The Best Cereal Box Toys of the 80s and 90s

Just a few decades ago, pouring our favorite cereal into the bowl was merely a prelude to a far greater journey—a quest only cheap, flimsy, plastic pieces of junk could fulfill.

From spooky speedsters that put the paranormal into racing to a mystery ball that dictated childhood decisions, these toys were the unsung heroes of our childhood mornings.

1. Pebbles Color Changing Dinosaurs – 1995



“Just dip your Dinosaur into a glass of ice water and watch it change color!” Yes–I distinctly remember my mother’s not-so-subtle eye roll every time I proclaimed I was about to perform “dino magic.” If my house was any indication of how parents across the nation felt, this marketing ploy could have crashed and burned. But, relentless children in grocery stores across America clamored and bargained for the chance to collect all these color-changing prehistoric beasts.

2. Almond Delight’s Free Cash In Every Box! – 1986



“Free historical currency in every box!” That was the enticing line draped across the back of each Almond Delight box in 1986. Supposedly, every 43rd box even featured real U.S. currency. Sure, the odds were that we'd end up with something worth less than a penny. But the possibility of uncovering up to $500? That was the real thrill–and since we doused our cereal with powdered milk every morning, I think my parents seriously considered stuffing 43 boxes into our shopping cart in hopes of cashing in on the big bucks.

Unfortunately, it was a move no self-respecting financial advisor could support. I think they settled for a two-dollar-scratch-off and dreamed of better days ahead.

3. Monster Disguise Stickers – 1987

“Peel 'em off. Stick 'em on. Scare your friends.” That’s exactly what we did. General Mills gave us the best way to turn into a vampire at our 1987 breakfast tables. We loved eating through a Count Chocula or Franken Berry cereal box for those scary face-altering stickers. The fun lasted for hours as we created our own haunting characters, acted out storylines, and scared Mom so badly that she spilled the clean laundry basket all over the basement floor.

4. Cap'n Crunch Surfers – 1983

“Surfers Ahoy!” In 1983, Cap'n Crunch, Jean Lafoote, and Smedley turned our cereal bowls into surfing competitions. Balancing our newly unearthed surfing buddies on milk waves required a steady hand and patience not often found in us children. Nevertheless, we set our spoons aside each morning to see which surfer would stay upright the longest. We couldn’t believe it If one actually made it from one side of the bowl to the other without capsizing. It was a nice distraction from the pain emanating from the roofs of our mouths.

5. Cap'n Crunch Fun Globes – 1980

“Wow… Spinning Earth and ‘Glow-in-the-Dark' Moon Globes!” Who could forget the wonder of holding the whole world right in their cereal bowl? Back in 1980, Cap'n Crunch took us all on a trip around the world and blasted us to the moon before we even left the breakfast table. Quaker even stepped it up in 1987 when the brand added the coveted “Golden Globe” into the mix. It’s said that was like adding the sun to complete the trifecta. While the box claimed it was “fun to put together,” it was more fun to play with.

6. Kellogg’s Rescue Rangers Stampers! – 1990

“Ready-to-use stamp pad is non-toxic and washable.” The Rescue Rangers stampers weren’t just any old cereal prizes; they were our gateway to creativity–stamped with a quality that made them stand out from the cereal prize crowd. Kellogg’s certainly had a thing for ink stampers, but when they rolled out the Rescue Rangers set of Chip, Dale, Monterey Jack, and Gadget, they hit nostalgia gold. Every stamp was a little declaration of fandom–a tiny piece of art that made the ordinary feel extraordinary.

7. General Mills' Spooky Speedsters – 1981



“Here come the Spooky Speedsters!” There was no greater thrill–or annoyance to Dad while reading the Sunday paper–than turning the breakfast table into our own spooky version of the Daytona 500. Thanks to General Mills, we were able to live that reality. As we worked our way closer to the bottom of each box of Boo Berry, we completed our collection of the Midnight Creeper, Silly Stretcher, and Crazy Cloud–and they all raced into our hearts as one of our most beloved cereal box prizes.

8. Alpha-Bits Terrariums – 1980

“Start growing your garden with one of 3 different Terrariums inside.” Who knew a cereal box could catalyze little green thumbs nationwide? Back in 1980, Post Alpha-Bits did just that when they kickstarted the movement and blended breakfast with botany unexpectedly. Each terrarium was a tiny biodome of possibility, growing from the comfort of our kitchen windowsills.

From the sweet basil and garden cress to the violet queen alyssum, these terrariums brought a piece of the garden indoors. It made botanists out of us before we even spelled out “more please” at the bottom of our Alpha Bits bowl.

