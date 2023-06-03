The 22 Best Chris Pratt Movies, Ranked

Chris Pratt is one of Hollywood's most sought-after and bankable actors. The former star of television's Parks and Recreation has become a bona fide A-lister and leading man, having starred in some colossal blockbuster movies in recent years.

He now has around 40 film credits to his name, some of which have been terrible, but others have been great. In this piece, we'll take you through the likable star's 22 best movies, ending with his finest.

1. Strangers with Candy (2005, directed by Paul Dinello)

Strangers with Candy is a comedy movie and a prequel to the eponymous 1999-2000 Comedy Central television series. It focuses on Jerri Blank, the main character from the show, who's a 46-year-old ex-junkie and ex-con who goes back to high school trying to restart her life.

Pratt plays Brason, a love interest of Blank's, in his first significant big-screen role. He wanted to be in the film so badly that it cost him $3,000 to be in it, all things considered (including travel, lodging, etc.). He does a decent job. Strangers with Candy is a pretty funny movie, but it's untidy. Fans of the show will enjoy it, though.

2. 10 Years (2011, directed by Jamie Linden)

10 Years is a rom-com focusing on a group of school friends who realize that, in many ways, they still haven't grown up on the night of their high school reunion.

Its impressive ensemble cast includes Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan, Justin Long, Kate Mara, Rosario Dawson, Oscar Isaac, Lynn Collins, Scott Porter, Brian Geraghty, Aubrey Plaza, and Anthony Mackie. Pratty plays Cully, a former bully who is now married, and he's appropriately amusing. 10 Years is run-of-the-mill and predictable, but the all-star cast is on point, there are a few laughs, and it's generally engaging.

3. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018, directed by J.A. Bayona)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is a sci-fi action movie, the second installment in the Jurassic World trilogy, the sequel to 2015's Jurassic World, and the fifth installment overall in the Jurassic Park film series. This one chronicles an effort to rescue the remaining dinosaurs on Isla Nublar from an impending volcanic eruption interrupted by a mercenary team's attempts to bring them to the US mainland.

Pratt reprises his role as Owen Grady from Jurassic World for the first time in this one, and he's the quintessential all-action hero. The cast also features Bryce Dallas Howard, Rafe Spall, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, and Ted Levine. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is an occasionally thrilling, great-looking, well-acted film with a ludicrous plot that you have to go along with and enjoy the ride.

4. The Tomorrow War (2021, directed by Chris McKay)

The Tomorrow War is a military sci-fi action movie about a group of present-day soldiers and civilians who get sent into the future to fight against an extraterrestrial army and rewrite Earth's fate.

It stars Pratt as James Daniel “Dan” Forester Jr., a biology teacher and former Green Beret First Sergeant who served two tours in Iraq, and he adeptly anchors the film. The supporting cast includes J.K. Simmons playing Dan's estranged father, Yvonne Strahovski, and Betty Gilpin. The Tomorrow War has a clever premise and is action-packed, sentimental, and fun. It also comes with a not-so-subtle message about climate change.

5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a computer-animated adventure movie based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise. It's an origin film for Mario and Luigi, a pair of Italian-American brothers and plumbers who get transported to an alternate world and find themselves embroiled in a battle between the Mushroom Kingdom and the Koopas.

The talented ensemble voice cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. Pratt voices the eponymous Mario, and while some criticize his efforts, he does okay. The Super Mario Bros. Movie feels like one long Nintendo commercial, but it's beautifully animated, fun, energetic, and undoubtedly a labor of love.

6. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022, directed by Taika Waititi)

Thor: Love and Thunder is a superhero movie, the sequel to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, and the 29th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this one, Thor attempts to find inner peace after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame but must return to action to prevent the powerful Gorr from killing all the gods.

Along with the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast members, Pratt briefly reprises his role as Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord, in a typically attitude-filled fashion. Thor: Love and Thunder received harsh criticism, but it has a fun story, is visually spectacular, and features strong performances from Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, and Russell Crowe.

7. The Five-Year Engagement (2012, directed by Nicholas Stoller)

The Five-Year Engagement is a rom-com about a couple whose relationship becomes strained when their long engagement repeatedly gets extended.

Jason Segel and Emily Blunt play Tom Soloman and Violet Barnes, the engaged couple, and they have charming chemistry. Pratt plays Alex Eilhauer, Tom's best friend, with plenty of his trademark humor and wit. The supporting cast includes Alison Brie, Rhys Ifans, Mindy Kaling, and Kevin Hart. The Five-Year Engagement is an intelligent comedy with surprising depth. Though it is overly long, it'll make you feel warm and laugh.

8. Jennifer's Body (2009, directed by Karyn Kusama)

Jennifer's Body is a comedy horror movie about the eponymous high school girl who gets demonically possessed by a succubus and kills her male classmates and her best friend's efforts to stop her.

