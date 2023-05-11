25 Best Chris Hemsworth Movies Ranked

Chris Hemsworth is among the most prolific actors of the modern age. The Australian actor does it all by dominating the Marvel Cinematic Universe one minute and starring in intense action thrillers the next. Since the start of his career, he’s had more than a couple dozen movies under his belt.

When it comes to the best Chris Hemsworth movies, in particular, you can find all 25 of them ranked below. These are the movies where his presence was either the most prominent and felt or the film itself was outstanding. Here are the best Chris Hemsworth movies.

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Emotional, heartfelt, and sometimes even depressing, Endgame is the epitome of an MCU movie. No entry in the Marvel franchise has come close to reaching the heights of this film, both in storytelling and action.

Thor himself plays a shell of his former self in the film, opting for a unique direction for his character while still being one of the few bright spots in this otherwise heavy cinematic masterpiece.

2. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

The best of the Thor movies, this one takes a far different approach to its storytelling. Taika Waititi smartly uses Thor to almost deconstruct his character and put him in a situation where he is pitted against his friend, Hulk. It is full of beautiful sci-fi imagery and bombastic action while still finding ways to make the viewer laugh nonstop.

3. Star Trek (2009)

Hemsworth debuts as one of the side characters in the J.J. Abrams reboot of the beloved sci-fi franchise. Though he plays a minor role here, there’s no denying this is one of the best movies to credit him as part of it. The action is spectacular, the effects are wondrous, and it holds up unbelievably well.

4. The Cabin in the Woods (2011)

When it comes to modern horror movies that are instant classics, The Cabin in the Woods is up there. The story of five friends finding themselves in a remote cabin in the, ahem, woods is a horrifying one that is violent, scary, and somehow abundantly funny at the same time.

Full of twists and turns, this is one of the most unique roles in Hemsworth’s career.

5. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The third collaboration MCU film bringing together everyone is a spectacle unlike any other. Action-packed from start to finish, it is a powerful look at how a star-studded cast can be used to its fullest. Thor certainly has an odd subplot this time but a crucial one in the grand scheme.

6. Rush (2013)

Surprisingly, this sports racing film is among the most underrated Chris Hemsworth hits. Taking place in the 1970s, it tells the tale of the rivalry between two deadly race car drivers. The action on the track is just as tremendous as the interactions between the characters outside of the races.

7. Marvel’s The Avengers (2012)

Bringing together some of the core heroes introduced in their own movies was an unheard-of event, and The Avengers remains one of the finest MCU movies. Though it hasn’t aged exceptionally well visually at times, the interactions with Hemsworth’s Thor and the other superheroes are still immensely entertaining.

8. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

The second Avengers movie may not be as groundbreaking as the original, but there is an argument to be made that its action and emotional stakes are far higher. Thor, unfortunately, takes a backseat here for a focus on some of the other characters more heavily.

9. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

While it may be one of the less well-regarded movies in the MCU saga, Love and Thunder at least shoots for the stars in a ridiculous manner. Full of fanservice, excellent action sequences, and one of the most terrifying but surprisingly emotional villains, it is certainly worth a watch for Hemsworth fans.

10. Thor (2011)

After being struck down to Earth, the son of Odin finds himself in a desert on a path to redemption to take down his brother, Loki. Unfortunately, this introduction to the most divine MCU Avengers doesn’t hold up quite well in the visual department, but the characters and action are still worth revisiting.

11. Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Hemsworth mostly returns as a side character in this reboot series, but there’s no denying how exceptional this J.J. Abrams sequel can be. It is over-the-top, high-budget sci-fi and full of extraordinary cinematic moments as the crew of the Starship Enterprise takes on a deadly mission.

12. Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

This is where it begins when it comes to quite good Chris Hemsworth movies. The titular El Royale is a hotel in the middle of nowhere where a group of strangers comes together for an eventful night. It is visually exhilarating and full of intense action, making for a solid watch.

13. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

It is funny to say that even one of the weakest MCU films is still a decent movie and one of the better Hemsworth entries overall. It suffers as the worst of the Thor storyline, paling compared to what came before and what comes after, but it remains a fun time exploring the war against the Dark Elves.

14. Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

This oddly dark retelling of the classic story of the titular Snow White fighting against her evil stepmother trying to obtain eternal youth is risky. But, while the story is, at times, messy, there’s no denying that this is one of the better Hemsworth and even Kristen Stewart films.

15. Extraction (2020)

Chris Hemsworth stars as a mercenary with a mission to find the kidnapped son of a crime lord. This puts him on a chase into the criminal underbelly, full of danger, almost too intense violence, and fantastic action. It’s only too bad that this is mostly there for looks, not substance.

16. Ghostbusters (2016)

This reboot of the classic squad of ghost-busting, goofy characters lacks much of the clever writing and fun of the original. That said, if you can look past the thinly-veiled plot, there is an entertaining movie to be found here for the whole family.

17. A Perfect Getaway (2009)

It isn’t every day that you get to find Chris Hemsworth starring in a horror slasher film, but that is exactly what this is. A newlywed couple finds themselves stuck in a dangerous situation of murders in a secluded part of Hawaii where a slasher is on the loose. While reasonably typical by slasher standards, it is still a fun watch at least once.

18. 12 Strong (2018)

This is a typical wartime film about a group of soldiers fighting for their lives and mission against all odds in Afghanistan. There isn’t anything inherently wrong with this movie, but there also isn’t anything too impressive at the same time outside of the strong cast.

19. In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

This intriguing tale of how the famous author Herman Melville was inspired to create the famous Moby Dick novel is unique. It feels historical in its setting and approach to the film. The story of Hemsworth and his two crew mates stuck at sea is slow but sometimes thrilling.

20. Spiderhead (2022)

The idea of Chris Hemsworth starring as a warden overseeing a prison where the inmates are drugged and essentially controlled is intriguing. The connections between the characters are solid, but the overall plot is far from the thrilling sci-fi mystery it could be.

21. Blackhat (2015)

This movie tries too hard to be more than it is. The initial premise involves Hemsworth being a convicted hacker tasked with discovering who hacked a nuclear power plant in Hong Kong and a trade center in Chicago. While thrilling at times, the script could be more organized.

22. Vacation (2015)

While the movie hides it in the name, this is essentially the new generation of Griswolds from the National Lampoon days. Love or hate those movies, this soft reboot is as basic as it comes, lacking at least some of the heart that the original Chevy Chase movies had. But, hey, Chris Hemsworth plays a hilarious side character, at least.

23. Men in Black: International (2019)

This arguably forgettable reboot of the classic comedy action movie series is primarily a bust. Sure, the casting of leading Agents H and M (clever) with Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, respectively, is utterly brilliant. Their chemistry carried over from the Thor movies is undeniable, but their adventure to save the world from aliens is much less impressive.

24. The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

By and large, the most significant misstep of this movie exists in the first place. It is a primarily cash-in spin-off focusing more on Hemsworth’s titular Huntsman character and his war with Charlize Theron’s returning Queen Ravenna. It isn’t a horrible movie, but indeed an unnecessary sequel.

25. Red Dawn (2012)

This reboot of the original Red Dawn is a strange and mixed film. It is one of the weaker entries from Chris Hemsworth, starring as a war veteran now leading a band of freedom fighters against a North Korean invasion on American soil. The cast is excellent, but the writing and story disappoint Hemsworth and the others.