9. Super Sugar Crisp Mystery Ball – 1981

“Shake the ball and look through the magnifying glass on the bottom for your answer!” Would Mom and Dad get us that shiny new toy from the store? Does little Sally down the street really have cooties? Will I get the car this weekend? Well–maybe at seven years old, we didn’t care about getting the car. We were able to solve the rest of life’s mysteries when Post dared us to ask the mystery ball our questions in 1981. How many major childhood decisions were made after finishing a box of Super Sugar Crisp?

10. Honeycomb’s Digital Watch – 1988



“Digital Watch Displays Both Time and Date.” It sure did–and it’s a concept we certainly take for granted nowadays. The Honeycomb digital watch was a true relic of cereal box prize glory. Sure, it didn't have the prestige of a Swatch, but it was pure gold for all of us who were more budgeting-challenged regarding our allowance. The thrill of finding that watch at the bottom of our cereal box was unmatched. We could sport some tech on our wrists, doubling as a badge of coolness within the playground hierarchy.

11. Kellogg's Starbots – 1984

“Have plenty of fun on land and in the air as you change each Starbot from a sleek flying aircraft to a land-roving robot.” Just when we thought the fun at the breakfast table was over, Kellogg's landed Starbots into our cereal bowls. Riding the wave of Transformer mania, these weren't your average robots; these were interstellar adventurers ready to switch from aircraft to land warrior in a snap.

We could even customize them with decals that made each one uniquely ours–we all had our own personal fleet of galactic guardians ripping through the living room against the backdrop of Saturday morning cartoons.

12. Kellogg’s Bike Reflectors – 1988 – 1990



“Be safe, Be Seen.” In the good old days, breakfast wasn't just the most important meal of the day but the most likely to uncover hidden gems. Kellogg’s Cornflakes was certainly in the mix, and from 1988 to 1990, they hid cycle reflectors at the bottom of their cereal boxes.

Better yet, they were shaped like the iconic Cornflakes cockerel and came in six colors. It sent us scrambling to find all six. They even tapped into the collector mentality since they came from four different molds spanning a few years. The hunt for the rare 1988 and 1990 models turned each cereal box into a treasure hunt.

13. Jetsons Lunar Launcher – 1990



“Free Lunar Launcher Inside!” Collect all 3! Lunar Launchers Zip, Zing, and Zoom!” Ah, the Jetsons Lunar Launcher–a wacky little throwback to the simpler times of cereal box surprises. I was a young lad then, but I can still remember the thrill of digging through to the bottom of the cereal box–and it wasn’t for that last bite of apple-cinnamon-flavored moons and stars. I wanted that plastic propeller toy promising an intergalactic adventure at my breakfast table. It’s a memory instilled in all of us who experienced the thrill of launching them across the kitchen at our unsuspecting victims.

14. Kellogg’s Boglins Stamp Sheet – 1988

“Vlobb, Drool, Shlump, Squidge…” This stamp sheet from Kellogg’s was excessive in the best possible way, offering more Boglins than we knew what to do with. What’s a Boglin, you ask? If you missed the craze, Boglins were a collection of monster hand-puppets created by Tim Clarke.

Clarke was a creative genius with a background in Jim Henson projects like The Dark Crystal and Fraggle Rock. The idea that we could, in theory, cover our entire face with Boglins stamps if we were so inclined–and willing to endure the taste of the stamp adhesive–was part of the fun. But really–what we should actually do with these stamps was never really the point; we just liked knowing our cereal box was a gateway to mischief.

15. Kellogg’s Leon Neon! – 1986



“24 inches of Leon Neon and two connectors in each specially marked package.” It’s a shame Leon Neon seems to have slipped through the cracks of collective memory because those glow-in-the-dark goodies were the epitome of cool in the mid-'80s. The cereal box versions might not have had the same heft as the store-bought kits, but it was still a subtle nod to the neon craze we all loved. It's almost funny how something as simple as a glow-in-the-dark string could spark such a desire to get to the bottom of our cereal boxes.

16. Urkel For President Campaign Buttons – 1991



“Steve Urkel, President for the People.” Who could forget the eccentric charm of Urkel? That lovable nerd captured our hearts on the legendary “Family Matters” show in the 90s. But amidst the buzz of the Clinton/Bush campaigns in 1991, Ralston cleverly tapped into the political wave by launching Urkel-Os with an offer inside too hard to resist. At the bottom of the box, we found Urkel For President Campaign buttons–a playful nod to the election fever gripping the nation. I know I wore one of them. I think I wore it quite proudly, too. But now I just sit back and think, “Really? Did I do that?”

