer for a local paper or magazine

Proofreader, copy editor, or general fact-checker

Technical writer

Resume writer for others looking to make a big career change

There are many freelance writing opportunities if you know where to look, so do your research and explore the many possibilities available.

24. Interior Design

Do you have a knack for picking the perfect colors and furniture pieces to create a room that’s just as warm as it is welcoming? Many people would pay you to visit their homes and help them decorate.

Interior design may not be your first thought as a small business, but some clients are waiting for you to make their homes beautiful.

Many people will suggest using Facebook or other online options to build your clientele, but it’s far better to ask around and find out what decorating services your community needs. Your best bet will likely be speaking with friends and family about their future decorating needs, but don’t neglect word-of-mouth advertising.

Word travels quickly in many small towns, and once you get the ball rolling, it will be easier than ever to drum up business.

25. Social Media Influencer

Now, this may seem like a stretch, but there are more opportunities than ever for you to become a social media influencer and use your personal brand to earn extra money either through direct sales or affiliate marketing. Many people start out promoting products they love on their Facebook page or other social media sites and then discover that they can earn even more money if they sign up with an affiliate marketing firm.

Affiliate marketing firms will allow you to promote their products on your social media sites and in return, you’ll get a percentage of each sale made through your unique referral link. If it sounds simple, that’s because it can be, but there are many pitfalls that you’ll need to avoid if you want to maximize your profits.

Regular posts with affiliate marketing links can quickly turn off many of your followers, so it’s important that you only post when you have something relevant and helpful to say.

26. Life Coach

Do you have an overflowing number of friends who seem to be coming to you for advice on everything from dating to finances?

If so, it might be time to consider the business idea of becoming a life coach. This can be one of the more difficult professions to master because you’ll need to be a master at listening and asking the right questions.

Your job will naturally be to take your advice and personalize it for each client, but you can also make money by selling several coaching packages or one-on-one sessions. Many start by offering their services per session, which can help you build up your clientele before you launch into full-time life coaching.

Make sure to do plenty of market research before you jump in head first, as some of these professions are more lucrative than others.

27. Create an Online Course

One of the best business ideas is to create your own online course. You can teach just about anything if you put your mind to it and there are plenty of people out there willing to pay for high-quality training that they can access from their computer or smartphone.

An advantage of creating your own course is that you don’t have to share the profits with anyone else. Plus, you can promote your class and drive more traffic to your website through affiliate links and social media platforms.

28. Food Service

If you enjoy cooking and working with food, then this is a small business idea you should consider. You can start from home or a commercial space in your area.

A catering company might be another option if you want to work in the food industry but don't have the time or interest in working directly with customers.

If you enjoy cooking for others, then a personal chef business is a great option. You can cook for people on special occasions or even offer cooking classes to show others your skills.

You may want to focus on a certain cuisine, such as French or Italian. You should also consider baking and providing desserts if that's something you're good at.

And don't forget the social media aspect of this business: take pictures of your finished dishes and post them on Facebook or Instagram for all your future clients to see. You can even offer cooking lessons through social media, which may be an easier way to get potential customers interested in what you're offering.

29. Sell on Etsy

If you love crafting and making beautiful things, you may want to open an Etsy store. You can make various products and sell them on the popular e-commerce marketplace.

The great thing about opening an Etsy shop is that you don't necessarily need a huge following to be successful. If you make a quality product and price it competitively, you'll likely sell enough for a decent profit.

Etsy does take a portion of the sales from each transaction, but if you stick with it, you can easily build up an audience that trusts your brand and makes future purchases. This is one of the best business ideas for stay-at-home moms who love to craft.

30. Open an Online Store

Have you ever thought about opening your own online store? If you have a knack for business and love to sell, then an online store may be a great small business idea. You can sell just about anything on the web these days—from your homemade crafts to cute outfits or even hair accessories—and you can earn a pretty substantial amount of money per sale.

You can sell anything from clothing items to household gadgets through a company like Shopify. It doesn't cost much at all to get started with Shopify, and if you're willing to put the time into building your business, it could turn out to be a great investment.

Additional Business Ideas for Women:

Interior Design Dog Walking Sell On Amazon Laundry Business Rental Business Graphic Design Real Estate Publicist Wedding Planning Fashion Design Massage Therapy Pet Business Web Design Travel Agency Public Relations Consulting Brand Ambassadorship SEO Consulting And Strategy Freelance coding Antique or thrift shop ATM Business

What To Consider Before Starting Your Own Business

There are a few things to consider before starting your own business. Examine the industry you will enter and what kind of competition there is in that field. It’s also important to consider how much money it will cost you, what skills you will need, and who you might be able to work with.

You want to ensure you can compete in the market before entering it. The best way to do this is to research other businesses in your industry. Look at companies like yours and see how they are marketing themselves. Look into their prices, what type of clientele they attract, and if their pricing or services are better than yours.

Look over your experience. If you’re selling consulting services, for example, do you have experience in that area? Do you have enough contacts, knowledge, and skills to give the best advice possible within this industry?

If there are already businesses like yours, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t start your own. Perhaps you can offer something different than what’s currently available. It might mean that you specialize in a certain area or that you can provide better service for less money.

Administrative service is the most commonly outsourced job on freelance websites like Upwork and Freelancer, with billions of dollars spent on this type of work every year. This presents a huge opportunity for women who want to start their own businesses and work remotely.

Another option is content and copywriting, which is projected to be a billion-dollar industry this year. If you’re good at writing and love doing it, this could be a viable business option. The options are really endless when it comes to starting your own business as a woman. These top 40+ ideas should give you a good starting point but don’t hesitate to think outside the box. Good luck!

The Bottom Line

Starting your own business is a great way to increase your income while doing something you genuinely enjoy. It can also create additional revenue to help support your family if times get tough, even if it's just a side business. Hopefully, this list of female-friendly business ideas has motivated you to start your journey to becoming an entrepreneur! With some planning and dedication, you'll be on your way to building a business you are truly proud of!