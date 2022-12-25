15 Best Cat Toys for Bored Cats

Cats are intelligent creatures and can be very independent. However, as domesticated pets that are constantly kept indoors, they can get bored.

A bored cat can ultimately become a sad or destructive cat. Therefore, it’s crucial to provide your cat with mental stimulation to keep them entertained when you are at work or home.

Offering toys is one way to ensure your cat stays happy and mentally healthy. Additionally, toys are a great way to exercise indoors cats. Cat play isn’t just important when cats are kittens but also when they are adults.

The best cat toys are engaging, durable, and safe.

Best Cat Toys for Self-Play

These pet toys are perfect for cats who like to entertain themselves. They don’t need you to be hands-on.

But that doesn’t mean you can leave them to it. Always supervise your cat when using these toys to ensure they stay safe. This is especially important if they are a new cat, like a Ragdoll rescue you’ve just adopted, or if your cat tends to play rough.

1. Yeowww! Yellow Banana Catnip Toy

Not all cats get enthused by catnip. Genetics plays a part in whether or not they respond to the plant. There are a lot of kitties that love it and that love catnip toys.

This catnip banana toy will make them go crazy – in a good way. If your cats get a kick out of catnip, they’ll love being able to paw, bite, chew, and lick this fun curved banana, made using 100% organically grown catnip.

It’s also made to a high standard and can withstand a lot of cat nibbles, so you don’t need to worry about the stuffing spilling everywhere.

Get the Yeowww! Yellow Banana Catnip Toy

2. Fuzz/Fetch! Alpaca Ball 3-Pack

Your cat will love batting these balls around your home and chasing them without the need for you to throw them.

You can choose which colors you want (or just let the company choose), and each ball is made from a robust alpaca fiber and covered in sheep’s wool. This material combo makes the balls durable but also soft to the touch. You can order them steeped in catnip tea to make them even more appealing to any catnip-loving kitties.

Get the Fuzz/Fetch! Alpaca Ball 3-Pack

3. Ethical Pet Colorful Springs

Proof that pet toys don’t need to be complicated – these colorful springs can entertain an inquisitive kitty for hours. They come in a variety of colors, and their ends are carefully rounded to make sure they’re safe.

Drop the springs on the floor and watch your cat have fun squeezing them and letting them pop back into shape.

Get the Ethical Pet Colorful Springs

Toys You Can Leave Them Alone With

Some toys you can comfortably leave your cat with, including some that can help you keep your cat busy while you’re at work or running errands.

If your cat gets a little anxious when you aren’t around, these toys can take their mind off things for a little while.

4. Cat Amazing Sliders Cat Puzzle

This puzzle box from Cat Amazing is best used with other cat toys or treats.

It’s a multi-level cardboard puzzle box with different components. Add some of your smaller cat toys to the layers, and your cat will spend time tossing it around and prodding with their paw until they finally get its reward. Although made from cardboard, it’s a surprisingly durable toy.

Get the Cat Amazing Sliders Cat Puzzle

5. Nina Ottosson Dog Brick Treat Puzzle

This puzzle pet toy doubles as a snack feeder. But, despite the name and the design, it isn’t just for dogs – cats love this too.

It has different parts that must be pulled out or slid around to reveal the compartments beneath. Load these with your cat’s favorite treats, and they’ll love working out how to get to them.

And because it’s made from plastic, it’s easy to wash, so you don’t have to worry about food crumbs becoming unhygienic.

Get the Nina Ottosson Dog Brick Treat Puzzle

6. Ripple Rug Cat Activity Mat

It’s essential that your cat doesn’t get bored of using the same toy in the same way. This cat activity mat helps by letting you change its layout every time you use it.

Made of two mats, with the upper mat having various holes, the Ripple Rug attaches to the lower mat via Velcro. It is big enough for a full-grown adult cat and works for Ragdoll kittens, for instance.

So, you can have fun setting up different folds and hidey-holes for your cat every time you set it up, and your cat will love exploring.

Get the Ripple Rug Cat Activity Mat

7. Dezi & Roo Hide and Sneak Collapsible Paper Tunnel

Cats love playing with tunnels. They can use them for zoomies, darting through them, or as a quiet space to relax.

They can also use the cat tunnel for hunting practice – sneaking up on other toys before they peek out and then pounce.

This tunnel is collapsible, so it doesn’t take up a lot of space in your home. And because it’s made from natural materials, it’s eco-friendly too.

