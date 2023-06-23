The 22 Best Chloë Grace Moretz Movies, Ranked

Chloë Grace Moretz is an incredibly talented actor who, at just 26, seems to have been around forever.

Her first movie credit came in 2005's critically panned remake of The Amityville Horror, when she played Chelsea Lutz, the daughter, and stepdaughter of Melissa George's Kathy Lutz and Ryan Reynolds' George Lutz, respectively.

Since then, she's appeared in a mixed bag of films, but her star has undoubtedly continued to rise. In this piece, we'll take you through her top 22 movies, ending with the best.

1. The Addams Family (2019, directed by Conrad Vernon Greg Tiernan)

The Addams Family is a computer-animated supernatural black comedy movie based on the characters created by Charles Addams, who previously appeared in various television shows and films. In this one, the eponymous morbid family moves to an ordinary suburb and conflicts with a neighboring family when their daughters befriend each other.

The animation in this movie is gorgeous and detailed, and the voice cast is incredible. It includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Allison Janney. Moretz voices Wednesday Addams with flair. However, it's far too sweet and sentimental to be a great Addams Family film. There's no macabre tone to it, so it just feels off. Kids will enjoy it, but it's a sad waste of excellent source material.

2. Carrie (2013, directed by Kimberly Peirce)

Carrie is a supernatural horror movie based on Stephen King's 1974 novel. It's the third adaptation of the book and the fourth overall film in the Carrie franchise. It's about a shy girl who gets bullied at school and aggressively sheltered by her deeply religious mother. When she discovers she has telekinetic powers, she uses them to horrific affected after being made the victim of a cruel prank at her senior prom.

While it's nowhere near as good as the 1976 original, this adaptation of Carrie is still highly watchable. The terrific cast includes Julianne Moore as Carrie White's mother, Margaret, Judy Greer as Carrie's Physical Education teacher, Rita Desjardin, and Moretz as the eponymous Carrie. They all perform excellently, and the movie is well made, but Carrie offers nothing new and frankly feels unnecessary.

3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010, directed by Thor Freudenthal)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is a comedy movie based on Jeff Kinney's 2007 children's novel. It's about a 12-year-old boy who, after finishing elementary school, starts middle school, where he has to learn and adapt to survive his first year.

Moretz plays Angie Steadman, a seventh-grader at the eponymous character's school and a reporter for the school newspaper, and she's excellent. Zachary Gordon is excellent as Greg Heffley, the wimpy kid. Diary of a Wimpy Kid is a sometimes funny film with a nice message about human nature, but the book's humor doesn't transfer well to the screen, and it would be much better with a more likable protagonist.

4. The Equalizer (2014, directed by Antoine Fuqua)

The Equalizer is a vigilante action thriller loosely based on the 1980s TV series and the first installment in a trilogy. It follows a former U.S. Marine and DIA intelligence officer who now works in a hardware store and reluctantly returns to action to protect a teenage prostitute from the Russian mafia.

Denzel Washington plays Robert McCall, the former Marine, and Moretz plays Teri, the young street girl. She's superb and holds her own in many scenes with the brilliant veteran Washington. Other cast members include David Harbour, Bill Pullman, and Melissa Leo. The Equalizer is brutal, stylish, and thoroughly entertaining, with great camerawork, but lacks solemnity.

5. Greta (2018, directed by Neil Jordan)

Greta is a psychological thriller about a young New York City waitress who befriends a lonely widow and piano teacher and finds that the older lady becomes increasingly and disturbingly obsessed with her.

Isabelle Huppert plays the eponymous Greta Hideg with a convincing menace, and Moretz competently plays Frances McCullen, the girl who befriends her. Greta boasts gorgeous cinematography and is suitably dark, unsettling, and creepy. When it gets a tad silly, the director knows it and leans into it, which makes the viewing experience better.

6. The Poker House (2008, directed by Lori Petty)

The Poker House (now known as Behind Closed Doors) is an independent drama movie based on director Petty's early life in the 1970s. It chronicles a single painful day in the life of a teenage girl raising her two younger sisters in her mother's brothel.

Jennifer Lawrence plays Agnes, the older sister, and Moretz plays Cammie, one of the younger siblings. They both give affecting performances in an incredibly personal film. The Poker House is hard to watch, but it's performed brilliantly, and the uplifting ending is a worthwhile pay-off showing it's possible to defy the odds.

7. Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016, directed by Nicholas Stoller)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (Bad Neighbours 2 in some countries) is a comedy movie and the sequel to 2014's Neighbors (Bad Neighbours in some countries). It's about a couple who must outwit the raucous sorority living next door to sell their house.

Moretz ably and humorously plays Shelby Robek, the leader of the sorority, and Seth Rogen and Rose Bryne play Mac and Kelly Radner, the couple who live next door. The all-star cast includes Zac Efron, Dave Franco, Selena Gomez, Kelsey Grammer, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Lisa Kudrow, and Awkwafina. Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising takes an overused premise and twists it with a powerful feminist message. A lot of it is in bad taste, but that's the aim, and if you enjoy that type of thing, you'll have a blast watching it.

