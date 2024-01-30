50 Best Car Chase Scenes in Movie History

From the densely populated streets of cities to the open roads of deserts, there are hundreds of incredible car chases throughout film history, without even considering motorcycle chases (a different art form). But which thrilling and unforgettable car chases are the best?

1. Bullitt (1968)

Bullitt follows the eponymous character, Lieutenant Frank Bullitt (Steve McQueen), as he investigates the murder of a mob boss by two hitmen. Hitmen who engage Bullitt in one of cinema’s most famous car chases through the streets and over the hills of San Francisco before winding up on the open road outside the city. The chase features significant airtime for both cars as they leap over the hills in San Francisco, several shots fired when they get out of the city, and a very fiery finale as the hitmen crash into a gas station.

2. The Italian Job (1969)

The year after Bullitt, some Brits decided to show off their ability to deliver riveting car chases. The Italian Job centers on professional thief Charlie (Michael Caine) and his crew as they plan and execute a daring gold heist in Turin. In the climax, the crew splits the gold between three Mini Coopers and escapes the police in a wild chase. The Minis and their pursuers drive over rooftops, across a weir on the river Po, and through tight sewers. It’s a fun, lighthearted chase that fits the film’s comic tone with fantastically memorable locations.

3. Duel (1971)

Steven Spielberg’s feature film debut shows that made for TV movies can still pack a significant punch. The film’s premise is simple: a mysterious semi-truck driver terrorizes a traveling salesman on the road in the Mojave Desert. Throughout the film, the salesman and truck driver pass one another and engage in a series of thrilling chases. In fact, there are so many chases that it’s impossible to select just one, and we’re going to say the entirety of the film counts as one of the best chases in movie history.

4. Ronin (1998)

Ronin follows a group of highly skilled mercenaries hired to steal a briefcase, the contents of which remain unknown. The briefcase MacGuffin allows for multiple thrilling chases throughout the film, but the film’s central chase through Paris remains one of the most celebrated in cinema history. The chase takes them through tunnels, along the Seine, and onto an oncoming highway traffic lane with several close calls and some great car flips. The chase itself is remarkable, but many have also highlighted that the normalness of the vehicles makes it all the more exciting to watch.

5. Gone in 60 Seconds (1974)

Gone in 60 Seconds may not be a feature-length chase like Duel, but the film’s final forty minutes make up a single electrifying chase scene. The movie centers on car thieves as they work to complete a massive order of stolen vehicles, and things go relatively smoothly for a while. Eventually, the lead character Pace (writer/director/producer/star/stunt driver H. B. Halicki) is discovered by two detectives and leads them on a historic chase through Southern California. The chase caused massive amounts of damage to over 100 cars. The film is a clear labor of love for Halicki, whose name remains legendary among car chase fans.

6. The Seven-Ups (1973)

The 1970s were a phenomenal time for car chases, and Philip D’Antoni played a significant role. D’Antoni produced Bullitt and The French Connection (more on that later), then directed The Seven-Ups himself, helping bring three brilliant car chases to the big screen. The Seven-Ups sees NYPD Detective Buddy Marucci (Roy Scheider) investigate the murder of his partner, only to discover a larger plot involving kidnapped mobsters.

At one point, Buddy engages the villains in a high-speed chase through Manhattan, over the Washington Bridge, and outside the city. The chase includes doors being knocked off cars, a fantastic game of cat and mouse between the cars using a Greyhound bus as cover, and a finish that turns one of the hardtop cars into a car with no top.

7. Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry (1974)

It’s tempting to say that Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry followed in Duel’s footsteps as a feature-length chase movie, but the movie’s source novel, aptly titled The Chase by author Richard Unekis, precedes Duel by almost a decade. The film centers on Mary (Susan George), Larry (Peter Fonda), and Deke (Adam Roarke) as the three evade police pursuers after a supermarket robbery. The movie features several incredible car stunts, including a police vehicle spinning out and launching backwards into a body of water.

8. McQ (1974)

John Wayne is best remembered for his Westerns, but he appeared in several contemporary films as well, including the crime thriller McQ. The film, directed by frequent Western director John Sturges, follows Wayne as Detective Lieutenant Lon “McQ” McHugh, who discovers a conspiracy of corrupt cops in his Seattle police department. At one point, McQ finds that the corrupt officers are trafficking drugs using a laundry service and gives chase to a laundry van. What makes the chase unique is that much of it consists of McQ catching up to the truck, seeing it on different streets and highways, and speeding through alleyways and highways alike to get to the van.

