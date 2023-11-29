First Set of Wheels: 13 Best Cars for New Drivers

Finding the ideal first car can be a bit like finding a needle in a haystack. It needs to be safe, reliable, and affordable—a trio that rarely aligns seamlessly in one vehicle. Fortunately, among the search for that perfect match, there are 13 cars that seem to have cracked the code.

These vehicles have consistently proven themselves as dependable, secure, and reasonably priced options, earning their stripes as top choices for many new drivers beginning their driving journeys.

Safety, reliability, and affordability—these cars tick all those crucial boxes.

2024 Toyota Corolla

Starting at $20,025, the 2024 Toyota Corolla is a dependable choice for first-time car buyers. It boasts impressive fuel efficiency, a comfortable ride, and a suite of standard safety features like lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. The Corolla is a practical yet stylish option, offering a spacious cabin and user-friendly infotainment system, making daily commutes a breeze.

2024 Mazda 3

Starting at $20,650, the 2024 Mazda 3 is a sleek and sporty compact car that doesn't skimp on luxury. With its premium interior, engaging handling, and available all-wheel drive, it stands out among its peers. The Mazda 3 offers both sedan and hatchback options, providing versatility for those seeking a mix of style and substance.

2024 Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry has long been a symbol of reliability and comfort. Starting at $25,045, the 2024 model is a midsize sedan that combines a smooth ride, ample cabin space, and a strong reputation for durability. Loaded with standard driver-assistance features and a variety of trims, the Camry caters to different tastes and budgets, but especially to low budgets.

2024 Toyota Prius

Starting at $24,525 for the new 2024 model, the Toyota Prius pioneered hybrid technology and continues to be a top choice for eco-conscious drivers. With its exceptional fuel economy, spacious interior, and advanced safety features, the Prius is a practical and environmentally friendly option. Its distinctive design and reputation for reliability make it an appealing choice.

2024 Kia Soul

Starting at $19,190, the 2024 Kia Soul stands out in the crowd with its boxy design and youthful appeal. This subcompact SUV offers a surprisingly roomy interior with plenty of cargo space. Equipped with user-friendly tech features and a smooth ride, the Soul is perfect for urban dwellers seeking style, practicality, and affordability.

2019 Ford Fiesta

Available in sedan or hatchback form, the 2019 Ford Fiesta showcases practicality and value. Boasting a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with 120 horsepower, paired with a lively five-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic, the Fiesta offers engaging driving dynamics. Its crisp steering and playful handling make it an enjoyable ride despite its modest acceleration.

2019 Fiat 500

Meet the Fiat 500, an adorable Italian-inspired city car brimming with charisma. The 2019 year marks the end of an era for this model in the United States. Sporting a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 135 horsepower, the Fiat 500 isn't a performance powerhouse but excels in urban maneuverability. Its charming design and optional five-speed manual transmission add a touch of whimsy to the driving experience.

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

Starting at $22,585, the 2024 Volkswagen Jetta continues to shine in the compact sedan segment. Praised for its agile handling and spirited turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower, this sedan blends performance and affordability.

Though this model is not as sporty as its GLI variant, the standard Jetta is a comfortable drive and comes with standard safety features like Forward Collision Warning, and excellent fuel efficiency. This car is a practical and enjoyable daily driver for a first car.

2024 Subaru Legacy

Priced from $26,015, the 2024 Subaru Legacy impresses with its standard all-wheel drive and two-engine options.

The base 2.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder generates 182 horsepower, while the Sport and Touring XT models flaunt a 260-hp turbocharged 2.4-liter engine.

It has shy manners on the road, but the Legacy offers a comfortable ride and adequate features, making it a reliable choice for commuters seeking standard driver-assistance technology and standard AWD.

2018 Ford Focus

When this car was brand new, it cost $18,825. Now, you could find one for around $10,000, depending on the condition.

The Ford Focus embodies the American spirit with its nimble handling and impressive fuel efficiency. Available as a hatchback or sedan, it offers a manual transmission, great steering, and a fun driving experience.

Despite its slower four-cylinder and three-cylinder engine options, the Focus's enjoyable ride and composed handling make it a compelling choice for those seeking driving engagement in a compact package.

2024 Subaru BRZ

Starting at $31,315, the 2024 Subaru BRZ is a true sports car: lightweight, nimble, and reasonably priced. This is an attractive option for first time drivers since it is equipped with a 228-hp 2.4-liter flat-four engine, and paired with a six-speed manual or optional automatic transmission. With a driver-focused interior, rear-wheel drive, and responsive handling, the BRZ remains a favorite for enthusiasts looking to have a little fun on the road.

2024 Honda Accord

Priced from $28,990, the 2024 Honda Accord is a standout in the midsize sedan segment. This car comes with the option of a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder or a fuel-efficient hybrid setup. Boasting crisp steering, predictable handling, and a well-damped suspension, it offers new drivers confidence and enjoyment, making it a complete package for someone seeking reliability, affordability and comfort.

2020 Honda Fit

The Honda Fit is a discontinued model that started at $17,185 when it was brand new. The 2020 model is a great option for new drivers because it defies its small size by offering remarkable cargo space and passenger room.

The choice between a six-speed manual or CVT transmission impacts performance, with the manual offering better control. Despite some engine buzziness and handling that's competent but not thrilling, the Fit remains a practical and versatile small car option.