8. Suspiria (2018, directed by Luca Guadagnino)

Suspiria is a supernatural horror movie and a homage to Dario Argento's 1977 Italian film of the same name. It follows an American woman who enrolls at a prestigious Berlin dance academy run by a coven of witches and the mysterious subsequent events.

The brilliant female-led cast includes Tilda Swinton, who has multiple roles, Dakota Johnson, and Mia Goth. Moretz adeptly plays Patricia “Pat” Hingle, a student who went missing when she told her psychotherapist about the witches. Suspiria is far inferior to Argento's original but still well-acted, visually intriguing, suitably disturbing, and gory, and deals with a catalog of themes intelligently, including motherhood and generational guilt.

9. Laggies (2014, directed by Lynn Shelton)

Laggies is a romantic comedy-drama about a woman who panics when her boyfriend proposes while she's having a quarter-life crisis. She hides out for a week in the house of her new 16-year-old friend and her cynical single dad.

Keira Knightly plays Megan Burch, the woman in crisis, and performs fabulously. Moretz maturely plays Annika Hunter, the young girl Megan befriends, and the ever-dependable Sam Rockwell plays her world-weary dad Craig. Laggies is a simply-shot, fun, lighthearted, intelligent, and quirky film. It's an amusing portrayal of a directionless and immature twenty-something.

10. Kick-Ass (2010, directed by Matthew Vaughn)

Kick-Ass is a black comedy superhero movie based on the Image Comics (previously Icon Comics) comic book of the same name. It follows an ordinary teenager's efforts to become a real-life superhero, which see him go viral on the internet and get caught up in an attempt to take down a dangerous crime boss and his son.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the eponymous character, and he's an excellent lead. Nicolas Cage and Moretz play Big Daddy and Hit-Girl, a father-daughter vigilante duo Kick-Ass teams up with, and they're fantastic with great chemistry. The supporting cast includes Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Mark Strong, and Evan Peters. Kick-Ass is superbly performed, hilarious, action-packed with cartoonish violence, teeming with controversially gleeful explicit language, and brilliantly entertaining.

11. Shadow in the Cloud (2020, directed by Roseanna Liang)

Shadow in the Cloud is an action horror movie about a female flight officer during the Second World War who, while on a top-secret mission in the Pacific, encounters a violent winged gremlin during her flight.

Moretz plays Maude Garrett, the female pilot, and gives a powerful performance for feminists to be proud of. Shadow in the Cloud is an eclectic mix of monster movies, war films, and intelligent social commentary. It's silly, pulpy fun, and an easy watch that will provide a satisfactory near-hour and a half of entertainment.

12. Girl Rising (2013, directed by Richard E. Robbins)

Girl Rising is a feature-length documentary film about a global movement for girls' education based primarily around this movie. It tells the stories of nine girls from nine countries: Sierra Leone, Haiti, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Peru, Egypt, Nepal, India, and Cambodia. Each girl's story is written and voiced by talent from their home country.

Along with Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Selena Gomez, Liam Neeson, Priyanka Chopra, Freida Pinto, Salma Hayek, Meryl Streep, Alicia Keys, and Kerry Washington, Moretz narrates some of this documentary, and she does so with clarity and keenness. Girl Rising is ambitious, enlightening, a visual delight, beautifully told by its narrators, and excellent in conveying the power of information and education.

13. Muppets Most Wanted (2014, directed by James Bobin)

Muppets Most Wanted is a musical comedy heist movie and a sequel to 2011's The Muppets. It follows the eponymous iconic puppet characters as they find themselves embroiled in an international crime caper during the European leg of their world tour.

The brilliant cast includes Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey, and Ty Burrell and features countless cameos, including Moretz as a newspaper delivery girl. Muppets Most Wanted is a hoot that's teeming with catchy musical numbers. The jokes are intelligent and will make you laugh, the A-list stars give fully committed performances, and it has all the family fun you'd expect from the fantastic Muppets franchise.

14. Heart of the Beholder (2005, directed by Ken Tipton)

Heart of the Beholder is a drama movie based on director Tipton's experiences owning a chain of videocassette rental stores in the 1980s. Specifically, it chronicles his battle against a religious fanatic group for the right to keep The Last Temptation of Christ on the shelves for sale.

In only her second film, a young Moretz has a minor role as Molly, the store owner's daughter, and is adorable. Heart of the Beholder is well-acted by its largely little-known cast and tells a compelling, delightful, and sometimes disturbing story.

15. 500 Days of Summer (2009, directed by Marc Webb)

500 Days of Summer is a romantic comedy-drama movie that follows a hopeless romantic's efforts to try and figure out why his girlfriend dumped him and work out how to win her back.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Tom Hansen, an architect and the hopeless romantic, and Zooey Deschanel plays Summer Finn, the girl who dumps him. They're both great and bounce off each other so well. Moretz plays Rachel Hansen, Tom's younger half-sister, and is very good. 500 Days of Summer is a charming film with an inventive nonlinear narrative structure. It's energetic, emotional, funny, and refreshingly honest.