It's a severely underrated movie with some incredibly sharp and clever dialogue. Megan Fox is excellent as Jennifer Check, and Amanda Seyfried is equally good as her geeky best friend, Anita “Needy” Lesnicki. The supporting cast includes Adam Brody, J.K. Simmons, Lance Henriksen, and Pratt, who has a minor role as Officer Roman Duda. Jennifer's Body is only mildly funny and scary but certainly entertaining, with plenty of pop culture references. Some now see it as a feminist classic.

9. The Magnificent Seven (2016, directed by Antoine Fuqua)

The Magnificent Seven is a Western action movie and a remake of the 1960 film of the same name, an adaptation of the 1954 Japanese film Seven Samurai. It's about the eponymous septet of gunmen that a vengeful young widow brought together to protect her town from a destructive industrialist's private army.

Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D'Onofrio, Byung-hun Lee, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Martin Sensmeier, and Pratt portray the seven, with the latter playing Joshua Faraday, a gambler and rogue with a penchant for card tricks. They're all fantastic, and Peter Sarsgaard and Haley Bennett also have pertinent roles. The Magnificent Seven offers little new and is sometimes cheesy, but it's action-packed, well-performed, rousing, and has some mighty fine shootout scenes.

10. Wanted (2008, directed by Timur Bekmambetov)

Wanted is an action thriller loosely based on Mark Millar and J.G. Jones' comic book miniseries. It's about an unfulfilled account manager who learns that he's the son of a professional assassin and opts to join the secret society his father was a member of, known as the Fraternity.

James McAvoy plays Wesley Gibson, the main character, and Pratt ably plays his best friend and co-worker, Barry. The fabulous supporting cast includes Angelina Jolie, Thomas Kretschmann, Common, and Terence Stamp. Wanted is an energetically performed, fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled, funny, and stylish movie with lots of flair.

11. Jurassic World (2015, directed by Colin Trevorrow)

Jurassic World is a sci-fi action movie, the first installment in the Jurassic World trilogy and the fourth installment overall in the Jurassic Park film series. It's set 22 years after the original film and sees the park opened and successfully running until a hybrid dinosaur designed to increase revenue escapes and plunges the place into chaos.

Pratt plays Owen Grady, a Navy veteran, ethologist, Velociraptor expert, and handler at the park. He's brilliant alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, with whom he has great chemistry. The cast also features Vincent D'Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy, BD Wong, Irrfan Khan, and Jake Johnson. Jurassic World is a visual treat that's action-packed, well-acted, and just the right side of ludicrous. It can't match the original for inventiveness and soul, but it's still a spectacularly enjoyable blockbuster.

12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017, directed by James Gunn)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a superhero movie, the sequel to 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and the 15th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this one, the eponymous team ventures into the cosmos to assist their leader, Peter Quill, in his quest to learn more about his father.

Pratt plays Quill, AKA Star-Lord, reprising his role for the first time. He's made the role iconic, and this was a particularly heartfelt performance, as the character met his father, Ego, played perfectly by Kurt Russell. Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sylvester Stallone, and David Hasselhoff appear in a brilliant ensemble. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is visually dazzling, funny, action-packed, and sentimental.

13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023, directed by James Gunn)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a superhero movie, the sequel to 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the 32nd installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This one chronicles the eponymous team's efforts to protect Rocket from the High Evolutionary, the mad scientist who experimented on him.

Again, Pratt plays the Guardians' leader Peter Quill, reprising his role for the fifth time since the original Guardians of the Galaxy film, and he's as good as ever. Saldaña, Bautista, Gillan, Klementieff, Diesel, Cooper, and Stallone reprise their roles from previous MCU movies, and Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji join them. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a heart-wrenching, entertaining, imaginative, action-packed, funny, loving goodbye for the eponymous team. It also comes with an important message about animal rights.

14. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019, directed by Mike Mitchell)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is a computer-animated adventure comedy film and the sequel to 2014's The Lego Movie. It follows the protagonists into the Systar System, where they test their skills and creativity while the main character Emmet Brickowski deals with an impending disaster called “Armamageddon.”

Pratt brilliantly voices Emmet, while Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Will Ferrell join him in reprising their roles from the first movie. New cast members include Stephanie Beatriz, Tiffany Haddish, and Maya Rudolph. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is performed energetically by its voice cast and has plenty of heart and humor while looking fantastic due to splendid animation.

15. Onward (2020, directed by Dan Scanlon)

Onward is a computer-animated fantasy urban adventure movie about the quest of two elven brothers to find an artifact that will temporarily resurrect their deceased father for a single day before the time runs out.