9. Vanishing Point (1971)

In Vanishing Point, car delivery driver Kowalski (Barry Newman) bets a friend that he can deliver the white 1970 Dodge Challenger he has to drive from Denver to San Francisco a day ahead of schedule. What follows is one of the most gripping car films ever made. Like Duel and Dirty Mary and Crazy Larry, Vanishing Point soon turns into a feature-length chase with just a few pauses to let the audience catch their breath. From an early chase with motorcycle cops that sees Kowalski jump the Challenger to a race with a Jaguar that lands the jag in some water and a literal blaze of glory ending, Vanishing Point is pure car chase greatness.

10. Death Proof (2007)

Decades after Vanishing Point, Quentin Tarantino paid homage to the film by having the characters of Death Proof excitedly play a dangerous game on a white 1970 Dodge Challenger. Thrilled by their discovery of the car, two stuntwomen play a game in which one climbs onto the hood of the car while the other speeds along. That’s enough to make for a nerve-wracking and stunning sequence, but things become even more exciting when the film’s villain begins to chase and bump into them.

11. Violent Rome, aka Violent City (1975)

Another Tarantino favorite, Violent Rome, from director Marino Girolami, centers on a cop who’s kicked off the force for his extreme tactics but quickly falls in with a vigilante group of citizens. The movie features several hard-hitting action scenes, including a destructive car chase that sees the central cop chase down some criminals through the streets and parks of Rome, leaving behind multiple wrecked cars, vendor stands, and street signs.

12. The Mechanic (1972)

Charles Bronson starred in many of the most exciting films of the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s, so it makes sense that one of them would land on a list of movies with great car chases. The Mechanic follows Bronson as a hitman who takes on a young apprentice played by Jan Michael Vincent for some jobs. One of those jobs brings the pair to Italy, where they find themselves chased down a winding cliffside road by other assassins.

The chase includes multiple time bombs, features the two protagonists getting out of their vehicle for a shootout before getting back in, and ends with Bronson pushing a car off the cliff (to its fantastically filmed destruction) with a bulldozer.

13. The Transporter (2002)

While the 1970s may be considered the golden age of riveting car chases, the 21st century hasn’t left the art form behind by any means. In 2002, The Transporter confirmed that movies about cars weren’t going anywhere. The movie follows the eponymous transporter, Frank (Jason Statham), who is willing to transport anything for a price. When he discovers that his most recent cargo is a human being, he finds his limit and breaks with his employer. The movie features several brilliant chase sequences, but the best remains the opening sequence, which sees him leap a car off a bridge and land it perfectly into the open spot on a car hauler truck below.

14. The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

A year after The Transporter, The Matrix Reloaded followed up one of the best sci-fi movies of all time to divisive results. Everyone agreed that the film’s central highway car chase was a success. The chase begins when the heroes help the Keymaker (Randall Duk Kim) escape from a villainous program and are followed by the program’s henchmen and agents of the Matrix.

The chase starts in a city, with the pursuers opening machine gun fire and quickly attracting agents in cop cars. Soon, they’re out on the highway where Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) trades a car for a motorcycle, and Morpheus engages in a series of hand-to-hand fights on top of a semi-truck. While much of the sequence isn’t pure car chase, its beginning with cars chasing a car, and its explosive semi-truck on-semi-truck crash finale earn it a spot on this list.

15. John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Many Keanu Reeves films offer audiences edge-of-your-seat car chases, and while Reeves’ Neo is largely absent from the chase in The Matrix Reloaded, he’s at the heart of each chase in the John Wick series. The best of those chases remains the sequence in John Wick: Chapter 2 which sees John (Reeves) retrieve his beloved Ford Mustang and promptly smash it up as he attempts to escape the taxi garage where it’s been held. The sequence is almost less of a chase, though there are henchmen chasing John than it is a pure action sequence with cars as the weapons, making it a delight to watch.

16. The Raid 2 (2014)

A few years before John Wick: Chapter 2 ushered a scene into the action hall of fame with its early car battle, The Raid 2 delivered what is perhaps the most intense simultaneous car chase and hand-to-hand combat sequence of all time. The movie, which follows cop Rama (Iko Uwais) as he goes undercover in an organized crime organization, includes multiple stunning martial arts scenes.

