Oscar Winning Action Royalty Charlize Theron’s 15 Best Movies, Ranked

Charlize Theron has had one of the most exciting careers of the last thirty-odd years. She’s starred in Oscar-winning dramas, comedies, and some of the best action and science-fiction movies of the 21st century.

But what are the best movies in that wide-ranging career? Well, if you ask me, it’s these:

Honorable Mention: That Thing You Do (1996)

Theron’s second credited film role doesn’t give her much to do as a girlfriend left behind by a band member. But That Thing You Do!, Tom Hanks’s directorial debut, is a delightful period piece that takes place in an alternate 1960s without racism or sexism where the only real problems are whether or not you’re willing to play covers.

Honorable Mention: The Road (2009)

Based on the novel of the same name by the late great American Novelist Cormac McCarthy, the 2009 film adaptation of The Road expands the character known only as “the woman” whom Theron plays but is far from focused on her. The film tells the story of a man and his son as they struggle to survive a harsh post-apocalyptic landscape and dream of better times.

15. Æon Flux (2005)

Æon Flux is a film that could and should have been much better but was taken from director Karyn Kusama and re-edited by the studio into something they thought would be more marketable. Knowing that background, it’s remarkable that what we got is as good as it is.

The film, based on the MTV animated series of the same name, centers on the eponymous Æon Flux (Theron), an assassin in an underground rebel organization that seeks to overthrow the authoritarian rulers of their city-state. It’s a relatively classic dystopian sci-fi action film, but Theron’s performance and the specificity of its futuristic world make it well worth seeking out.

14. The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Theron’s first appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise remains (at this point) her most significant as she’s the central villain of The Fate of the Furious. The eighth film in the long-running franchise sees Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto turned against his team by Theron’s Cipher as she uses brutal methods to keep him on her side.

It’s not the best film in the series, but it offers some delightfully over-the-top action sequences, including self-driving cars being used as weapons in New York City and Jason Statham single-handedly rescuing a baby from a plane.

13. The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

One of Theron’s earliest significant roles sees her slowly lose her mind while her husband abandons her to, well, work for the devil. The Devil’s Advocate isn’t a subtle movie; there’s no way a story about the devil as a lawyer who tempts other lawyers to become evil could be subtle.

But it’s a wonderfully wild movie that overwhelmingly plays its ridiculousness, including Theron’s Southern accent, completely straight. A warning though, that the film is unnecessarily cruel to Theron’s character and isn’t simply a light romp.

12. Long Shot (2019)

Romantic comedies aren’t the powerhouse genre they once were. But every so often in the last decade, a romantic comedy makes it to theaters and proves why the genre will never die. Long Shot is one of those rom-coms that’s not revolutionizing the genre and doesn’t play things cleverly with a wink at its earnestness but plays the standard beats so well that it reminds us why it’s fun to see two good-looking, funny, and charismatic people fall in love.

In Long Shot, those people are Theron’s US Secretary of State and presidential candidate and Seth Rogen’s recently laid-off journalist, who discover that despite their differences, they might just make each other happy.

11. Tully (2018)

The second film Theron stars in from director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody (the team behind Juno), Tully sees Theron as Marlo, a mother of two who is about to have an unplanned third child. She’s already stretched thin and gets no help from her husband with their kids, so after the birth of their new baby, she hires a night nurse named Tully (Mackenzie Davis). Tully is a godsend and brings energy and joy back into Marlo’s life, but things become more complicated as the film goes on. Tully is a unique look at motherhood that manages to take a hard look at the realities of parenting while also delivering laughs.

10. Kubo and the Two Strings (2018)

Kubo and the Two Strings is the fourth film from the stop-motion animation studio Laika, producers of the modern classic Coraline, and, like their other films, offers some truly stunning images created with puppets. It helps that the story is a fantastical tale of a boy who must go on a quest with the help of an anthropomorphic monkey (Theron) and beetle (Matthew McConaughey). It’s a fun adventure movie with real emotional stakes, courtesy of the central enemies being estranged family members of the eponymous Kubo (Art Parkinson), that’s a must-see for animation fans.

9. Young Adult (2011)

Young Adult is Theron’s first (and better) film with Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody. It’s a coming-of-age tale about a woman well into her thirties that’s often as hilarious as it is uncomfortable. The movie centers on Mavis (Theron), who, after a divorce, decides to go back to her small hometown and reclaim an old boyfriend from his wife and their newborn child. Things, of course, don’t go as planned, but along the way, Mavis makes some new friends, learns about herself, and becomes a (slightly) better person.

