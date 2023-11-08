The Capcom of today, formed in 1983 in Japan, focused on electronic video games. The company has many decades under its belt at this point, which provides a healthy history of video game franchises and titles.

This makes figuring out the best Capcom games of all time quite challenging. But from Resident Evil to Street Fighter, Ace Attorney to Monster Hunter, fans of the video game publisher will find the best Capcom games of all time ranked below.

1. Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 not only commands the title of the strongest game in the series but also one of the greatest video games of all time in general. It blends together action and horror so well, with the right mix of the two.

Its remake version also updates the graphics to an extraordinary level, which puts it on a pedestal no other Capcom game touches.

2. Monster Hunter World

The best-selling Capcom game of all time also remains one of the most impressive. Though other games in the Monster Hunter series released after it, World remains the prime example of this idea working the best. It defined the series for millions of players due to its massive setting to explore, hub areas, and swift action combat, making it one of the best Capcom games ever.

3. Street Fighter 2

Even many years after its release in 1991, this game still receives new versions to this day, with the likes of The Final Challengers on Nintendo Switch. This game tops the list when it comes to the most important, influential, and best fighting video games of all time.

4. Mega Man X Legacy Collection

For some Mega Man fans, the X titles feature the best gameplay and graphics. This rings true in this collection of the first four in this action platforming series with its sharp visuals, tight controls, and exceptional powers that players use in unforgettable levels.

5. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

This spin-off collection of the classic attorney visual novel series features Phoenix Wright’s ancestor in 19th-century Great Britain. The beautiful industrial setting pairs well with some of the finest cases, characters, and stories in the series. These two games in this collection somehow triumph over the main series as one of the best Capcom games.

6. Okami HD

Okami feels like Capcom’s own take on The Legend of Zelda in everything but name alone. Players take the role of the god Amaterasu in wolf form and travel around a picturesque world, completing puzzles and battling enemies using the fascinating paintbrush system.

7. Resident Evil 2 Remake

The original second game in the beloved survival horror series had intriguing ideas but messy execution with the PS1’s hardware. The remake realizes the true potential of its concepts with detailed visuals, controls that work well, and some of the spookiest moments in gaming history, cementing it as one of the best Capcom games.

8. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

This fourth mainline game in the courtroom drama adventure visual novel series feels like one of the most impactful. It takes a departure from the previous games with a likable new main character in Apollo, who must defend Phoenix Wright. It also has the most robust soundtrack in any Capcom game ever.

9. Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man remains one of the mascots of Capcom for a reason, with all of the amazing 2D action platformer games in his series. But instead of picking one game to represent this series, players have the chance to grab this collection and check out all of the strongest titles, and some of the best Capcom games ever.

10. The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Believe it or not, Capcom dived even into Nintendo’s own games library and created a unique take on the beloved Zelda franchise. Some may even argue The Minish Cap remains one of the strongest 2D games in the series with its stunning cel-shaded style and incredible dungeons.

11. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

This exceptional spin-off game takes the classic monsters like the Rathalos and Nargacuga and lets players collect them like Pokémon. This results in a turn-based battle system, which revolves around a rock-paper-scissors formula. The colorful and gorgeous world full of monsters to collect feels like one of the best Capcom games.

12. Street Fighter 6

The sixth entry in the greatest fighting game series of all time revolutionizes the standardized gameplay. New mechanics and additions to the formula add depth unlike before and change how matches go. Better yet, it also adds an open-world storyline, which boosts the player’s time with the game.

13. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

This 2D puzzle game looks and feels like nothing else. It has a deep storyline and rich characters like the Ace Attorney series, but it focuses on a ghost detective who wants to discover what happened to him. Its memorable storyline and rich puzzles make it worth checking out.

14. Capcom Arcade Stadium

Anyone who missed out on the older Capcom arcade games or just wants a nostalgic look at the past should check out this game collection. It brings together some of the best Capcom games from the earlier years of Capcom’s storied history.

15. Devil May Cry 5

The fifth entry in this long-running action hack-and-slash series looks the most stylish. It has some of the strongest visuals of any of the best Capcom games ever released. Fan-favorite characters like Dante and Nero take another journey to defeat the demons and monsters of the world.

16. Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Mixing together characters like Ryu and Spider-Man in an old-school-style fighting game sounds like an excellent idea, and it works pretty well. It has an incredible selection of characters from both franchises, each with its own deep mechanics.

17. Darkstalkers 3

This franchise has a style so different from the other fighting game series in Capcom’s history. The cel-shaded look and the more mystical and monstrous fighters provide a unique touch. When it comes to which game to play, the third one stands out as the strongest in its fighting mechanics.

18. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The seventh game in the long-running series took a sharp left turn and switched out the third-person action combat for a first-person true horror adventure, similar to indie games at the time. This resulted in the scariest, most intense, and most unique game in the series.

19. Breath of Fire 3

Capcom doesn’t often delve into the RPG genre, but the Breath of Fire series feels like the main exception. The best of this series remains the third entry, which used a stunning, colorful style on the PlayStation 1. Its turn-based combat aged well decades later.

20. Viewtiful Joe 2

No other Capcom game oozes style and substance like this game and its entire series. The best of the few platforming games released in the franchise, the second game features gorgeous GameCube graphics about superheroes saving the film world.

21. Final Fight

This Capcom title remains one of the crown jewels of the beat-up genre. The arcade title features clean and simplistic brawler gameplay, which works well for the platform. This makes it one of the most straightforward and high-quality releases of Capcom’s 1980s history.

22. Monster Hunter Rise

This Nintendo Switch console-exclusive Monster Hunter game explores a gorgeous Japanese-inspired region. It offers some intriguing additions with the Palamute riding and fighting companions, but the real value of this game comes from the PC version.