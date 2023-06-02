12 of the Best Chick Flicks to Brighten Your Day

There's something magical about a chick flick that took me about 25 years to admit I have a soft spot for. Female-driven stories about love, heartbreak, revenge, social hierarchies, friendships, and figuring out who you want to be — we all go through these scenarios. However, we're usually experiencing films as a male art form.

Most movies are directed, written, and filmed by men. The chick flick, however — offers a uniquely female space where women can become fully immersed in their innermost feminine dreams. The chick flick feels like a safe space. No men are around to tell you that the cheerleading sequence is dumb or that this romantic comedy is corny.

So, if you're tired of non-stop action and superhero movies, these chick flicks are just what you need for a reset.

1. Mean Girls (2004)

In this iconic teen comedy, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) moves to a new high school and falls in with “The Plastics,” a popular and ruthless clique led by Regina George (Rachel McAdams). As Cady infiltrates their ranks, she finds herself torn between popularity and her true friends, learning valuable lessons about friendship, loyalty, and the perils of high school social hierarchies.

2. Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

Lola (Lindsay Lohan) is a high school student with a flair for the dramatic. When her family moves from New York City to suburban New Jersey, Lola struggles to fit in and maintain her identity as a self-proclaimed drama queen. She navigates the challenges of a new school, encounters rivalry with the popular Carla (Megan Fox), and pursues her dreams of becoming a Broadway star.

3. Uptown Girls (2003)

Molly Gunn (Brittany Murphy), a carefree and pampered young woman, finds herself suddenly penniless after her father's death. Desperate for money, she takes a job as a nanny for Ray (Dakota Fanning), a serious and mature 8-year-old girl. As Molly clashes with her young charge, she learns valuable life lessons about responsibility, friendship, and finding purpose beyond material possessions.

4. 13 Going on 30 (2004)



After a childhood birthday wish, awkward and unpopular 13-year-old Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) wakes up as a successful and glamorous 30-year-old woman. As Jenna navigates her newfound adult life, she realizes that the price of popularity may not be worth sacrificing true friendships and genuine happiness. This heartwarming romantic comedy teaches young girls to stay true to themselves.

5. She's the Man (2006)

Inspired by Shakespeare's “Twelfth Night,” Viola Hastings (Amanda Bynes) disguises herself as her twin brother Sebastian to join an all-boys soccer team after her girls' team is disbanded. Hilarity ensues as Viola struggles to maintain her ruse, falls for her attractive roommate Duke (Channing Tatum), and learns important lessons about gender stereotypes, identity, and following her passions.

6. 27 Dresses (2008)

In 27 Dresses, Jane Nichols (Katherine Heigl) is a perpetually selfless and organized young woman who has been a bridesmaid 27 times for friends and family. While helping her sister plan her wedding to the man Jane secretly loves, she meets Kevin Doyle (James Marsden), a cynical wedding reporter. As Jane's world unravels, she learns to put her happiness first and discover true love.

7. Legally Blonde (2001)

When Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), a fashionable sorority girl, is dumped by her boyfriend for someone more “serious,” she decides to prove herself by getting into Harvard Law School. Along the way, Elle defies stereotypes, embraces her intelligence, and becomes an unlikely champion for justice. This empowering comedy showcases the importance of self-belief and staying true to oneself.

8. Easy A (2010)

Olive Penderghast (Emma Stone), a high school student, pretends to have a promiscuous reputation to boost her social status. However, her web of lies quickly spirals out of control, affecting her friendships and reputation. Through this witty and thought-provoking comedy, Olive learns the importance of honesty, self-acceptance, and the dangers of rumors and societal judgments.

9. John Tucker Must Die (2006)

When three high school girls discover they have all been dating the same popular and deceitful guy, John Tucker (Jesse Metcalfe), they team up to seek revenge and teach him a lesson he won't forget. The girls enlist the help of Kate (Brittany Snow), the new girl in school, to seduce John and break his heart. As their plan unfolds, they learn about friendship, self-worth, and the importance of standing up for oneself in relationships.

10. Bring It On (2000)

This spirited cheerleading comedy follows Torrance Shipman (Kirsten Dunst), the newly appointed captain of the Toros cheerleading squad. When Torrance discovers that their award-winning routines were stolen from the inner-city squad, the Clovers, she must find a way to lead her team to victory while promoting fairness, inclusivity, and personal growth. With catchy routines and a message of empowerment, this film highlights the power of teamwork and overcoming stereotypes.

11. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Based on the best-selling novel, this film tells the story of Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), a recent college graduate who lands a job as an assistant to the formidable fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Andy soon finds herself immersed in the cutthroat world of high fashion, facing demanding tasks and sacrificing her personal life. Through her journey, Andy discovers her strength, learns about the importance of authenticity, and reevaluates her priorities.

12. Clueless (1995)

Set in Beverly Hills, this beloved '90s classic follows Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone), a fashionable and popular high school student with a knack for matchmaking. As Cher navigates the complexities of teenage life, she takes under her wing a new student, Tai (Brittany Murphy), and attempts to find her a suitable boyfriend. Along the way, Cher learns valuable lessons about friendship, love, and the importance of personal growth.