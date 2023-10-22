Nostalgia Alert: 14 Best Campy Movies From the 80s and 90s

You can't beat a campy movie for a little lighthearted fun. The 1980s and 1990s delivered some of the best of these types of films. Someone on a popular online forum asked for movie fans' favorite “campy fun” sci-fi and fantasy films from the 80s and 90s. Check out the 14 best campy movies from those decades.

1. The Beastmaster (1982)

The Beastmaster may be the best example of “campy fun,” with one person calling it their favorite sword and sorcery movie. It starred Marc Singer, who was big back in the early to mid-80s.

2. Starship Troopers (1997)

Many people named Starship Troopers, with one movie fan pointing out how it combined “high craft and production value with campy acting and satire.” It doesn't get any better than that.

3. Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

When a truck driver named Jack Burton helps his friend rescue his fiancée from a mysterious gang in Chinatown, he finds himself embroiled in a mystical battle between ancient Chinese sorcery and modern-day villainy.

4. Ladyhawke (1985)

In medieval Europe, a cursed knight and a lady transformed into a hawk by day team up with a thief. Together, they must overthrow an evil bishop and break the curse that has kept them apart.

5. Labyrinth (1986)



When a young girl named Sarah wishes for her baby brother to be taken away by the Goblin King, she must navigate a fantastical labyrinth to rescue him and confront the king in his castle at the center of the maze.

6. Total Recall (1990)

In the future, a construction worker named Quaid goes on a virtual vacation to Mars, but he begins questioning his identity when the trip goes wrong. He must uncover a vast conspiracy threatening his life and the planet's fate.

7. 12 Monkeys (1995)

In a dystopian future, a prisoner is sent back in time to gather information about a virus that wiped out most of humanity. However, he soon discovers that the past is not what it seems and must race against time to prevent the outbreak before it's too late.

8. The Matrix (1999)

A computer programmer named Neo discovers that the world as he knows it is a simulation created by machines to keep humans in line, and he must join a rebellion to free humanity and take down the Matrix.

9. RoboCop (1987)

After a gang of criminals brutally murders a police officer, he is resurrected as a cyborg with superhuman strength and programmed to clean up the streets of crime-ridden Detroit.

10. Terminator (1984)

In a post-apocalyptic future, a cyborg assassin is sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor, the mother of the future resistance leader, but a soldier from the same future is also sent back to protect her and stop the Terminator at all costs.

11. Excalibur (1981)

This epic retelling of the legend of King Arthur follows his rise to power and his quest for the Holy Grail, as well as the betrayal and downfall of his trusted friend and advisor, Lancelot.

12. Legend (1985)

In a magical forest filled with unicorns and other mystical creatures, a young woman named Lily must team up with a mischievous fairy and a heroic young man to stop an evil lord and his minions from plunging the world into eternal darkness.

13. The Fifth Element (1997)

In a future world threatened by an ancient evil force, a taxi driver named Korben Dallas becomes embroiled in a quest to save humanity when a mysterious woman named Leeloo falls into his cab and turns out to be the key to defeating the ultimate evil.

14. Back to the Future (1985)

In Back to the Future, a high school student named Marty McFly is accidentally sent back in time to the 1950s. He must ensure that his teenage parents meet and fall in love so that he can be born and find a way back to the present.

Source: Reddit.