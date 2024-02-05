The 24 Best Camping Destinations for 2024, According to Campspot

If you’re starting to feel trapped in the endless loop of the daily grind, it’s probably time to break free from the mold. That buzzing alarm, the daily commute, school nights, sporting events with the kids, grocery shopping–it can all feel a bit like running nowhere fast in a hamster wheel.

But here's your escape plan: swap the daily grind for a chance to unwind. Trade your screen glare for starlight and your coffee cup for a campfire–well, maybe bring the coffee along for the ride.

Campspot recently revealed their top twenty-four campground destinations for 2024; we’ve got the scoop on it. All you need to do is start packing and get ready to hit the open road.

1. The Cove Pub Campground – Inverness, Florida

If you're looking for a camping experience that perfectly mixes nature with a touch of modern comfort, set your sights on The Cove Pub Campground in Inverness, Florida. This place is a little slice of paradise, full of luxuriant surroundings and a peaceful lake that just calms the soul.

But what really sets it apart is the on-site pub. It's not every day you find a campground with its own social hub like this. The spot is excellent for families or just as good if you fly solo. The general vibe here strikes the perfect balance between relaxing and engaging. The best time to head down is spring. Florida's weather is just right during the springtime, and the blooming scenery is a bonus. Trust us; it's worth the trip.

2. Oak Forest RV Resort – Austin, Texas

If you're ever in Austin and crave a luxury camping trip, Oak Forest RV Resort is your go-to spot. This isn't your average campground–think top-notch facilities like swimming pools, a fitness center, and even a dog park for your most prestigious four-legged family members.

The campground is a hit for its blend of comfort and natural beauty–and the amenities are only the start. The oak trees here are stunning and create a natural canopy for relaxation. We’d recommend getting out to this spot in the fall. The Texas heat mellows out, and the oak forest's changing leaves are a sight to behold.

3. Pleasant Hill Campground – Acadia National Park

When you're looking for a camping adventure that's both scenic and serene, look no further than Pleasant Hill Campground near Acadia National Park. It's a real gem. Tucked away in some of Maine’s most picturesque wilderness, this campground offers the authentic outdoors experience with all the comfort of well-maintained facilities.

The proximity to Acadia means you're just a stone's throw from some of the most breathtaking hikes and views. But what we love most about it is the sense of peace you get being so close to nature. It's ideal for families and nature enthusiasts alike. The best time to visit is summer. The weather is perfect for exploring the park and soaking in the area's natural beauty.

4. Pecan Park – Jacksonville, Florida

Pecan Park is the place to be if you're heading to Jacksonville and looking for a unique camping experience–and it’s far more than just a campground. You’ll be delighted to find a tranquil and inviting setting between the sprawling pecan trees. But what's interesting is its location–right next to a flea market for a taste of local culture and shopping.

It's a certifiable hit if you love combining outdoor adventures with a bit of urban exploration. Families love it here, especially for the blend of nature and entertainment. The ideal time to visit is likely spring or early fall. The Florida weather is perfect–not too hot or cold–and the pecan trees are just beautiful.

5. Sundial RV Park – Peoria, Arizona

For those drawn to the allure of the desert, Sundial RV Park in Peoria is a standout choice. This campground embodies a blend of beautiful desert, giving way to breathtaking sunsets. What makes Sundial unique is not just its scenic beauty but how it connects you with the vastness of the desert.

The facilities might be basic, but the experience of watching the sky change colors as the sun dips below the horizon is truly extraordinary. Plan your trip during the cooler months, from late fall to early spring. The weather is perfect for daytime explorations and nighttime stargazing.

6. Indian Mound Fish Camp – Oak Hill, Florida

If you're a fan of fishing and camping, Indian Mound Fish Camp in Oak Hill is an absolute must-visit. This campground sits right on the Intracoastal Waterway, offering easy access to some of the best fishing spots in the area. The combination of great fishing and a relaxing vibe that makes this location uniquely special.

The camp is top-rated among families and fishing enthusiasts for its friendly atmosphere and scenic surroundings. Aim for a visit in the early fall or late spring when the conditions are just right to catch the best of the weather and the fishing season.

7. Sun Outdoors Key Largo – Key Largo, Florida

Sun Outdoors Key Largo is a tropical paradise if you’re seeking a blend of adventure and relaxation. This premium campground features the quintessential tropical setting full of waterfront activities. From kayaking and paddleboarding to simply lounging by the pool, there's something for everyone.

The vibe here is laid-back yet luxurious, making it perfect to enjoy the outdoors without forgoing comfort. It's especially popular with families and couples looking for a quick and easy escape. The location and ever-lasting ocean breeze make it a year-round destination, but if you're looking for the best weather without the crowds, aim for the shoulder seasons in late spring or early fall.

8. Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge – Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge is located on the doorstep of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This campground marries the rustic charm of the Smokies with the comforts of a top-tier camping resort. Think cozy fire pits, scenic walking paths, and a welcoming community atmosphere.