The chase sees Rama taken hostage, and his ally Eka (Oka Antara) come to his aid, allowing Rama to take out the four men in the car with him with his fists and feet while Eka gives chase. It’s astounding action filmmaking with several camera moves that must be seen to be believed.

17. The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Supremacy follows Ronin as a film with multiple intense car chases featuring relatively normal vehicles. In the film’s climactic car chase through Moscow, Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) drives a GAZ Volga 3110 taxi as he chases down antagonist Kirill (Karl Urban) while being chased by police himself. The sequence is one of the best uses of the now much-mocked “shaky cam” style, as director Paul Greengrass keeps the camera chaotically moving along with the chaotic chase, often emphasizing the impact of crashes from inside the car.

18. Drive (2011)

On the topic of cameras inside cars, Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive opens with one of the most expertly crafted car chases that never uses wide shots, centering the driver and his choices. That driver (Ryan Gosling) is an expert at his job, swiftly moving under bridges and through alleyways in downtown Los Angeles to ensure that the thieves he’s helping get away don’t get caught. It’s a stylish and exciting opening sequence to the film that establishes just how good the unnamed protagonist is at driving.

19. The Driver (1978)

While Drive is based on the novel of the same name by James Sallis, there’s no doubt that Walter Hill’s 1978 film The Driver also served as an influence. In fact, one might argue that Drive’s opening chase is a loose remake of a similar chase in The Driver, which also sees the eponymous driver (Ryan O’Neal) escape the LAPD with two thieves in his backseat.

The chase in The Driver is more contentious and includes the driver bumping into the police vehicles, shots fired that tear off parts of the driver’s car, and a finale in which the driver plays chicken with two cop cars.

20. Baby Driver (2017)

Baby Driver is the most recent and most musical of the trifecta of movies with “Drive” or “Driver” in the title that deliver on their promise with great car chase scenes. Much like the other two, Baby Driver opens with a robbery escape chase, but instead of a moody neo-noir Los Angeles night, the setting is broad daylight in Atlanta.

The tone is fun and lighthearted as Baby (Ansel Elgort) whips his bright red Subaru Impreza WRX full of bank robbers around the streets, repeatedly foiling police attempts to catch or even just slow them down, all set to the joyous sounds of The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion's “Bellbottoms.”

21. Wanted (2008)

Wanted is likely best remembered as “the movie with the curving bullets,” but early on, the film also features a pure thrill ride of a car chase. The chase begins when assassin Cross (Thomas Kretschmann) comes after protagonist Wesley (James McAvoy) and Fox (Angelina Jolie) literally scoops Wesley up in a Dodge Viper. The first part of the chase is effective but not exactly unique, and then Fox shoots out her windshield and climbs onto the car’s hood to shoot at Cross while steering with her feet. The rest of the chase is wonderfully over-the-top action fun, especially the moment when Fox has to dodge an oncoming bus.

22. Children of Men (2006)

Including Children of Men on a list of car chases may seem a bit dubious as the most famous scene involving a car is a chase but doesn’t involve any cars chasing. Instead, the scene begins when a flaming car is sent out of the woods to block the path of our heroes, and several people on foot and a pair on a motorcycle then emerge to attack. So, while there’s only one car, the intensity of the scene and director Alfonso Cuarón’s choice to shoot the entire sequence in one take from inside the car make it one of the most memorable and viscerally impactful scenes to feature a car being chased in film.

23. Thelma & Louise (1991)

Ridley Scott has made some of the most iconic movies ever, and Thelma & Louise ranks among the best of even those. The film follows the eponymous friends, played by Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, as they go on the run from the law after killing a would-be violator. But in the movie’s closing moments, the law catches up to them, leading to a thrilling chase as Louise guns their 1966 Ford Thunderbird down dirt roads, through backyards, and finally across the open desert with a swarm of police at their back. It’s one of the most epic chases in film history, and its finale is nothing less than iconic.

24. The Blues Brothers (1980)

The finale of The Blues Brothers includes astounding levels of vehicular destruction as the eponymous brothers, played by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, lead tens of police cars into absurd crashes. The chase begins because of a series of tickets one of the brothers has accrued.

25. Police Story (1985)

Jackie Chan is best known for his incredible martial arts skills and death-defying stunts, but in Police Story, he showed he can also deliver a fantastic car chase. The film’s first scene shows protagonist Ka-Kui (Chan) chasing a group of criminals through a hillside shantytown. Unlike most uses of “through” on this list, we don’t mean weaving in and out of tight streets; we mean driving through the town's structures.