Get the Dezi & Roo Hide and Sneak Collapsible Paper Tunnel

Wand Toys

Wand toys are usually more interactive. They’re ideal for cat lovers who want to bond with their cat through playtime, and they’re great for exercise, too – for your kitty and your arm!

8. RompiCatz Adjustable String Wand

The great thing about this wand is that you can customize it in various ways to suit your cat.

It has assorted attachment options, each one made from different materials. So whether your cat prefers the crinkled foil or the natural animal fur and feather, they can enjoy the sensation as they catch their prize.

And the cord length is adjustable, too, so you can mix up play styles. Leave it long for hunting, or shorten it for dangling to lead your cat around.

Get the RompiCatz Adjustable String Wand

9. Cat Dancer 101

The Cat Dancer 101 is one of the most basic cat toys, but that doesn’t mean it’s dull.

It’s a simple metal wire with a paper toy for your cat to bat around. Because the wire is metal, it will bend and flex in different, exciting ways.

Tie this to a doorknob and let it dangle. Your cat will love batting at it.

Get the Cat Dancer 101

10. GoCat Da Bee Wand

The fun of a wand is catching the prize, and the GoCat Da Bee wand has an entertaining furry bee toy for your kitties to chase.

It’s colorful and tactile, so your cats will enjoy it – they won’t just want to let go once they’ve pinned it down.

And because it simply hooks on end, it’s easy to replace if playtime gets a little too vigorous.

Get the GoCat Da Bee Wand

Scratchers

Scratchers and scratching-post toys are a great addition to your home if you have a cat.

Cats have an instinctive need to scratch. Without a scratcher, your cat’s claws may target other surfaces – like your furniture. A cat scratching post can also help to sharpen claws.

These scratchers will keep your cat’s paws busy and your couch free from claw marks – hopefully.

11. Necoichi Cozy Cat Scratcher Tower

This scratch tower offers many different scratching options for your cat, including reversible bowls and side panels.

The bowls are ideal for lounging in too, and because there are two, owners with multiple cats might find that they don’t mind sharing! They can even support a large cat, like a Ragdoll cat, who wants to perch and lounge.

The bowls can be replaced when used up too, so this tower can last a very long time.

Get the Necoichi Cozy Cat Scratcher Tower

12. Felix Katnip Scratching Beam

This scratcher might be perfect for the stair-scratcher cat in your home.

They can climb up on the beam to scratch away and lay underneath to claw at the underside, which is wrapped in durable sisal rope.

Get the Felix Katnip Scratching Beam

13. Bergan Turbo Scratcher Cat Toy

This classic scratcher has been sold for decades. It has a circular corrugated cardboard scratcher mat in the center and a rolling ball toy running around the edge.

Your cat can scratch or laze in the middle of the toy and bat the ball around without risking it running away.

The toy also comes with catnip that you can sprinkle in the center to entice your cat to try it.

Get the Bergan Turbo Scratcher Cat Toy

Electronic Cat Toys

Electronic and interactive cat toys help to stimulate your furry feline, giving them something to chase.

These modern cat toys can act like critters and bring out that predatory instinct of your cat.

14. Hexbug Nano Robotic Cat Toy

The Hexbug Nano is a smart little toy that will try to evade your cat.

It can detect furniture and corners to navigate the room and even turn itself the right way up if it is flipped onto its back.

It drags a soft tail behind it, too, to grab the attention of your little hunter. Be sure to supervise play on this one because it’s smaller.

Get the Hexbug Nano Robotic Cat Toy

15. Blackhole Catch The Tail Cat Toy

This catching game uses a rotating toy partially hidden under the circular tarp. The motorized toy mouse will squeak, rotate and emerge from under the tarp, with adjustable speed settings to mix up playtime.

You can leave it and let your cat have fun working out where to grab the toy – or even wall mount it to keep it fresh.

Get the Blackhole Catch The Tail Cat Toy.

What’s the Best Cat Toy?

There isn’t just one toy that will banish boredom for your cats and kittens. These are some of the best you can get, but just choosing one isn’t enough.

Cats still need variety, so the best cat toys encourage different kinds of play.

Make sure your cat has something to hunt, something to hide in, something to scratch, and something to bat around. Try to add a mix of toys for each over time to freshen things up at playtime.

But if you buy these good-quality toys for cats, instead of picking up the first play toy you see at the pet store, you can swap them in and out of active play, and they’ll last a long time – so you don’t need to replace them constantly.

