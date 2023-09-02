Ultimate Movie Checklist: 25 Best “I Can’t Believe You’ve Never Seen That” Films

There are some movies everyone should see if they're a film lover. Here are 25 movies you should watch if you're passionate about films or don't want to be left out of conversations with other cinephiles. How many of these have you seen?

1. The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather is undeniably revered as one of the most iconic movies ever. For many, it is a must-see film because of its gritty story, sensational performances, and memorable dialogue. And most cinephiles online agree that the sequel is just as essential and fantastic as the first one, so watch both!

2. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

One of the most popular movies from Steven Spielberg, E.T. is considered a must-watch for many reasons. From adorable young Drew Barrymore to the emotional ending to the advanced effects, it was an instant classic. While people view it as a kid's movie, I still adore it as an adult.

3. The Shining (1980)

I'm guilty of shaming people who haven't seen The Shining, as I think it's Stanley Kubrick's greatest film, and it lives rent-free in my mind. While it might not be Stephen King's favorite flick, as he's publicly groaned about it, it's undoubtedly one of my favorites!

4. Alien (1979)

Alien is older than many people realize, which can deter the younger generations from watching it. But according to one movie forum, that is no excuse! I probably watch Alien at least once a year and find Ellen Ripley to be one of the most sensational and fearless female characters ever conceived. No matter how old you are, it's a chilling, thrilling, must-watch movie.

5. The Dark Knight (2008)

I know this is somewhat of an unpopular opinion, but superhero movies don't impress me, usually. The Dark Knight is a beautiful exception, as Christopher Nolan delivers a stunning and riveting movie that captivates you from the first scene to the last.

6. Independence Day (1996)

Independence Day is a marvelous movie about what humanity does when a violent alien attack is approaching. The intertwined stories, superb performances, excellent dialogue, and exciting effects reel you in, offering an emotional and fun thrill ride that leaves you wanting more.

7. Die Hard (1988)

Many people list Die Hard as their favorite Christmas movie, but I'll watch it any time of the year. Bruce Willis gives a gripping performance that is lovable but still serious, and the villain, played by Alan Rickman, is equally as memorable and impactful. By the end of watching it, you'll have your shoes off, looking for vents to crawl through.

8. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction is from the brilliant and disturbed mind of Quentin Tarantino and many consider it his best film. While the movie is not everyone's cup of tea, the iconic scenes, wild plot, and top-notch performances mean you should watch it at least once.

9. Titanic (1997)

Some people may think Titanic is overrated or too mushy to be exciting. And those people are wrong. If you haven't seen it, you need to! Yes, the boat sinks, but trust me, James Cameron crafted a magnificent movie that hits all the right notes.

10. The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix is a mind-blowing movie that leaves you feeling like you know something special — like now you have inside information on the system. Are we living in a simulation? Could you stop a bullet with your mind? Probably not, so don't try. But watching this movie will give you a strange feeling and stir some existential questions. Plus, the cinematography and performances are impeccable.

11. Casablanca (1942)

Not everyone likes to watch old, black-and-white movies, but if you're going to make an exception, let it be Casablanca. This unbelievably romantic yet complex movie has some of the most iconic lines of all time. It leaves you teeming with nuanced emotions and love for the characters, who don't all get a happy ending.

12. Jaws (1975)

Without watching Jaws, you can't fully appreciate the genius that is Steven Spielberg and understand the weight of those unforgettable two notes of music. This movie always creates a deep pit in my stomach when you can feel the shark lurking around the characters.

13. Citizen Kane (1941)

Citizen Kane is considered one of the best films ever created, and most cinephiles agree. However, I won't shame anyone if they want to skip this slow-paced, depressing tale about a disgustingly wealthy and unfaithful man. From a filmmaking perspective, it's poignant and impeccable, but as a casual viewer, it can feel dry and painful.

14. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

I know watching old black-and-white movies can feel like a chore, but It's a Wonderful Life is a film that leaves you with a feeling of peace and happiness. The journey can feel depressing and stressful, but the end ties the story up in a pleasant bow and stirs gratitude in viewers that I always welcome.

15. Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump is one of the most fun and most emotional movies that's a must-see. Tom Hanks' performance is unmatched and endearing. Robin Wright and Sally Field also deliver raw performances that pull at your heartstrings. It's a humorous, intense, sweet, and charming movie that is hard not to enjoy.

16. The Goonies (1985)

The Goonies tells the story of a scrappy gang of kids who go on a treasure hunt to find fabled gold to save their town from evil developers. It was the start for a handful of stars, including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, and more.

17. The Graduate (1967)

Even if you know the plot of The Graduate, you still have to watch it to understand the gravity of the wild events. It's a raw look at how love and societal expectations can be at odds and how young men can make dumb decisions. It leaves you with an uneasy and complex feeling that cinephiles love to analyze.

18. Kill Bill (2003)

Kill Bill is a brutally violent film with amazing choreography and dialogue. Tarantino creates an aesthetically pleasing world and fills it with terrifying and aggressive characters who all have rich backstories and complex relationships. Uma Thurman is sensational and you root for her wounded character from the very beginning.

19. Psycho (1960)

Psycho is probably Alfred Hitchcock's most famous film. It tells the terrifying story of a young woman who checks into a motel only to find out the owner is a deranged man keeping his dead mother in the fruit cellar. This unsettling film is, in my opinion, one of the best horror films ever made.

20. The Sound of Music (1965)

The Sound of Music is a delightful film with catchy music and lovable characters. While it's mostly cheery, it also tackles serious situations concerning the Nazis and WWII, making for a riveting movie that entertains you in a myriad of ways.

21. Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

If you've never seen Star Wars, you've likely been shamed for it. While not everyone is in love with the Star Wars franchise, it is so culturally significant that it's worth watching, even if you don't love sci-fi movies. And, it's fun to hear those iconic lines that everyone knows!

22. Scream (1996)

Scream is such a fantastic horror movie, with a twinge of humor and a unique tone that changed the genre forever. To me, the first 10 minutes when Drew Barrymore, Hollywood's it-girl at the time, is violently killed will always be one of the most shocking and impactful opening scenes of a movie.

23. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard of Oz is a must-watch movie because of how culturally significant and aesthetically pleasing it is. Judy Garland is adorable and enchanting, and her supporting actors are just as marvelous. If you don't want to watch it for the lively music and stunning set, watch it for the dark easter eggs the internet loves.

24. The Breakfast Club (1985)

I think most John Hughes films are must-watches, but The Breakfast Club is definitely the most essential. From the soundtrack to the acting to the writing, everything about it is unique and evocative, whether it makes you laugh or cry. Intertwined with humorous scenes and lines is the raw pain that many teenagers feel.

25. Mean Girls (2004)

Tina Fey's Mean Girls is one of the funniest and most relatable movies for anyone who survived high school, especially young girls. It highlights how cliques, popularity, and rumors can destroy someone's high school experience, and the number of hilarious one-liners is unmatched.

Source: Reddit.