26. Royal Warriors (1986)

The year after Police Story, Royal Warriors showed off another thrilling car chase in a Hong Kong action film. The movie follows a pair of Hong Kong cops and a Japanese detective investigating and attempting to bring down a terrorist group. But the terrorists strike back and kill the wife and child of the Japanese detective with a car bomb. He immediately gives chase, with the Hong Kong partners in tow. The sequence includes multiple big air leaps from all vehicles involved and spectacular crashes.

27. Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

The fourth Lethal Weapon movie sees buddy cops Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Murtaugh (Danny Glover) go up against ruthless Chinese Triad member Wah Sing Ku (Jet Li). During their investigation, Riggs and Murtaugh find themselves in a highway chase. The action movie insanity begins when Riggs climbs out of the sunroof of the detective's car so that he can enter a mobile home being towed alongside the villains.

28. Taxi (1998)

There’s a reason the first Taxi film launched a multi-film franchise. The climax of the first movie sees the eponymous taxi, a white Peugeot 406 driven by Daniel (Samy Naceri), who’s been recruited by the Marseilles police, go head to head with two silver Mercedes-Benz 500Es in a chase through the city. The chase includes multiple car flips and crashes, but the finale makes it remarkable. Daniel hits the brakes right before a break in a highway bridge, tricking the gangsters in the Mercedeses into flying onto an isolated bridge section, trapping themselves.

29. The Cannonball Run (1981)

One of several movies based on an actual coast-to-coast race, The Cannonball Run follows several race teams engaged in the nationwide race. The movie opens with a gorgeously shot sequence of a black Lamborghini Countach speeding along the open road with a cop car in tow. The cops can barely keep up with the Lambo, so much so that at one point, racer Jill (Tara Buckman) gets out of the car to graffiti a speed limit sign. It’s not the most intense or visceral car chase, but it is one of the most beautiful and funny.

30. Thunder Road (1958)

Bullitt may be one of the oldest movies with a celebrated car chase, but it’s certainly not the oldest movie with a great chase. Thunder Road follows bootlegger Lucas (Robert Mitchum) as he completes various assignments transporting illegal moonshine across the Southern United States and offers up multiple early car chase sequences. The best of them remains the final chase, which sees Lucas toss a cigarette into the lap of a gangster chasing him, forcing him to swerve off the road and a cliff, and ends in a car-flipping crash into an electrical transformer.

31. The Lineup (1958)

While Thunder Road centers on the more rural roads of the South, The Lineup from the same year is one of the earliest films to bring a chase to San Francisco. The movie follows career criminals bringing drugs into the US through the city. In the film’s closing moments, the police identify a getaway car used by the criminals and engage in a high-speed chase through the Embarcadero area of the city before cornering the smugglers on the unfinished highway.

32. The Dead Pool (1988)

Thirty years after The Lineup and twenty years after Bullitt, Clint Eastwood was chased through San Francisco by a remote-controlled (RC) car equipped with a bomb in the final Dirty Harry film The Dead Pool. Significantly inspired by Bullitt, the chase in The Dead Pool sees Harry’s Oldsmobile 98, the RC car, and the villain’s car from which he’s piloting the RC car bounding over the city’s hills. While it’s easy to spot the inspiration, the RC car concept is incredibly original and makes the chase in The Dead Pool stand on its own as one of the best car chases on film.

33. The Rock (1996)

Less than a decade after The Dead Pool, Michael Bay unleashed a Ferrari F355 Spider and Hummer HMC4 onto the streets of San Francisco in The Rock. The chase tracks former British intelligence officer and Alcatraz escapee John Mason (Sean Connery) as he barrels through the city’s streets in the Hummer, followed by police cars and FBI chemical weapons specialist Stanley Goodspeed (Nicolas Cage).

The scene is full of destruction as Mason uses the massive truck to smash through a truck carrying water jugs and fruit stands and even cause an explosion that brings down a utility pole.

34. Bad Boys II (2003)

Michael Bay delivered another stunning chase, this time on the opposite US coast, in Bad Boys II a few years after The Rock. In the film, central detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) investigate and seek to bring down a drug smuggling operation in Miami. At one point, their investigation leads them into a massive shootout that turns into a chase on the MacArthur Causeway. The beautiful setting and the silver Ferrari 550 Maranello the heroes drive are enough to make the pursuit memorable.