The two brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, are superbly voiced by Tom Holland and Pratt. The voice cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer. Onward is gorgeously animated, as Pixar films tend to be. While it's not one of the studio's best offerings, it's still expertly performed, funny, engaging, heartwarming, and carries much emotional weight.

16. Moneyball (2011, directed by Bennett Miller)

Moneyball is a biographical sports drama movie based on Michael Lewis' 2003 non-fiction book Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game. In the film, the Oakland Athletics baseball team has a limited budget for players and attempts to build a team of inexpensive talent by taking a sophisticated sabermetric approach regarding scouting and analyzing potential signings.

Pratt brilliantly portrays first baseman and catcher Scott Hatteberg as part of a superb cast that includes Brad Pitt, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright, and Jonah Hill. Moneyball received six Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Pitt, and Best Supporting Actor for Hill, though it won none. It's an outstanding, wonderfully written, expertly performed, sharp, stylish, funny, and touching film.

17. Zero Dark Thirty (2012, directed by Kathryn Bigelow)

Zero Dark Thirty is an action thriller dramatizing the almost decade-long international search for Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda's terrorist leader, following the September 11 attacks, which led to his discovery in his Pakistan compound and the military raid on May 2, 2011, during which he died.

Pratt has a relatively minor role as Justin Lenihan, a DEVGRU operator, which he performs just fine. The fantastic cast includes Jessica Chastain, Mark Strong, Kyle Chandler, James Gandolfini, Scott Adkins, Joel Edgerton, Mike Colter, and Frank Grillo, making this film a great viewing experience. Zero Dark Thirty is compelling, suspenseful, brilliantly put together, and intricately detailed. It received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Chastain, but only won one for Best Sound Editing.

18. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014, directed by James Gunn)

Guardians of the Galaxy is a superhero movie and the tenth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this one, a quintet of extraterrestrial criminals goes on the run after stealing a powerful artifact before opting to stick together and do good, forming the eponymous team.

It's Pratt's first appearance as Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord, and he immediately makes the role his own, which surprised many people. Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper play the other Guardians members, and Lee Pace, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Djimon Hounsou, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, and Benicio del Toro also appear. Guardians of the Galaxy is wildly entertaining, action-packed, and funny, with plenty of heart, thrills, and visual treats.

19. Avengers: Infinity War (2018, directed by the Russo Brothers)

Avengers: Infinity War is a superhero movie, a sequel to 2012's The Avengers and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the 19th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this one, the eponymous team and the Guardians of the Galaxy attempt to prevent the Mad Titan Thanos from collecting all six Infinity Stones and erasing half of all life in the universe.

It's Pratt's second reprisal of his role as Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord, and he performs his pivotal role in the film's events in an exemplary fashion. The fantastic cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Pratt's fellow Guardians of the Galaxy stars. Avengers: Infinity War is an epic, spectacular movie event that's visually brilliant, superbly performed, action-packed, fast-paced, suspenseful, and has one of the most incredible endings in cinema history.

20. Her (2013, directed by Spike Jonze)

Her is a romantic sci-fi drama about a lonely, introverted man who develops a relationship with an artificially intelligent virtual assistant with a female voice.

Pratt has a relatively minor role as Paul, the mustachioed friend of the introverted Theodore, but he plays his kind-hearted role with warmth. Joaquin Phoenix plays Theodore, and he's superb. The fantastic supporting cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Brian Cox, and directed Jonze. Her received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, but only won one for Best Original Screenplay. It's funny, sweet, intelligent, and soulful, with great performances from its terrific cast.

21. Avengers: Endgame (2019, directed by the Russo Brothers)

Avengers: Endgame is a superhero movie, the direct sequel to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, and the 22nd installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this one, the heroes who survived Thanos' erasing of half of life in the universe attempt to undo his actions by executing a “time heist.”

In Pratt's third reprisal of his role as Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord, he only has a small part after his resurrection, but he's in good form. The likes of Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, and Paul Rudd join most of the Avengers: Infinity War cast in this one. Avengers: Endgame is a mighty film with impressive special effects, bags of tension and peril, plenty of humor, one of the most incredible battle scenes in cinema history, and a beautifully poignant but sad ending.

22. The Lego Movie (2014, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller)

The Lego Movie is a computer-animated adventure comedy film based on the Lego line of construction toys. It's about an ordinary Lego minifigure who heroically assists a resistance movement in preventing a dictatorial business person from permanently gluing everything in the world of Lego into what he deems to be his vision of perfection.

It's the first film in which Pratt voices the main character, Emmet Brickowski, and he performs well. The extended cast includes Elizabeth Banks, Morgan Freeman, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Liam Neeson, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Cobie Smulders, and Will Ferrell. It's enthusiastically performed, hilarious, surprisingly thoughtful, and perfectly animated. The Lego Movie‘s lack of a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film was shocking, but it did receive a nomination for Best Original Song.