It's the perfect base camp for exploring the natural wonders of the national park during the day and enjoying a comfortable, friendly environment in the evenings. Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge offers a memorable experience year-round. However, with its spectacular display of autumn foliage, the fall season is particularly magical and not to be missed.

9. Keylime Bay RV Resort – Tampa, Florida

Keylime Bay RV Resort brings you an authentically refreshing camping experience. This tropical oasis is perfect for you if you’re an RV enthusiast looking to blend sunny relaxation with outdoor activities. Its pristine swimming pools and many amenities make it like a slice of paradise on wheels.

The resort's location also means you're just a hop, skip, and jump away from Tampa's best attractions, including beautiful beaches and cultural hotspots. While it's a fantastic year-round destination thanks to Florida's mild climate, the best time to visit is spring or fall, when the weather is perfect for exploring the city and relaxing by the pool.

10. Sun Outdoors Arches Gateway – Arches National Park

Sun Outdoors Arches Gateway near the stunning Arches National Park is a camper's dream. This campground is all about location, location, location, location! It's literally your front-row seat to some of the most awe-inspiring natural arches and red rock formations in the world.

But it's not just the proximity to the park that makes it special; the campground offers a comfortable and inviting base with all the amenities you need to recharge after a day of exploration. We recommend visiting in the spring or fall when the temperatures are mild and outdoor desert adventures are more enjoyable.

11. Anthony Lake Campground – Anthony, Kansas

Anthony Lake Campground is a full-fledged recreational compound. The 153-acre lake at its heart invites a plethora of activities, from boating and fishing to serene lakeside camping and hiking. This destination isn't shy about amenities either, boasting a well-equipped trailer park, picnic areas, playgrounds, sand volleyball courts, and horseshoe pits.

From an amphitheater to the Bow Hunter Club Range, it's a destination that caters to every type of outdoor lover. There’s even a nine-hole golf course for lovers of the game. We think the best times to visit are spring through fall when you can fully enjoy outdoor activities amidst the beautiful Kansas countryside.

12. Mesa Sunset RV Resort – Mesa, Arizona

Mesa Sunset RV Resort is an oasis if you love the RV lifestyle with a touch of luxury. This resort truly lets you enjoy the grandeur of the Arizona desert in style. Its spacious sites, state-of-the-art facilities, and a calendar packed with social activities make it far more than just a place to park your RV.

If you like amenities like heated pools, fitness centers, and putting greens, this is the spot for you. But what's truly remarkable is the simple desert backdrop. We recommend hitting this spot during the mild winter when the weather is ideal for exploring local attractions or simply relaxing and enjoying the resort.

13. Oak Hollow Campground – High Point, North Carolina

Oak Hollow Campground is a quaint retreat embodying the charm and tranquility of the Carolina countryside. This campground offers shaded sites that provide a cool, serene camping experience. The spot is particularly known for its spacious layout, giving you plenty of room to spread out and enjoy your privacy.

The area's natural beauty is perfect for fishing, kayaking, or just a peaceful afternoon by the water. The gentle hum of wildlife and the rustling leaves create a soothing backdrop, ideal for disconnecting and recharging. We suggest visiting during the spring and fall when the weather is mild and the changing leaves provide a stunning display of colors.

14. Buttonwood Inlet RV Resort – Cortez, Florida

Buttonwood Inlet RV Resort is the perfect spot for travelers looking to enjoy the sunshine and seaside charm of the Gulf Coast. This cozy resort sports a friendly atmosphere and prime location–just a stone's throw from the crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches that make Sarasota a paradise for beach lovers.

This camping resort offers a range of amenities to make your stay comfortable, including full hook-up sites, a swimming pool, and easy access to local attractions. To make the most of your visit, we advise heading over in the cooler, less crowded months of late fall and early spring. The weather during those particular times is ideal for enjoying the resort and the surrounding Sarasota area.

15. Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key – Summerland Key, Florida

Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key is just a short drive from the highly sought-after streets of Key West–and this tropical paradise welcomes you with or without your RV. The waterfront sites provide amazing views of the area’s clear blue waters and spectacular sunsets. You’ll also find amenities like a swimming pool, marina, and easy access to snorkeling, kayaking, and fishing.

So you know it's an especially appealing location if you enjoy water sports. The friendly and welcoming atmosphere makes it a great place to take your whole family or enjoy a lovely couple’s retreat. We suggest heading down during the winter and early spring when the weather is warm and sunny. It’s a great place to escape, especially when coming from colder climates.

16. Santa Cruz Redwoods RV Resort – Pinnacles National Park

You’ll find the Santa Cruz Redwoods RV Resort near Pinnacles National Park. This vacation destination offers a unique camping experience surrounded by ancient redwoods. Upon arrival, you can experience nature's grandeur and modern amenities. Plus, the towering redwoods create a natural cathedral, offering a tranquil and awe-inspiring setting for your stay.

