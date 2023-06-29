The Perfect List of Celebrities We Would Want To Narrate Our Lives

Some celebrities have voices that transcend the film or show they appear in — and some feel like they'd be the perfect candidate to narrate our lives. A recent online discussion lists the ideal celebrities we'd like to see narrate out life. Some of the selections are individuals who Wealth of Geeks can stand proudly behind — while others made us go, “Wait, what?!”

1. Christopher Walken

Taking the top spot on this list is Christopher Walken, whose trademark stop-start style of speaking would make for the most interesting narrator of all time.

2. Samuel L. Jackson

No surprise, Samuel L. Jackson would make a great narrator.

We'd quote some of his landmark lines, but there's no way it would pass our profanity filters.

3. Ron Howard

Howard already has experience with the job considering he narrated the popular sitcom Arrested Development.

4. Morgan Freeman

When choosing a narrator, going with someone who is the narrator, as he demonstrated in The Shawshank Redemption, is an excellent choice.

5. Benedict Cumberbatch

If you want professionalism, a classy accent, and perfect vocal inflection from someone to narrate each moment of your life, you can do much worse than Benedict Cumberbatch.

6. Gilbert Gottfried

Looking for a unique voice to narrate your life? Gottfried is an excellent choice. Bonus points if your life is a comedy.

7. Snoop Dogg

We have to say, Snoop Dogg would be funny, but we're worried that he would suffer from being an unreliable narrator! Depending on how much Snoop, um, imbibes that day, he'd be more unreliable than Holden Caulfield on his best behavior.

8. Daniel Stern

The voice behind the narration of the all-time classic TV show The Wonder Years – the original, not the reboot – is a perfect addition to this list. While many babies of the 80s may recognize Daniel Stern for his work in the first few Home Alone films (someone at the Wealth of Geeks offices may or may not have a Wet Bandits tattoo on their body), his reliable narration in The Wonder Years makes him one of our favorite selections on this list.

9. Charlie Day

While Kelly can be all over the place vocally, we're sure that he'd be an acceptable dark-horse candidate to narrate many people's lives.

10. Gordon Ramsay

As we round out this list, we realize that some people just want to be cursed throughout their lives. Gordon Ramsay has made a career out of being the sultry, arrogant, and over-the-top chef who constantly demands perfection.

What can we say? Sometimes people are just gluttons for punishment.