17. Tony the Tiger Water Games – 1986

“There are three GR-R-REAT water games to collect, and they all feature me.” Remember these simple yet addicting little Tony the Tiger water games? They were like the Candy Crush of cereal boxes in 1986. We'd fill them up with water and smash on the button, trying to land the rings onto Tony’s tail or spoon.

It should have been simple, but it absolutely wasn’t. It was a rather frustrating endeavor that led to an unconfirmed outbreak of carpal tunnel syndrome across the nation. I can neither confirm nor deny that a few little Tony water games left the aquatic arena and took to the skies–flying directly into my kitchen wall.

18. Nesquik 3D Glasses and Pictures – 1997



“3D Glasses free inside. 3D adventure on the back.” In 1997, Nesquik turned our boring cereal boxes into an interactive viewing adventure. 3D glasses and pictures of fantastical lands took each breakfast into a new dimension. With four different-colored 3D glasses to collect, we were whisked away from the breakfast table and dropped into a unique adventure–directly from the back of our cereal box. We immersed ourselves in stories of magic flying carpets, mysterious alien spacecraft, daring tightrope walkers, hidden treasure chests, and much more. Nesquik helped us explore these mystical worlds–all before heading out the door for school.

19. Tony the Tiger Frisbee Flyers – 1989



“Tony’s Flyers are bright, exciting, and fun to use. Simply skim your flyer through the air and just watch it go!” Back in '89, Kellogg's Frosties amped up our breakfast fun by tossing mini frisbee flyers into the bottom of our cereal boxes. There were six available colors, and possible games to play were suggested right on the box. Operative word: “suggested.” For the most part, we just tried to see who could hit each other the most–in the most unsuspecting ways.

20. Coco Pops Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Statues – 1999



Excitement for The Phantom Menace reached the breakfast table in 1999 when Kellogg's launched a galaxy-wide campaign. Boxes of Coco Pops and Cornflakes hid gold statues of Star Wars characters. From Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul to R2-D2, these collectibles brought us another fun Star Wars collection to obsess over.

What’s even cooler is that each statue held a secret fact card unveiling mysteries of a galaxy far, far away. There were ten characters to collect, which kept us all eating through boxes of Cornflakes like they were going out of style. It didn’t matter if we sided with the Jedi or felt the call of the dark side—we wanted the complete set.

21. Ralston Cherry Cola Nerds! – 1986

Dipping our spoons into a box of Nerds Cereal was every dentist’s breakfast nightmare, especially when Ralston brought the Nerds candy directly to our breakfast table. The genius of having two distinct flavors in its own compartment mirrored the dual-sided candy boxes we all knew and loved. Each bowl was a customizable feast of sugary delight. The crown jewel among the prizes in these boxes was the Cherry Cola Nerds–and their scarcity only added to the allure.

22. Kellogg’s Glow-In-The-Dark Wacky WallWalkers – 1986



“Toss it on walls. It tumbles and crawls down. New Wacky WallWalkers come in four glow-in-the-dark colors…collect all four, and race in the dark.” There was something so satisfying about flinging those sticky critters up against the wall and watching them slowly dance toward the floor. There was something even more satisfying about trying to get them to stick to the back of my brother’s head. Wherever we flung them, thank you, Kellogg’s, for the good time.

23. Ricicles Sooty and Captain Rik Finger Puppets – 1994



“Make up your own Scooty and Captain Rik finger puppet theatre!” I still remember grabbing the old rusty pair of scissors to turn my Ricicles box into a stage. Those finger puppet theatres were a ticket to a world of imagination. With Sooty, Sweep, Sue, and Captain Rik at my fingertips, I became the director of my own stories. My folks were good sports about it, though. I can’t imagine it was anything less than painful watching me turn the breakfast table into a low-budget off-broadway disaster. I distinctly remember my father muttering under his breath, “Stay in school, bud.”

24. Apple Jacks Ghost Detector – 1989

“Disclaimer: The Ghost Detector is a toy created for play and amusement. There are no real ghosts.” Sure, Apple Jacks–but let’s be real. Every slight movement of that detector on our palms convinced us our homes were the next featured setting in the Ghostbuster franchise. Even still, getting to the bottom of the Apple Jack’s box meant mundane mornings morphed into ghost hunts–which was okay with us. Plus, those crunchy, sweetened rings tasted even better with a hint of paranormal flavoring sprinkled on top.