Best Cars in the World: 13 Owner-Loved Models That Exceed Expectations

If you're wondering what the best car in the world is, you may be surprised to find that it's not the fastest or most powerful car that makes the cut. Instead, the real MVPs are the reliable rides that consumers keep coming back to over and over again.

You may not think these 13 cars are anything special, but they are some of the most popular cars on the road today. The best car is the car that's there for you, mile after mile, day in and day out.

2024 Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla, priced at $22,995, stands tall as one of the most beloved cars on the road. Renowned for its reliability and affordability, this car offers a secure and dependable ride.

While its engine with 169 horsepower might not be the quickest compared to rivals like the Honda Civic or Mazda 3, it comes in sedan or hatchback options.

The Corolla also offers a hybrid version for fuel efficiency, showcasing prudence and stability on the roads despite its modest acceleration.

2023 Ford F-150

As the epitome of a pickup truck, the 2023 Ford F-150, starting at $35,830, has undergone modern transformations, featuring an aluminum body, turbocharged powertrains, and even a hybrid variant.

Its lineup offers a range of engines, including a 400-hp twin-turbo V-6 hybrid, catering to various needs from work truck functionality to upscale luxury.

With off-road capabilities, a flexible, configurable design, and competitive competence, the F-150 retains its top-selling status, presenting both capability and configurability in a single package.

2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Priced at $32,915, the Volkswagen Golf GTI remains faithful to its four-decade-long heritage, retaining its signature sporty yet practical design.

Equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 241 hp, this GTI boasts enhanced reflexes and dynamic performance.

Its revised suspension, electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and brake-based torque vectoring contribute to its agile handling without compromising ride comfort.

2024 Honda Civic

Valued at $25,045, the 2024 Honda Civic embodies fuel efficiency, style, and driving enjoyment. Equipped with a 158-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder or an available 180-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, the Civic delivers a taste of spirited driving combined with refined road manners.

Although the manual transmission option is limited, the Civic maintains its nimble handling, communicative steering, and balanced ride quality.

While not as performance-focused as its Si or Type R counterparts, the standard Civic remains a compelling choice for drivers seeking an enjoyable daily driving experience.

2024 Toyota RAV4

Celebrating its 30th year, the $29,825 Toyota RAV4 boasts practicality, fuel efficiency, and rugged aesthetics. Powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the RAV4 delivers restrained acceleration for better fuel economy.

Offering driver-assistance technology and desirable infotainment features as standard, the RAV4 proves to be a formidable contender in its segment.

Its array of trims, including hybrid and plug-in-hybrid options, caters to various budgets and preferences, securing its position as a top-selling compact crossover.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Starting at $37,445, the Chevy Silverado 1500 maintains its family legacy of hard work and robust capability. With a range of powertrain options, including a turbo four-cylinder, V-8s, and a Duramax diesel, it's designed to do basically anything.

The larger 6.2-liter V-8 stands out for its smoothness, though the ride can become rugged. With impressive towing capacity, especially compared to rivals, and off-road variants like the Silverado 1500 ZR2, it's a versatile choice for work and play.

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Priced at $22,590, the 2024 Elantra combines style and value in the compact sedan category. Offering a spacious cabin, available hybrid powertrain, and striking exterior design, it appeals to those seeking practicality with a touch of flair. The base 2.0-liter four-cylinder lacks excitement, while the turbocharged 1.6-liter in the N-Line model adds zest.

2024 Nissan Altima

Starting at $26,845, the Nissan Altima epitomizes practical, reliable transportation. With a 188-hp base engine and an optional turbocharged four-cylinder delivering 248 hp, it strikes a balance between power and efficiency. Offering all-wheel drive and a comfortable interior with ample space and standard safety features, it caters to buyers seeking a dependable daily driver.

2023 Tesla Model Y

Priced at $46,630, the 2023 Tesla Model Y has earned immense popularity due to its impressive acceleration and exceptional driving range.

While it may not match the driving satisfaction of its sedan counterpart, the Model 3, it still holds its ground as a reliable and versatile SUV.

The inclusion of a third row of seats enhances its family-friendly appeal, making it an attractive option for those seeking both performance and practicality in an electric vehicle.

Despite some minor drawbacks in interior quality and ride smoothness, its overall efficiency and electric powertrain prowess remain standout features, solidifying its place among sought-after electric SUVs.

2024 Toyota Camry

The 2024 Camry offers two engines: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 203 horsepower and a 3.5-liter V6 with 301 horsepower, both paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

While the base engine isn't notably quick, it handles daily driving and freeway merging without hassle. Opting for the V6 injects a sportier feel into the Camry, providing a substantial power boost.

The Camry boasts decent fuel economy, with the base four-cylinder achieving an EPA-estimated 27 to 39 mpg on the highway. Models with all-wheel drive and the V6 return 22 mpg in the city and 31 to 33 mpg on the highway.

2024 Honda CR-V

Starting at $30,825, the Honda CR-V continues to impress with its versatile performance options. With a standard 190-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine or an optional 204-hp hybrid version, the CR-V covers a range of needs.

The hybrid delivers exceptional fuel efficiency at 40 mpg combined. Even in its base form, the CR-V packs modern tech and safety features while showcasing commendable handling dynamics in a competitive compact crossover segment.

2024 Hyundai Tucson

As Hyundai's best-selling SUV globally with 7 million sales, the all-new Tucson arrives with a fourth-generation design revolution.

Offering a range of electrified powertrains, including plug-in hybrid, hybrid, and gasoline and diesel 48-volt mild hybrid options, the Tucson introduces impressive safety features and family-oriented conveniences.

It includes a 1.6-liter T-GDI Smartstream hybrid version with an output of 230 PS and a forthcoming plug-in hybrid variant with 265 PS. Safety features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and a seven-airbag system elevate its safety credentials.

2024 Ram 1500

The 2024 Ram 1500 remains an excellent truck, offering three powerful engine choices: a 305-horsepower 3.6-liter V6, a 395-horsepower 5.7-liter V8, and a remarkable 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 exclusively available in the TRX.

The base V6 suits everyday driving and light-duty tasks, balancing power and fuel efficiency. The V8 options provide traditional truck power, with the TRX accelerating from zero to 60 mph in an impressive 4.5 seconds.