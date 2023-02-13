5 Binge-Worthy Netflix Originals That Were Cut Short

Netflix is notorious for canceling fan-favorite shows. Usually, viewers are left lost and without true resolution when this happens. However, sometimes the shows still end on a note that satisfies their fans.

Redditor u/Beau_bell asked r/netflix for some suggestions: “Looking for series that were canceled on a satisfying note, that work well as standalone and doesn't really require another season.”

Here are some canceled Netflix shows and their endings that provide some closure.

1: Away (2020)

When an astronaut takes the job to lead a crew to Mars, she must face the difficulties of leaving her family behind. The show was canceled after one season, but still ends on a satisfying note.

“The Crew ends up safely getting to Mars with all their supplies intact. The prospects look great. People back on earth get messages. The end. It works as a standalone though they intended for more seasons,” shared u/Beau_bell.

2: Another Life (2019-2021)

Do you believe in aliens? The main character in Another Life and her crew do. In fact, they're on a dangerous mission to identify extraterrestrial technology on earth.

By the end of the third season, “The extraterrestrial threat has ended and everyone is back safe on earth. Future appears bright with more space travel in sight. Canceled but ended neatly tied up,” wrote u/Beau_belle.

3: Sense8 (2015-2018)

Sense8 follows eight strangers from around the world who suddenly find themselves able to read each others' thoughts. The show was a fan favorite but was canceled after 2 seasons. In 2018, Netflix created a movie to give fans an ending to their favorite show.

“We were lucky to have a movie to tell the ending, and even though it felt rushed, we got it. Many argue it was fan service but like that's the point, the movie happened because the fans campaigned for it,” said u/shangfic.

4: Dead to Me (2019-2022)

This dark comedy is about a grieving widow who, with the help of an unlikely friend from her support group, searches for revenge against her husband's killer. It was canceled after season 3.

“Dead to Me was perfect, in my opinion. A lot of people weren’t happy with the ending, but I thought it was very apropos and poignant, without giving away too much,” shared u/Sketcha_2000.

5: Marianne (2019)

Marianne is a French horror TV series about a horror writer with vivid nightmares who returns to her hometown to discover that maybe the monsters in her dreams are more real than she thought. It was canceled after one season.

“I was upset that it didn't get a second season but glad that everything tied up in the end,” said u/TheDreamingFae.

