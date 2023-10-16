22 Best Centers in NBA History

For most of NBA history, having a great center was the number one factor in whether your team was going to be a contender. Basketball is a giant's game. Height and size matter more than anything else, and when you combine physical traits with otherworldly skill, you have the best centers in the history of the game.

As the NBA became more of a three-point-heavy league in the 2010s, many fans claimed centers were no longer necessary, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Centers will always be vital, but their roles are updated for the modern era. These are the best centers in NBA history, from the archives of the 1950s to the courts of the current champions in Denver, Colorado.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar combined longevity, individual accomplishment, and deadly signature skills to symbolize an alchemic blend of greatness never seen before or since at the center position. Although he needed Magic Johnson to get the most out of his game in the 1980s, Abdul-Jabbar proved himself in Milwaukee with a championship and two MVP awards. His skyhook was just one incredible weapon in his toolbox.

2. Bill Russell

The point of sports is to win, and Bill Russell did that more often than any other center ever. Eleven titles and five MVP awards later, the Boston Celtics reached mythical status in the NBA thanks to Russell's teamwork-first approach and defensive intensity blocking shots and patrolling the paint. Russell may not be the most skilled player on this list, but being the most accomplished speaks for itself.

3. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain's statistics get all of the attention from historians and fans, but take a look at any YouTube highlights of the Stilt and you'll see a revolutionary talent who would thrash the league during any era of its existence. Chamberlain could have chosen to just sprint to the basket and dunk every time, but he incorporated step-backs, fadeaways, finger rolls, and more just to show off. Chamberlain toyed with the league and left a lasting impression for eternity.

4. Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon capitalized on the absence of Michael Jordan to lead the Houston Rockets to two championships in the middle of the 1990s, but his skills petrified opponents for the entire decade. Never before or since has a center moved so fluidly in the post, almost like a ballerina set loose on the basketball court. The Dream made every one of his peers look foolish, and he might be the best combination of offense and defense in NBA history.

5. Shaquille O'Neal

Shaq relied on his size and strength to win four championships and an MVP award, but it feels like a better dedication to fitness would have helped him get even more out of his gifts. O'Neal came into training camp out of shape and worked his way into the season, often to the frustration of Kobe Bryant, but when the playoffs came, it didn't matter whether you quintuple-teamed the Big Diesel, he was going to score!

6. Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokić has modernized the center position with a flurry of playmaking skills and a bag of tricks. He's still in the middle of his prime and has so much left to accomplish, but even if he retired today, he would deserve to be thought of as one of the best players to have ever lived. The Joker is unselfish, thoughtful, and creative on the court, controlling the tempo and leading the Nuggets to the top of the league on a yearly basis.

7. Moses Malone

Moses Malone was underrated while he played, and he became even more forgotten once he retired. Malone obliterated the offensive glass, winning basketball games through physicality and tenacity. Malone often won his matchups with centers considered better than him, namely Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. You can only be measured against your peers, and Malone often came out on top.

8. David Robinson

David Robinson, sculpted and gifted like no other, turned the San Antonio Spurs into a winning franchise long before Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich started winning championships in Texas. The Admiral receives far too much disrespect just because he lost individual battles with Hakeem Olajuwon. Considering his MVP award, two titles, and a myriad of statistical feats (like a 71-point game in 1994), Robinson deserves a large amount of adulation.

9. George Mikan

George Mikan may not survive on an NBA floor in 2023, but he most certainly deserves credit for blazing the trail for all other centers in the league in the last 70 years. If Mikan hadn't won four titles patrolling the interior for the Lakers, basketball may have never been a big man's sport. His hook shot and shot blocking were the main attributes that other centers adopted.

10. Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing gets a lot of fame from his long tenure with the New York Knicks. When you regularly average 25 points and 10 rebounds in America's biggest city and go to two NBA Finals, you're going to receive attention. Ewing was the third center from the 1990s behind Olajuwon and Robinson, but he'd surely fit right into the NBA today with his precise jump shot.

11. Nate Thurmond

Nate Thurmond gets lost behind Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell. He was an all-around threat on both offense and defense with the Golden State Warriors, once recording 42 rebounds in a game and a quadruple-double. Thurmond was one of the fittest players of his time, contributing to his 15-year career. This was considered a very long time in the 1960s and 1970s to be in the NBA.

12. Bob McAdoo

An undersized center with a penchant for big scoring numbers, Bob McAdoo found individual success as an MVP with the Buffalo Braves before excelling as Kareem's backup in Los Angeles for two championships. McAdoo's versatility at his size allowed him to be played alongside bigger players and smaller ones, with coaches being able to move him around the floor to their liking.

13. Bill Walton

Bill Walton did a lot of the things Nikola Jokić is doing now with the Denver Nuggets. Versatility that other centers didn't possess, such as the ability to pass out of the high post and the low post, handle the ball, and face-up, allowed Walton to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to the NBA title in 1977. Without the foot injuries that ruined his career, Walton would have been a top-five center ever.

14. Robert Parish

Robert Parish indicates a change on our list from alpha dog centers to those who served more as role players for large chunks of their careers. Parish did everything the Boston Celtics asked of him alongside Larry Bird and Kevin McHale. Parish delivered timely buckets, rebounded at a double-digit clip, and never had any qualms about his place next to the other members of the team.

15. Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard relied heavily on his jumping ability and strength around the rim, never adding refinement to his game when the twilight of his career hit. For a short while in Orlando, Howard was the best center in basketball and even beat LeBron James in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2009. A ring with the Lakers capped his career nicely in 2020.

16. Dave Cowens

Dave Cowens was a workhorse for the Boston Celtics. He complimented John Havlicek perfectly in the 1970s to win two NBA championships and an MVP after Bill Russell and Red Auerbach retired. Cowens is one of the only players ever to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks in a single season.

17. Wes Unseld

Wes Unseld's prodigious talents led to an MVP win in his rookie season, dominating the glass to the tune of 18 rebounds per game. Unseld continued to focus more on tertiary skills like outlet passing and screen setting rather than scoring, and it helped the Washington Bullets win the 1978 title over the Seattle SuperSonics. Unseld led the way for other players to focus on unique skills rather than just statistics, such as Draymond Green and Dennis Rodman.

18. Yao Ming

Yao Ming was more than just the 7'6” eye-catching center for the Houston Rockets. Yao made basketball the most popular sport in China, forcing an international basketball revolution into the fold. Yao was hampered by injuries due to his height, but a solid jump shot and versatility around the hoop made him more skilled than many gave him credit for.

19. Dikembe Mutombo

Dikembe Mutombo blocked shots and scored timely baskets to propel teams like the Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers to deep playoff runs throughout his career. His ambassadorship for the game worldwide has made him a beloved diplomat for the NBA during his retirement years.

20. Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has the potential to become one of the 10 best centers ever, but he must start succeeding during the NBA playoffs. The MVP has never been past the second round of the postseason, even with teammates like James Harden next to him. Embiid's game resembles that of Hakeem Olajuwon, but there is so much more to learn for the center from Cameroon.

21. Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace played about six inches bigger than his listed height, locking down giants like Shaquille O'Neal in the 2004 NBA Finals. Wallace's defense compensated for a limited offensive game, and it helped Detroit win against more talented teams in the early and mid-2000s.

22. Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert is often the laughing stock of NBA Twitter due to winning Defensive Player of the Year Awards over better players, but his rim protection held Utah up for almost a decade. A change of scenery in Minnesota didn't exactly lead to more success, but Gobert's legacy as one of the stalwarts of the paint is already cemented.