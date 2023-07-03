22 Best Chad Michael Murray Movies and TV Shows Ranked and Where to Watch Them

Chad Michael Murray was originally known as a 2000s teen heartthrob, known for his impressive and long-running roles in television. Even in his older years, he has managed to find himself able to adapt and work well in other TV shows and movies.

From classic dramatic teen shows to horror classics and even fairy tale action movies, Chad Michael Murray has done it all. Here are the 22 best Chad Michael Murray movies and TV shows ranked, and where you can watch them.

1. Freaky Friday (2003)

Where to Watch: Disney+

This is how you make a remake of a classic family comedy movie. The story of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan playing mother and daughter, and switching bodies with one another, is filled to the brim with hilarious moments, heartfelt sequences, and brilliant execution.

It is helped, too, by the heart-pounding love interest in Chad Michael Murray’s Jake, who certainly pushes the boundaries of what a love interest can do and manages to somehow match the other juggernaut names in the movie.

2. One Tree Hill (2003-2012)

Where to Watch: Hulu

This is where it all began for the young Chad Michael Murray. After showing up and guest-starring on a few serial drama shows, he had his chance to begin his reign as the lovable, charming, and scene-stealing Lucas. Though he is one in an ensemble of characters in this classic teen drama, he’s arguably the most memorable.

3. Agent Carter (2015-2016)

Where to Watch: Disney+

With her long-overdue TV series, Hayley Atwell can reprise the Marvel character of Peggy Carter, which she nailed once again. Murray has an equally impressive stint on the short-lived show as Chief Jack Thompson, one of the key supporting characters.

4. Riverdale (2019)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying the cultural impact that this bizarre, surprisingly dark adaptation of the Archie comics has. Murray made his return to the CW with his appearance on this show as the recurring villain Edgar. He’s worth watching alone in the episodes he’s in, constantly stealing the show.

5. Fruitvale Station (2013)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Based on a true, tragic, and heartbreaking story, this tale of Michael B. Jordan’s San Quentin is a must-watch. With terrific acting across the board, including Murray as one of the less-lovable characters, this is a movie that set Jordan on the path to success.

6. Max Winslow and the House of Secrets (2019)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This underrated thriller is impressive for one fact alone: it was able to have some spooky and thrilling elements while being still fun for the entire family. The story of five teens battling against an evil supercomputer inside a billionaire’s (Murray) home is an underrated hit.

7. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Tyler Perry is a mastermind when it comes to comedy and one-person shows, and that doesn’t stop here. At least this time, Perry’s Madea is challenged by Chad Michael Murray’s Connor, who can keep up in this holiday family comedy.

8. A Cinderella Story (2004)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This movie was one of the first to try and reinvent the classic fairy tales by telling the story of Cinderella with a modern twist. Hilary Duff and Murray have impeccable chemistry with one another that can help this movie surpass its otherwise safe execution.

9. Southland (2013)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Once again, Chad Michael Murray made himself known as a guest star on the largely underrated crime drama about a rookie LA cop and his hardcore veteran mentor.

10. Gilmore Girls (2000-2001)

Where to Watch: Netflix

There were a couple of seasons in which Murray played the role of Tristin, one of the many guest stars on this beloved small-town serial comedy drama. Tristin is one of the more memorable recurring side characters, and it’s a shame he didn’t last in the show for longer.

11. Scream Queens (2015)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Chad Michael Murray had a brief appearance in this hilarious horror slasher drama featuring the excellent Emma Roberts and Jamie Lee Curtis. While his time in the show was cut too short, he was able to stand toe-to-toe with some of the queens of the horror genre.

12. Sun Records (2017)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

There is something to appreciate about getting to see portrayals of some of the most influential music stars from the 1900s, including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. Murray does an excellent job telling the story of Sam Phillips and his Sun Records which would make these people household names.

13. Texas Rising (2015)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Many people know the story of the Alamo and the fight for independence there, but do you know what happens after? That is the exploration of this TV series in which Murray plays a supporting role to some legends like Bill Paxton, Brendan Fraser, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

14. Dawson’s Creek (2001-2002)

Where to Watch: Hulu, Prime Video

Before he would ever get a teen drama of his own, Chad Michael Murray had a brief stint on the previously hit WB serial drama. His guest appearance was certainly a blink-and-you-miss-it experience, but an early glimpse of the roles he would portray.

15. Fortress (2021)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video

Bruce Willis versus Chad Michael Murray turns out to be an exciting and thrilling time, if a bit familiar for both of the actors and their previous films. Hyper-violent and full of intense action, the duel between these two for revenge is occasionally a treat.

16. Survive the Game (2021)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The reuniting of Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray turns out a bit better than the first one from the previous year. The two-act together in this buddy crime thriller that is a bit more focused on its action and plot, even if it is still a bit meandering and unsurprising.

17. Survive the Night (2020)

Where to Watch: Netflix

You would think that a violent action thriller starring Murray and Bruce Willis would be so much more impressive than it is, but it fails its two lead actors in its writing and action department. Even still, there is some predictable fun to be had watching it.

18. To Write Love on Her Arms (2012)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Inspired by the beautiful story that sparked an entire movement in the United States, this movie fails to do the plot the justice it deserves. Even still, it’s worth seeing the surprisingly competent performances in this heartfelt drama from Kat Dennings and Murray.

19. Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (2021)

Where to Watch: Hulu

While far from the best cinematic depiction of the serial killer Ted Bundy, there is some excitement to be found here. Chad Michael Murray plays the part of the villainous murderer quite well, putting on a solid performance that is worth checking out.

20. Megiddo (2001)

Where to Watch: Tubi

Chad Michael Murray plays a smaller role in this religiously-inspired film that tells its interpretation of the end of the world and the evil person trying to bring about his agenda. It is a bit too heavy-handed and its quality doesn’t hold up too well in modern times.

21. Road to Christmas (2018)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Yet again, Chad Michael Murray plays the attractive heartthrob that has all of the ladies fawning over him. In this case, though, it is a Hallmark romance film, so it comes with all of the baggage and none of the appealing qualities of his better films and shows.

22. Left Behind (2014)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Taking some cues from apocalyptic stories across the world, this movie takes the idea of millions of people suddenly disappearing from the Earth without the help of Thanos, leading to chaos, mayhem, and destruction. While it is marred by some budget and writing issues, Nicolas Cage and Murray are surprising stars here.