8. North Country (2005)

North Country is a difficult film to watch, and it should be. The movie tells a fictionalized version of Jenson v. Eveleth Taconite Company, the first class action sexual harassment lawsuit in the United States, and spends significant time showing the audience the types of abuses the women at the mine experienced. Some of the drama is overwrought, but the performances and the central story make it an effective and powerful movie. Among those performances, both Theron and Frances McDormand were nominated for Academy Awards in the lead and supporting acting categories, respectively.

7. In the Valley of Elah (2007)

We no longer get mid-budget dramas heavily invested in the politics of their moment like In the Valley of Elah, and that’s a shame. Based on actual events, the film centers on an older military police veteran (Tommy Lee Jones) whose son goes missing after returning from a tour of duty in Iraq in 2004 and the detective (Theron) who helps him investigate. Its mystery genre elements make the movie exciting, but it’s the conversations about post-traumatic stress, honor, and the racial politics of the South that make In the Valley of Elah special.

6. Fast X (2023)

While Theron appears in the ninth mainline entry of the Fast & Furious saga, she’s not in it enough to warrant inclusion here, and the inclusion of two other entries keeps it out of the honorable mentions category. Theron’s Cipher isn’t a major player in Fast X, but she’s in it enough for me to feel fine about including it here, and the scenes that she does have are among the best hand-to-hand combat scenes in the franchise’s long history.

Despite what some may say, Fast X is one of the best entries in the series. The film leans hard into the soap opera storytelling of the series, with the introduction of a character related to the villain of the fifth film, and continues to deliver the literally incredible action sequences the series has become known for, including a fantastic chase sequence through Rome.

5. Atomic Blonde (2017)

In recent years, Theron has become action royalty, and Atomic Blonde may well be the movie that solidified her status. The film, based on the graphic novel The Coldest City by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart, tells a complicated story of an MI6 agent (Theron) tasked with weeding out double agents in Berlin days before the collapse of the Berlin Wall.

Its story, which includes several twists and turns, is less interesting than the film’s aesthetic, though, which is bathed in neon hues, and includes a perfect soundtrack of 1980s rock and New Wave. Directed by John Wick co-director David Leitch, the action isn’t too shabby either, and a central nearly-10 minute long stairwell fight has become the stuff of modern action legend.

4. The Yards (2000)

An early serious role for Theron that allowed her to show she could hold her own in dramatic films alongside actors like Joaquin Phoenix and James Caan. In The Yards, Theron plays Erica, the fiancée of Phoenix’s corrupt enforcer for a rail manufacturing contractor and cousin of recently released from prison Leo (Mark Wahlberg), who finds herself caught between these two men she cares about. The film is a brilliant exploration of family, greed, and corrupt city politics that, in hindsight, is easy to see as a precursor to co-writer Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

3. Monster (2003)

Playing a serial killer is always a risk for actors, but playing a serial killer in a film that sympathetically portrays that character was perhaps unheard of before Monster. The risk paid off for Theron, though, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance as Aileen Wuornos in the film.

Monster is a hard movie to watch, less because of Wuornos’s killings than the abuse that she suffers at the hands of several johns while working as a sex worker and the tragic love story that develops between Aileen and Selby Wall (a semi-fictionalized version of Wuornos’s girlfriend, Tyria Moore, played by Christina Ricci). There’s a real sense of loss and injustice throughout Monster that makes it one of the most powerful films of the 21st century.

2. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

If Atomic Blonde cemented Theron as modern action royalty, Mad Max: Fury Road is what put her in the conversation. The legacy sequel to the post-apocalyptic franchise is one of the most celebrated action films of all time, and despite the name Max in the title, the film is more centered on Theron’s Furiosa than Tom Hardy’s Max.

Part of what makes Fury Road so great is its narrative simplicity. Furiosa seeks to escape a despot’s community with the women he keeps as “wives,” leading to a series of chase sequences that deliver some of the most jaw-dropping car-centric action ever put to screen.

1. Prometheus (2012)

Five years after Alien vs. Predator: Requiem, fifteen years after Alien Resurrection, and thirty-three years after the original masterpiece that started it all, Ridley Scott returned to the world of Alien with Prometheus, a film unlike any other in the series, or at all. Prometheus sees a group of scientists explore a planet where they believe they may find the beings that created life on Earth. It’s a big idea, and Prometheus takes it seriously without overly emphasizing its conversations about faith, meaning, and existence to the detriment of its genre thrills.

Some still take issue with the film’s several logic issues, but Prometheus offers some of the most stomach-churning and eye-popping horror scenes since the first Alien film while seriously engaging with concepts that have been central to Scott’s work for decades. It’s a brilliant movie, and Theron’s performance as a no-nonsense corporate overseer lends another layer of suspense and, surprisingly, some humor.