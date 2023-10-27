The Best Choose Your Own Adventure Games

In a world of schedules, restrictions, and order, adding a little organized chaos to the mix can cleanse the palate. Reading relaxes the scholastic part of the mind while allowing the creative side to flourish. Kids born in the ‘80s or ‘90s (or nostalgia-obsessed Gen Z or Gen Alphas) will know a series of books called “Choose Your Own Adventure” (CYOA). These fun little novels would often present mysteries and at the end of each chapter the reader had the ability to choose how the story would end!

The idea of being able to choose what happens offers a major draw to readers. The phenomena even expands to gaming systems and cell phones. There are a host of interactive options where the player becomes the captain of his own journey. Check out these titles, separated by genre, to help you choose your own adventure!

Choices

Popular mobile gaming company Pixelberry Studios has created a series of incredibly addictive Choose Your Own Adventure games that center around the central character’s love life. It offers customizable options for character appearance enhancements as the story progresses! Choices features several genres, storylines, and experiences, all told through gorgeous customized story art. The game also offers a diverse character roster, with not only different ethnicities, but gender expressions and sexualities as well. Choices makes sure the drama includes everybody. Whether courting a prince or romancing a werewolf, the perfect adventure lies ahead.

Chapters

Chapters is Crazy Maple Studios’ hottest interactive story game The game offers players the ability to either play a storyline created by the studio, or dive into user-created content. This means fellow players have the ability to add their own stories for the player to play! While Chapters offers primarily female POV with male love interests, the game does have a slim few exceptions. Some of the most popular genres in the game include paranormal romance, thriller, and billionaire romances and these stories have over 5 million views.

The Ratchelor

Don’t judge a book by its cover or a game by its rat content. Algorat Studios The Ratchelor may not be as in-depth as some of the flashier CYOA games, but the game's hilarity can’t be missed! From customizable rat personas, and dating scenarios, rats prowl for love (and cheese, probably). And just like The Bachelor TV series, a series of ratchelors (rat bachelors) get introduced that may or may not be “The One.” The title became so popular that the studio releaced The Ratchelor 2. Here’s hoping for Ratchelor in Paradise!

I Love You, Colonel Sanders

In KFC/Psyop’s I Love You, Colonel Sanders, he’s mastered the art of extra tasty crispy chicken. Now, Colonel Sanders wants to cook up the most delicious dating sim to date. Live out those seasoned, spicy romantic fantasies with the swoon-worthy Colonel Sanders and help him protect his secret recipe (and all 11 herbs and spices) from greedy competitors. With tongue firmly in cheek, this game is finger-lickin' good and available on Steam for when gamers need a giggle. And the Colonel’s not too bad on the eyes, either.

ERROR143

Itch.io’s Error143 is a fully voiced interactive rivals-to-lovers game written by Jenny Vi Pham. Gamers play as an elite hacker constantly upended by their rival, a smart, snarky (and super handsome) hacker that everyone loves to hate. The game features bickering and bantering and finally romance. This game has a lot of laughs and will even cause blushing, cursing and infinite replays.

The Town of the Light

The Town of Light is not a game for the faint of heart. It is truly a psychological horror game, and available to play on Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. This game, set in an asylum in Tuscany, Italy, will unsettle some players. The player navigates the world as “Renee,” a woman admitted to the hospital due to promiscuity, depression and a volatile relationship with her mother. So far, we don’t see the problem, but the Nurse Ratcheds of the facility disagree. Players witness severe abuse in the facility and have little to no hope of a happy ending. Lights on during play is a must!

Until Dawn

Gamers can find Until Dawn on PlayStation 4. Set in the wilds of Blackwood Mountain, eight different characters follow nonlinear storylines with one goal: solve the mystery and fight to survive. Until Dawn offers a unique element to the CYOA genre as it features professional voice acting from the likes of Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere and Jordan Fisher. The game became extremely popular following its release and has spawned two sequels. The virtual reality spin-off Until Dawn: Rush of Blood and a prequel The Inpatient both continue the exciting story for hours of gameplay.

The Wolf Among Us

In The Wolf Among Us , players control the sheriff of Fabletown, Bigby Wolf, a quaint community set in 1980s New York City. Fairy tales and folklore stories populate the metropolis. A series of mysterious murders threatens the magic of the city and players must help Sheriff Wolf to solve them. This title also spawned a sequel, The Wolf Among Us 2.

The Walking Dead

Zombie lovers, stand up! Made by the same developer as The Wolf Among Us, The Walking Dead loosely follows the fan-favorite TV series The Walking Dead and comic books. Players choose from four different seasons of the game, and each of them is just as fun as the one preceding it. What’s nice about this Choose Your Own Adventure game is that some areas of the game require timed responses that lead to significant decisions that impact the game's overall outcome. Every moment matters, and every choice counts.

Darkness Beneath

The Mindflayer (themindflayer.com) aka Joseph Sale developed Darkness Beneath . The game is PC based and the style recalls old school games that rely on unsophisticated graphics and sometimes broken links. The Darkness Beneath has survived thanks to a unique and intense narrative-based adventure game. The game has four formidable outcomes, but the player must discover the path. Themes in the game go beyond the jump scare. Players will explore the pains of human existence and dive into a twisted, horror-infused world.

Monster Prom

Ever wonder what Medusa was like as a teenager? Did Frankenstein’s monster play the trombone in band? Monster Prom shows what high school life was like for freaky favorites. The game functions as more of an RPG presented in novel form. All of the characters are likable, and there are even queer storylines available. The popular game has a spin-off called Monster Prom: Second Term and follows our cast of characters as they try to make it to the next year!

Reigns: Her Majesty

Hype touts Reigns: Her Majesty as a revolutionary sequel to Reigns. In Reigns, a player must maintain the balance between four different social classes: the church, the people, the military and the economy. Strategy is critical when deciding whether to go left or right. One wrong turn can wreak havoc on an already fragile society. Reigns: Her Majesty presents more of the same except this time the role of Queen is primary. It’s a valiant fight and one where royal subjects will try to upend the queen at every turn. Gamers also collect items that can influence decisions, sometimes offering a new suggestion altogether. It’s good to be the Queen.

Undertale

Undertale is a fun RPG-based Choose Your Own Adventure game that is entirely non-violent. Players can defeat every enemy without the character coming to a mortal end. Dancing with slime even plays an important role in the journey, or even petting a dog! Undertale offers an excellent escape room-like RPG that requires the player to find their way home. Classic graphics and twists and turns will keep any player engaged.

Choice of Robots

The epic, interactive novel Choice of Robots allows the player to play any choice of characters, romance, discover more than four different chapters, and unlock different achievements just by moving through the adventure. The game even has options for queer characters. The game is novel-style so it plays like an online CYOA book.

Creatures Such as We

The game website describes Creatures Such as We as a “philosophical interactive romance novel by Lynnea Glasser where the reader’s choices control the story.” The tame, entirely text-based space romance requires imagination as much as the choices made during play. The game has six different character paths as the player lives out their moon-tourism fantasy. The game is highly addictive, inventive and may just spark some ingenious ideas along the way.