16. The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018, directed by Desiree Akhavan)

The Miseducation of Cameron Post is a coming-of-age teen drama based on Emily M. Danforth's 2012 novel. It's about a teenage girl sent to a gay conversion therapy center after her secret homosexual relationship becomes public knowledge.

Moretz is at her best as the eponymous character, a role that fits her like a glove. She's a powerhouse here. The Miseducation of Cameron Post is exquisite in handling a sensitive subject to the point that it's empowering. It's charming, mesmerizing, occasionally funny, and slightly terrifying at some points.

17. Let Me In (2010, directed by Matt Reeves)

Let Me In is a romantic horror movie and a remake of the 2008 Swedish film Let the Right One In. Set in Los Alamos, New Mexico, during the early 1980s, it's about a bullied 12-year-old boy and a female child vampire who become friends and develop romantic feelings for each other.

Kodi Smit-McPhee plays Owen, the young boy, and Moretz plays Abby, the vampire. They're both superb, mature and have fantastic chemistry. Richard Jenkins is among the supporting cast, playing Thomas, Abby's adult companion. Let Me In is excellent and almost as good as Let the Right One In, which is a massive compliment. It's similar to the original movie, but there are enough alterations to make it stand out alone. It's brilliantly performed, stylish, and utterly chilling.

18. Bolt (2008, directed by Chris Williams and Byron Howard)

Bolt is a computer-animated comedy-adventure movie and the 48th animated Disney feature film. It's about the eponymous dog who stars in a television show and believes his fictional powers are genuine. When his co-star gets kidnapped, he runs away to save her, thinking the threat is real.

John Travolta voices Bolt and Miley Cyrus voices Penny, his fictional owner who gets kidnapped. Moretz plays a young version of Penny and is terrific, as is the rest of the cast. Bolt has nice animation with some stunning visuals and is funny, with a sweet story, energetic action, and likable characters. However, it doesn't hold up to the standards of Pixar's offerings.

19. Clouds of Sils Maria (2014, directed by Olivier Assayas)

Clouds of Sils Maria is a psychological drama movie about a middle-aged actor who gets cast as the older lesbian lover in a romantic drama opposite an up-and-coming young star and the insecurity and jealousy that follows.

Juliette Binoche plays Maria Enders, the older actress, and Moretz plays Jo-Ann Ellis, the younger one. Kristen Stewart plays Valentine, Maria's assistant with whom she shares blatant sexual chemistry. The three stars make one heck of a powerhouse trio. Clouds of Sils Maria is a deep, intelligent, elegant, detailed, compelling, and multi-layered film enriched by excellent performances.

20. Hugo (2011, directed by Martin Scorsese)

Hugo is an adventure drama movie based on Brian Selznick's 2007 children's historical fiction book The Invention of Hugo Cabret. It's set in the 1930s and is about a 12-year-old boy who lives in Paris' Gare Montparnasse railway station and gets involved in a mystery regarding his late father's automaton and the pioneering filmmaker Georges Méliès.

Asa Butterfield charmingly plays the eponymous Hugo Cabret, and Moretz plays his friend Isabelle equally well. The excellent supporting cast includes Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen, Ray Winstone, Emily Mortimer, and Jude Law. Hugo is a brilliant film with eleven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. It won five. It's epic, elegant, extravagant, superbly performed, written, directed, and a marvel from beginning to end.

21. The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013, directed by Isao Takahata)

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya is a Japanese animated historical fantasy movie and an adaptation of the 10th-century Japanese literary story The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. It's about a tiny young girl, found inside a shining bamboo stalk by an old bamboo cutter and his wife, who rapidly grows into a beautiful young lady.

In the English dub of the film, Moretz voices the eponymous Princess Kaguya and is superb in the role. The supporting English cast includes Mary Steenbergen, Lucy Liu, James Caan, George Segal, Dean Cain, James Marsden, Daniel Dae Kim, and Beau Bridges. The Tale of the Princess Kaguya is gorgeously animated. The story has timeless appeal and is beautiful, epic, emotional, and intriguing.

22. Nimona (2023, directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane)

Nimona is a computer-animated sci-fi fantasy adventure comedy based on ND Stevenson's 2015 graphic novel. It's about a mischievous teenage girl with the ability to shapeshift who helps to exonerate a knight whose destiny is to destroy her.

Moretz voices the eponymous Nimona, and Riz Ahmed voices Ballister Blackheart, the knight. They're both fantastic, and the glee and enthusiasm in Moretz's performance are contagious. Nimona is a visually gorgeous film with some of the most impressive animation ever. It's action-packed, funny, and imaginative. People of all ages will enjoy it, and it teaches valuable life lessons about kindness and self-acceptance.