The resort is well-equipped with full hook-up sites and reasonably close to Pinnacles National Park's stunning rock formations and trails. We recommend visiting during spring or fall when the weather is mild, and the natural scenery is most radiant.

17. Greenbrier Campground – Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Greenbrier Campground lives in the heart of Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains. This tranquil retreat features stunning riverfront sites, where the gentle sounds of flowing water create an authentically peaceful ambiance. The campground is surrounded by forest, offering ample opportunities for hiking, wildlife spotting, and simply embracing the great outdoors.

Modern amenities like a private swimming hole and recreational areas cater to the budding adventure-seeker in you but leave space to relax and unwind. The warm and welcoming community vibe puts the cherry on top of this unique camping experience. We advise trekking toward Greenbrier Campground during the spring and fall months.

18. Ocean Grove RV Resort – St. Augustine, Florida

Ocean Grove RV Resort in St. Augustine is a coastal hideaway offering the perfect mashup of beachside bliss and historical charm. This resort gives you direct access to the sandy beaches of the Atlantic Ocean, making it an optimal destination to catch a tan.

Beyond the beach, St. Augustine's rich history and cultural attractions are just a short drive away. Ocean Grove has a wide range of facilities, including a pool, fitness center, and various recreational areas catering to all ages and interests. To experience the best of Florida's sunny weather and avoid the peak tourist seasons, consider visiting in the late spring or early fall.

19. Base Camp at Golden Gate Canyon – Black Hawk, Colorado

Base Camp at Golden Gate Canyon brings your adventuring dreams to life. It’s the perfect launchpad for exploring the natural wonders of Golden Gate Canyon State Park. The camp combines rustic charm with modern conveniences, offering a range of accommodations from tent sites to cabins.

The sense of community here is palpable, with shared fire pits and communal areas where stories and s'mores can be exchanged under the stars. The best time to visit is during the summer and early fall, when the weather is ideal for outdoor activities. Plus, during those months, the area is truly alive with color.

20. Yellowstone Hot Springs – Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone Hot Springs brings a unique and rejuvenating experience amidst the park's wild beauty. Naturally heated pools provide a serene spot for relaxation and reflection. But there is no greater sight than the contrast of the warm, mineral-rich waters against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains. It’s truly spectacular.

Hit the brakes and park your camper here when you’re ready to unwind after exploring geysers, waterfalls, and wildlife. While Yellowstone is a year-round destination, we think visiting the hot springs during the fall or spring is particularly magical. There are fewer crowds, and you have better odds of witnessing the park's seasonal transitions.

21. Sun Outdoors Central Park – Haines City, Florida

If you’re more of an urban adventurer, check out the Central Park RV Community in Haines City. It’s a tranquil space for relaxation, leisurely strolls, and outdoor activities amidst a well-known cityscape.

The park also hosts various community events and cultural performances, adding to its unique atmosphere. It might be particularly worth visiting if you’re seeking a moment of calm in the city or an opportunity to engage with Florida’s community spirit. We recommend visiting during the cooler months from October to April, when the weather is ideal for enjoying all the park offers outdoors.

22. Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Petoskey – Petoskey, Michigan

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Petoskey is a family-friendly destination combining the fun of camping with the excitement of theme park attractions. Designed with families in mind, the resort features a variety of activities and amenities that cater to all ages, from outdoor pools and water slides to mini-golf and themed weekends.

The presence of Yogi Bear and friends adds a unique and playful twist, making every stay memorable. We suggest heading over to meet Yogi during the summer when the full slate of activities and events are in motion–offering endless fun under the Michigan sun.

23. Jekyll Island Campground – Jekyll Island, Georgia

Jekyll Island Campground is part of Georgia's Golden Isles, offering a unique blend of natural beauty and historical intrigue. Set amidst the island's maritime forest and close to pristine beaches, it's a favorite for its easy access to biking paths, nature trails, and the historic landmarks of Jekyll Island.

The campground caters to various camping preferences with facilities to accommodate tents, RVs, and everything in between. The campground is especially appealing if you want to explore the outdoors, view wildlife, and enjoy the peaceful beachside atmosphere. The most ideal times to visit are spring and fall when the weather is mild. You’ll also be able to enjoy the island's beauty without the peak-season crowds.

24. Paradise by the Sea Beach RV Resort – Oceanside, California

Paradise by the Sea Beach RV Resort offers an exceptional coastal camping experience that perfectly captures the essence of Southern California's laid-back beach culture. Situated just steps from the Pacific Ocean, this resort is the only beach RV resort in the area, providing guests unparalleled access to sandy shores and ocean breezes right from their doorstep.

It's renowned for its friendly atmosphere, well-maintained facilities, and many amenities, including a heated pool, spa, and recreation room. So whether you're there to catch the perfect wave or simply relax to the sound of the surf, Paradise by the Sea is a memorable beachside retreat. The best time to visit is during the spring and fall months when the weather is ideal and the summer crowds have thinned.