35. Ambulance (2022)

Bay returned to the West Coast, Los Angeles this time, with Ambulance in 2022, which centers on bank-robbing brothers Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) as they hijack an ambulance to make their getaway. It’s another film that functions as a single extended car chase, delivering some of the best car-centric action of Bay’s career.

The chase takes the brothers through bus depots, underground garages, downtown LA alleyways, and into the LA River, where they’re chased by a helicopter. The movie is a start-to-finish thrill ride made better by Bay’s drone photography and the fact that the brothers are attempting to keep a shot cop alive in the ambulance while escaping.

36. The French Connection (1971)

Bay is far from the only director to master the car chase. Decades before Bay started making movies, William Friedkin set one of the most iconic chases of all time to film. In The French Connection, detectives Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle (Gene Hackman) and Buddy “Cloudy” Russo (Roy Scheider) pursue French criminals they believe are smuggling drugs into New York.

In their attempts to catch the smugglers, Popeye ends up chasing an elevated train in a commandeered civilian vehicle. The chase is mostly a race between the train and the car below, with Popeye getting into several scrapes with other vehicles and, at one point, slamming into a wall but maintaining his pursuit. It’s simple but incredibly effective and a big part of Hollywood car chase history.

37. To Live and Die in L.A. (1985)

More than a decade later, Friedkin directed To Live and Die in L.A., which tells the story of two Secret Service agents’ pursuit of a counterfeiter. After a sting operation goes wrong, the agents are chased by mysterious criminals armed with automatic weapons in a sequence that takes them across the city. It’s a gripping sequence that sees the agents race against a train before driving across the track to use it as cover, speeding across the LA River, and ultimately deciding to go the wrong way on a highway to evade their pursuers.

38. The Dark Knight (2008)

Christopher Nolan has joined the ranks of great car chase filmmakers in the 21st century. In The Dark Knight, the Joker (Heath Ledger) chases a police van after Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) gives himself up as the Batman. Joker’s henchmen use a garbage truck to wreak havoc on the police cruisers escorting the van before a semi-truck knocks a decoy van into the nearby river.

Things get worse when the semi-truck reveals that it’s carrying the Joker and a host of weapons, including a bazooka, that he uses on the cops. Then the real Batman (Christian Bale) arrives, smashes the garbage truck with his tank-like Tumbler Batmobile, and takes a rocket to protect the van carrying Harvey. The car chase ends with the Tumbler nearly totaled by the explosion, but that’s when it turns into a motorcycle chase.

39. Tenet (2020)

More than a decade after delivering a stunning car chase in one of the most celebrated superhero movies, Nolan created another jaw-dropping car chase in Tenet. The film, which follows a former CIA agent as he investigates objects moving backward in time, features some incredible action scenes that include various combatants moving both forward and backward in time on screen. It’s a phenomenal effect that Nolan uses brilliantly in the film’s car chase that sees some vehicles moving forward while others move backward, creating a mind-bending but always thrilling sequence.

40. The Batman (2022)

In this 2022 film, Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson) chases down Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin (Colin Farrell) to interrogate him. The chase includes both participants driving on the wrong side of a highway, the Penguin strategically crashing into semi-trucks, causing a massive explosion, and a beautiful moment where Batman comes flying out of the blast.

41. Goldfinger (1964)

The 007/James Bond movies have been delivering thrilling car chases for over half a century now, so it makes sense that more than one lands on this list. The first comes from the third film in the series, and the first directed by Guy Hamilton, which sees Bond (Sean Connery) investigating and the eponymous Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe).

The chase follows Bond as he attempts to escape capture outside Goldinger’s gold refinery and features several fun car gadgets, including an oil slick and an ejection seat. But the latter half of the chase, where Bond and his pursuers find themselves speeding through the hallways inside the refinery, makes it remarkable.

42. The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

A decade later, the Bond franchise delivered another fantastic car chase, once again directed by Guy Hamilton. The Man with the Golden Gun tracks Bond (Roger Moore) as he tracks down assassin Francisco Scaramanga (Christopher Lee) and delivers a delightful chase through Bangkok and the surrounding area.

The chase is made more fun by both Bond and Scaramanga having passengers; a Louisiana sheriff Bond met on another mission who just happens to be in Bangkok on vacation joins him, while Scaramanga’s manservant Nick Nack (Hervé Villechaize) rides along with him.

43. Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Three years later, Burt Reynolds and Sally Field made a historic jump over a bridge, albeit without a barrel roll. In Smokey and the Bandit, Reynolds plays the eponymous Bandit who drives a distraction vehicle to keep police eyes off a shipment of banned beer. He’s joined early on by the pretty Carrie (Field), who just so happens to be the reluctant fiancée of a sheriff’s son, bringing his distraction vehicle much more attention.

The movie features several great chase scenes, but the best shows the two leap over a broken bridge, leaving the police cruisers to accidentally push each other into the water the complete bridge would cover.

44. Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)

A few years after the first Smokey and the Bandit, Reynolds and Field reunited for more high-speed fun. The sequel's plot is lacking; it essentially replays the same beats as the first, with the Bandit distracting cops from a live elephant transport instead of a beer shipment.

The movie features another unique and exciting car chase set piece when the Bandit drives into some county fairgrounds and deftly maneuvers through under the structure of a roller coaster. The cops chasing him aren’t as smooth, though, and blow through several supports, leading to the coaster’s fantastic, almost domino-like destruction.

45. Mad Max 2, aka The Road Warrior (1981)

George Miller’s Mad Max films have delivered several fantastic and historic car chases, like the climactic chase of Mad Max 2. The movie centers on Max (Mel Gibson) as he befriends the inhabitants of a settlement and seeks to help them in their battle against a gang of marauders. The chase begins when Max drives an oil rig out of the settlement, an oil rig the marauders want.

They give chase in cars, on motorcycles, and in dune buggies. Max isn’t alone, and his support includes several vehicles as well, including a gyrocopter. The sequence is gripping from start to finish, with multiple death-defying stunts and eye-popping crashes.

46. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Over thirty years after Mad Max 2, Miller returned to the franchise with Fury Road, a movie that’s become the gold standard for legacy sequels. The film tracks Max (Tom Hardy) as he finds himself in the middle of a daring escape by the “wives” of a wasteland warlord led by the fearless Furiosa (Charlize Theron). Almost the entire film is a breathtaking chase sequence with so many trucks, cars, and motorcycles that it’s overwhelming. Miller’s incredible direction keeps everything clear and exciting instead of confusing, delivering another piece of action movie history.

47. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious launched one of the most beloved franchises of the 21st century by delivering an affecting story with some of the best car chase scenes set to film. The climactic chase sees undercover cop Brian (Paul Walker) and street racer Dom (Vin Diesel) chase down the gangsters who just murdered one of Dom’s crew in their very different cars.

Brian drives a Toyota Supra while Dom steers a classic 1970 Dodge Charger through the residential streets of Southern Los Angeles, all while doing their best to avoid the automatic gunfire of the motorcycle-riding gangsters.

48. Fast Five (2011)

A decade after the first film in the franchise, Fast Five reinvigorated the series with a heist movie that brought characters from all preceding movies in the series together in Rio de Janeiro. Like the first movie, the climactic chase lands Fast Five on this list.

Realizing that they cannot quickly break into the vault of the businessman they want to rob, the team decides to steal the vault itself, leading to a delightfully destructive chase sequence through Rio. Dom and Brian pull the vault with cables, swinging it across streets and through some buildings and using it as a massive flail to take out some of their police pursuers.

49. Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

While the second Mission: Impossible film is generally regarded as one of the worst in the series, there’s no denying that director John Woo is a master of action directing. That ability shines in several sequences in Mission: Impossible 2, especially those with vehicles, including an early chase between Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and professional thief Nyah (Thandiwe Newton) that plays out more like a dance than a chase.

The two cars race along a cliff, slam into one another, and dodge oncoming traffic. The scene ends in a beautifully choreographed spin of both cars alongside one another and a dramatic rescue when that spin brings them to the cliff’s edge.

50. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

More than twenty-five years after the first film, the Mission: Impossible films are still going strong and delivering some stunning action sequences. In 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan and another professional thief named Grace (Hayley Atwell) must escape police and the villainous assassin Paris (Pom Klementieff) in a high-speed chase through Rome. To make things more interesting, Ethan and Grace are handcuffed to one another, and early on in the chase, the doors are torn from the car they’re in. It’s a wild, rip-roaring chase that proves the art of the cinematic car chase isn’t going anywhere.