Best Cameron Monaghan Movies, TV Shows, and Games Ranked

Cameron Monaghan bided his time for years, taking smaller roles in TV series and kids shows. His career changed with his stint as Ian Gallagher on Shameless, which paved the way for a more prosperous and impressive career. Since then, Monaghan appeared in many different movies, TV shows, and even video games.

Fans will find the best Cameron Monaghan movies, TV shows, and games of all time ranked below. These properties represent the best performances from Monaghan across live-action and even digital experiences alike. Fans who want to see his most robust roles to date should check out the best Cameron Monaghan movies, TV shows, and games below.

1. Shameless (2011-2021)

Cameron Monaghan catapulted to fame with his role as Ian Gallagher in this darker and often depressing look at a broken family. Ian Gallagher, in particular, stands out as one of the most engrossing of the six children being raised by an alcoholic and neglectful single father.

His evolving performance over the seasons shows the most range of Monaghan’s skills and proves his status as one of the actors to keep an eye out for in the future.

2. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (2023)

The sequel to the 2019 Star Wars video game elevates the formula and improves upon everything, from gameplay to the worlds players visit to even the story and characters. Cameron Monaghan’s Cal Kestis feels pushed to his limit with a much more emotional and impactful tale that resonates well with the audience. It feels worth experiencing, even for non-video game fans.

3. My Love Affair with Marriage (2022)

This underrated animated drama follows a girl who finds the fairy tales and stories she learned about as a child don’t work in the real world about being a woman. It showcases acceptance and female empowerment in an incredible way with odd but fascinating animation. Of all Cameron Monaghan movies, this one is the most unique

4. Reign of the Supermen (2019)

This animated DC film follows Cameron Monaghan as Superboy. He carries the film well as the lead who has to deal with the new Cyborg Superman who appears following the death of the real Superman. It features stellar animation and some engaging action sequences, and certainly stands out as one of the most fun Cameron Monaghan movies.

5. Gotham (2015-2019)

The DC TV series take on a prequel about the city of Gotham before Bruce Wayne becomes Batman. It feels a bit boring and lackluster in its plot at times. That said, Cameron Monaghan’s terrific story arcs as the wild and unpredictable Jerome Valeska elevated the show to its peak.

6. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019)

Cameron Monaghan showed the potential of performances in video games with this Star Wars game. It has excellent gameplay and a high level of challenge, but the surprising story feels anchored by Monaghan’s emotional fight against the Empire hunting him down.

7. The Giver (2014)

This dystopian future tale fails to deliver on the excellent source material, but it represents a passable attempt to bring the tale to the silver screen. It has some predictable elements in its near-perfect society, but it elevates the tale through acting from characters like Monaghan’s Asher.

8. Jamie Marks Is Dead (2014)

This horror thriller follows Cameron Monaghan as a teenager who befriends a classmate who passed away at the hands of a possible murderer. It takes a while to get going, but the spooky imagery and moments lead to a fascinating story.

9. The Year of Spectacular Men (2017)

This mature drama follows a young adult and the various romantic relationships and drama she gets into. It has a fun cast and a believable script full of a nice mix of genuine laughs and enjoyable romance. Monaghan, in particular, shows his charming side.

10. Click (2006)

Cameron Monaghan gives an intriguing supporting role in this Adam Sandler family film about a magical remote, which gives Sandler’s Michael a chance to control time. It leads to a predictable but enjoyable tale of family and what matters the most in life.

11. Another Harvest Moon (2009)

Monaghan plays a tiny but intimate and meaningful role in this heartfelt drama about an older man in a nursing home who wishes to bring about his end. It explores the characters’ lives well, even if the performances feel a bit mixed at times.

12. Vampire Academy (2014)

This weird blend of Twilight but with even more melodrama and teen angst feels like immortal Mean Girls. The drama feels a bit too cliché, considering the supernatural aspects of these vampiric teenagers, but it still remains action-packed and entertaining.

13. Shattered (2022)

This gory and violent take on romance sees Cameron Monaghan take on the role of a rich guy who falls for the charming mistress Sky, played well by Lilly Krug. The two engage in a thrilling and sometimes startling journey of Sky’s true motives in their relationship.

14. Paradise Highway (2022)

This crime thriller attempts the classic theme of a person going on a chase to save a couple of innocent people from being trafficked across the country. Even with its stellar cast, including Morgan Freeman, it feels far too predictable in its story events.

15. Prom (2011)

Monaghan plays a backseat role in this goofy and sometimes endearing but also awkward look at the most important dance of a high school student’s career. It falls flat in some of its ensemble storylines but feels enjoyable for a single watch, at least.

16. Amityville: The Awakening (2017)

This reimagining of the classic horror franchise doesn’t quite land as well as it could in terms of frights and story. It follows a mom who takes her three kids to the infamous house to use its powers to bring back her son from a coma.

17. Anthem of a Teenage Prophet (2018)

Monaghan puts on a powerful performance, which feels let down by the unimpressive script. The story about a teenager who predicts the death of his best friend doesn’t quite reach the emotional heights of its potential.

18. Mall (2014)

This movie should come with a trauma warning for anyone who chooses to watch it today. It handles its challenging and heartbreaking material about five people coming together in the middle of a horrific attack without the care necessary for the premise.

19. Safe Harbor (2009)

An older couple stops their vacation to deal with some mischievous teens in this cliché and middling family drama. Monaghan feels like one of the few bright spots in the cast, but it lacks any impact or meaningful lessons for its story.

20. The Three Investigators and the Secret of the Skeleton Island (2007)

Cameron Monaghan plays Bob, one of the three kid detectives who go on a mission to find the truth of a creepy island. The idea sounds fun, but the overall execution disappoints in terms of its mediocre script and boring action.

21. The Three Investigators and the Secret of Terror Castle (2009)

This family adventure sequel takes the trio of investigative teens to a new location with a scary castle this time around. Despite the more interesting setting, it pretty much matches its predecessor in every way in terms of lackluster script and spooky imagery.